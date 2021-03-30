TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Horatio Bradford, Charleston
James William Brooks, Jr., Tupelo
Charles E. Clark, Red Bay, Alabama
Welcom B. Davis, Tippah/Union Counties
Eva Patricia Heard, Aberdeen
Dorothy Herron, Senatobia
Dr. Richard Shelton "Pete" Hollis, Amory
Ariyah Johnson, Tupelo
Kenneth Jones, Booneville
Ruby Elen Williams Magers, Tupelo
Kenny Lee Neal, Union/Monroe Counties
Kenneth “Ken” L. Seals, Tupelo
Bobbie Louis Williams, Southaven/Formerly of Ashland
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
March 31, 2021
MR. STEVE HESTER
Belden
1 p.m. Wednesday
Calvary Baptist Church
Pontotoc City Cemetery
MR. ERIC SNIPES
Tupelo
2 p.m. Wednesday
St. Luke Methodist Church
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Wednesday at the Church
MR. KENNETH “KEN”
L. SEALS
Tupelo
2 p.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday,
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Bobbie Louis Williams
SOUTHAVEN/FORMERLY OF ASHLAND - Bobbie Louis Williams, 74, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Graveside services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 11:00 a.m. at South Ashland C.O.C. 14841 Hwy 5 Ashland, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at South Ashland C.O.C. Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Eva Patricia Heard
ABERDEEN - Eva Patricia Heard, 63, passed away on March 28, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Ariyah Johnson
TUPELO - Ariyah Johnson, 4 days old, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 12:00 p.m. at Gibbs Family Cemetery in West Point. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Kenneth Jones
BOONEVILLE - Kenneth Jones, 76, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6 pm at Fairview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Dr. Richard Shelton "Pete" Hollis
AMORY - Dr. Richard Shelton "Pete" Hollis, 93, passed away on March 29, 2021, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Charles E. Clark
RED BAY, ALABAMA - Charles E. Clark, 70, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at North AL Specialty Hospital in Athens, AL. Services will be on Thursday, April 1, 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, Tremont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 31, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and he will lie in state Thursday, April 1, 12-1 p.m. at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery, Tremont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Ruby Elen Williams Magers
Ruby Elen Williams Magers
TUPELO - Ruby Ellen Williams Magers, 90, died Monday, March 29 at North Mississippi Medical Center.
A retired educator, she was the widow of Dexter A. Magers. Born December 7, 1930, she was a native of Prentiss County and was the daughter of the late John W. and Cassie Smith Williams.
During her career she taught home economics and science in Mississippi, Florida, Virginia and Washington, D.C. She was a graduate of Marietta High School and Delta State University and attended Gloster Street Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, gardening, and traveling with Dexter.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Chad Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery.
Mrs. Magers is survived by 14 nieces and nephews, Jo Ann Coleman (Larry) of Raymond, Martha Mills of Batesville, Claude Williams (Lisa) of Tupelo, Mary Lee Sturgeon (Steve) of Hernando, Amy Ellen Curtis (Brett) of Germantown, TN; Bill Williams (Janette) of Marietta, Ralph Williams (Kim) of Booneville, Janie Cole (Mark) of Oxford, Rita Jean Howell (Rupert) of Batesville, Betty Gail Kalich (Tim) of Greenwood, Gale Rowan Dancy (Bill), Steven Allen Rowan (Wini), Donald Wayne Mager (Becky) and Connie Leigh Magers; her friend Kathy Cormier; grand nieces and nephews Jennifer Jo Burroughs (Paul), Amy Lee Hale (Capers), William Chadwick Coleman, Stephen Allen Mills, Nathan Chadwick Mills, Mary Heather Dozier, Amy Elizabeth Williams, Cassie Lauren Bowie (James), James Chadwick "Jay" Curtis (Bailey), Abigail Ellen Simpson (Nickolas), Daniel Lee Williams, Katie Bruce (Drew), John David Williams, Ashlee Marie Lutz (John), Clayton Ryan-Allen Cole, Thomas Dean Murphree (Meghan), Samuel Alan Kalich, Elizabeth Anne Tardio (Chris); great nieces and nephews Laura Lee Hale, Emma Olivia Anderson, William Craig Dozier, Ava Claire Williams, Mary Reeves Lutz, Jane Frances Lutz, John Stephen "Tripp" Lutz III, Timothy James Tardio, Harry Bett Tardio, Christopher Dean Tardio, Archie and Ashlee Sturgeon.
In addition, she leaves her cousins Ellen Barnes, Mozelle Williams, Billy Williams and Anita Davis.
Ruby Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband and her brothers John Lee Williams, Dean Williams and Chad Williams.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
James William Brooks, Jr.
TUPELO - James William Brooks, Jr., 59, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:00 am at Verona City Cemetery. Please visit our website for full details. Associatedfuneral.com. Our condolences and prayers go out to every family member and we are honored to serve the family of James Brooks.
Kenny Lee Neal
Kenny Lee Neal
UNION/MONROE COUNTIES - Kenny Lee Neal, 59, resident of Aberdeen and lifelong resident of North Mississippi, passed away Monday evening, March 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness.
The family has requested Private Services. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Kenny was born February 20, 1962 in Amory, MS, the son of the late Hubert Lee and Mellie Hall Neal. He received his education in the Monroe County Public School System and was a self employed roofer for much of his life.
A Christian and avid western movie fan, Kenny will be remembered as a good conversationalist who had a love for the outdoors that included fishing.
Survivors include one son, Kenny Lee Neal, Jr. of Columbus and a brother, Jimmy Wayne Neal of Aberdeen.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Neal and a son, David Michael Neal.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Neal family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Welcom B. Davis
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES - Welcom B. Davis, 77, passed away on March 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Kenneth "Ken" L. Seals
Kenneth “Ken” L. Seals
TUPELO - Kenneth "Ken" Lester Seals, 82, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on June 20, 1938 in Pontotoc, Ken was the only child of M. L. Seals and Viola Laprade Seals. After graduating from Pontotoc High School in 1956, Ken received his associate's degree from Itawamba Junior College and went on to attend Mississippi State University. Ken served his country admirably in the United States Army in Germany from 1958 until 1961.
In 1965, He married Shelby Jean Seals, they were married for 45 years, before her death on November 1, 2010. Being a Purchasing Agent most of his career, Ken worked for Malone and Hyde for 33 years and J. J. Rogers for 14 years before his retirement. Ken was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo before recently moving his membership to West Jackson Street Baptist Church. For over 20 years, He collected baseball cards; he is also an avid coin collector.
Ken is survived by one daughter, Diana Lynn Chambers and her husband, Michael of Tupelo; two sons, Jeffrey Lane Seals and his wife, Britt of Cumming, Georgia, and Michael Allen Seals of Tupelo; and ten grandchildren, Hannah Green, Peyton Seals, Julianne Seals, Jessica Mathis, McKenzie Seals, Shelby Seals, Zack Seals, Joshua Chambers, Cody Chambers, and Kenny Chambers.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Seals; and his parents, M. L. and Viola Seals.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Ken's life will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the James Cobb's Sunday School Class and members of the Man Hut Breakfast Prayer Group.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or West Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1349 W Jackson St, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Horatio Bradford
CHARLESTON - Horatio Bradford, 39, passed away on March 20, 2021, at his residence in Los Angeles, CA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Dorothy Herron
SENATOBIA - Dorothy Herron, 66, passed away on March 30, 2021, at her residence in Senatobia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
