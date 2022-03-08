TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Joy Lavanda Brewer, Union County
Betty J. McCormack, Kyler, Texas/Formerly of Tupelo
Betty McLaughlin Presley, Gulf Shores/Pontotoc/Memphis
Wanda Ruffin, Oxford
Betty J. McCormack
KYLER, TEXAS/FORMERLY OF TUPELO - Betty Jean McCormack, age 84, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Keller, Texas after a brief illness. Born on August 12, 1937, in Mantachie she was the daughter of Reggie and Opal West. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and a long-time employee of SunnyCros Flower Shop, Verona and Renasant Bank, Tupelo before retiring in 2014. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Keller to be close to family. She was loved by everyone she came in contact with over the many years either through her work, family gatherings or her church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends whether it was weekend card games, softball or basketball games, church gatherings or the many vacations on the beaches of Panama City and Destin, Florida. She also loved spending time in the yard and planting flowers.
She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, David E. McCormack, Sr. of Keller, two children Jennifer McCormack of Keller and David McCormack (Tally) of Santa Fe, New Mexico and two grandchildren Ben McCormack of Santa Fe and Mary Tally McCormack-Luedtke (Bobby) of Pasadena, California.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Reggie and Opal West of Verona.
Graveside services to celebrate her Betty's life will be 2:30 p.m., Thursday March 10, 2022 at Lee Memorial Cemetery in Verona with Dr. Forrest Sheffield and Rev. David Smith officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Director's is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Nickey Coggins, Nick Coggins, John Coggins, Ronald Coggins, Cody Coggins, Brian Riggs, and Mike Collum.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or by going to their website santuaryhospicehouse.com.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Wanda Ruffin
OXFORD - Wanda Ruffin, 62, passed away on March 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Burney Funeral Home.
Betty McLaughlin Presley
GULF SHORES/PONTOTOC/MEMPHIS - Betty McLaughlin Presley, departed this life on March 1, 2022 from Sanctuary Hospice House. Betty was born on August 6, 1956 in Memphis Tennessee as Betty Lou Bright. She moved to Pontotoc, Mississippi with her husband's family after marrying at the age of 16, where she would live and raise three children for almost thirty years. While living in Pontotoc, Betty worked a variety of jobs, including the shirt factory in Ecru, Klassic Furniture and Action Lane Industries. Betty was an accomplished seamstress, making many of her daughters' best dresses for church and pageants and even their wedding dresses. Betty spent a wonderful year 2000-2001 during which time her primary occupation was caring for her first grandchild while his parents were working. Betty used that time to also go back to school and obtain her Associates Degree from ICC in Information Technologies. After obtaining her Associates Degree, Betty began a career at Swift Transportation in New Albany, MS, and later transferred to the Memphis, Tennessee office which led her back to her native hometown. Betty married Ronald Presley (originally of Birmingham, AL), a co-worker at Swift in 2004, and they resided in Memphis until 2019, when they achieved Betty's lifelong dream of retiring to the beach when they purchased a condominium in Gulf Shores, Alabama and relocated there to spend the rest of their days.
Betty grew up in Temple Baptist Church, Memphis, TN, and as an adult served at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS, and Grimes United Methodist Church of Memphis, TN, and finally Gulf Shores United Methodist Church.
After two blessed years living her dream of living at the beach, Betty succumbed to a brief terminal illness.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ronald Presley, of Gulf Shores, AL, three children, Melissa McLaughlin Harrison (Jason) of Tupelo, MS, Marty "Lynn" McLaughlin, Jr. of Pontotoc, and Penny McLaughlin Logan (Will) of Pontotoc. Betty's pride and joy was her five grandchildren, Kellen Harrison, (Wellesley, MA), Erin Harrison (Manhattan, NY), Kara Morrisson, John Thomas McLaughlin, and Kallie Logan, all of Pontotoc, and they adored her in return with all their hearts.
Betty is also survived by four siblings, Carl Bright (Shirley) of Memphis, TN, Mavis Morton (Atoka, TN), Timothy O'Donnell (Carrie) of Mokena, IL and Billy Rodenbach of Fulton, Missouri.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, William Bright (Joyce) of Eupora, MS and Evelyn Bright Rodenbach of Birmingham, AL, along with her maternal grandparents who raised her from childhood, who she called "Mama," Velma "Dell" Burks Gravette and "Poppy" Walter "Henry" Burks both of Memphis, Tennessee and Cullman, Alabama.
Services celebrating her life will be at 1 PM Saturday March 12, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. The family will receive friends from Noon-service time and after the service at the funeral home. Reverend Ryan Moorman of West Heights Baptist Church Pontotoc, MS will be officiating. Burial will take place at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Garden in Spanish Fort at a future date. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1 PM Saturday and will be archived thereafter. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN, 38105
Joy Lavanda Brewer
UNION COUNTY - Joy Lavanda Brewer, 64, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following a brief illness.
A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mrs. Brewer will be 5 PM, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mrs. Brewer was born March 3, 2022, in Pensacola, FL to the late Patrick and Lavanda Williams Egan. She received her education in the Escambia County School System and was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker for most of her life.
Whether she was enjoying a cup of coffee while keeping up with the ID channel or knitting and working on a cross word puzzle, Mrs. Brewer's fun nature and infectious personality will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be 3 PM until 5 PM, Wednesday March 9, 2022, at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Vinson Brewer, her daughter, Lauren Brewer(Layke Foster) , her mother in law, Mary Brewer, her sister, Mary Egan Lash, one brother, and her two grandchildren, Kyle Rooker and Jentri Foster.
She is also preceded in death by one sister.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com
