Hal T. Rogers
AMORY – Hal T. Rogers, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Friday, March 13, 2020; 11 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Masonic. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Herbert Ray
AMORY – Herbert Ray, 71, passed away on March 10, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Terriel Darlene White
PONTOTOC – Terriel Darlene White, 24, passed away on March 9, 2020, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Nancy Jane Kilpatrick
TUPELO – Nancy Jane Kilpatrick, long time Certified Public Accountant, 78, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel with an additional visitation on Friday from 12 noon to service time at the West Main Church of Christ building. Services will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 PM at West Main Church of Christ, with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Hal Clifton Moore
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Hal Clifton Moore, 79, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory, Mississippi. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Kristy May
FAYETTE, ALABAMA – Kristen “Kristy” Armstrong May, 30, formerly of Baldwyn passed away on March 9, 2020 at the DCH Health System Hospital in Fayette, AL. She was a homemaker, enjoyed crafts, sewing, fishing and going to yard sales. She was a member of Grace Tabernacle Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Braxton Rutland officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of two years, Brian May of Fayette, AL; parents, James and JoEllon Armstong of Baldwyn; daughters, Jaelann May and Kymber May both of Booneville; grandparents, Earl McCarley; sister, Bronzie Troy (Buddy) of Baldwyn; brother, Jayme Armstrong of Baldwyn; father-in-law, Randy May (Sandy) of AL; nieces, Haley Carson, Breanna Armstrong and Zoe’ Troy; nephews, Hunter Carson, John Smith, Jacob Troy, and Blake Troy.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Justin Armstrong; grandparents, Surene McCarley, Jiggs and Lula Mae Hardy, Wilton and Donna Armstrong.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Owens, Jimmy “Little Waynie” Owens, Thomas Owens, Eddie Phillips, Brandon Ray and Richard May.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ronald Smith
DUMAS – Ronald Smith, 93, passed away on March 09, 2020 at the NMMC after an extended illness. Mr. Smith was born on October 29,1926 to Mrs. Emma Roberts Smith and Herman Smith in Union County, MS. He attended and graduated from Center High School where he was an outstanding basketball player. He was a farmer, owned a small sawmill and worked at Futorian for many years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, singing and watching basketball on television and listening to all of the local teams play on the radio. Mr. Smith was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church. He was a kind, caring man who lived a simple life with the heart of a servant and will be greatly missed by his family, community and friends. He was a devoted son to his mother, and was a “Big Brother” to his cousins he grew up with. “Day” as he was known by his family was an inspiration to many.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Rex Yancey officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
He is survived by his sisters, Jean Jernigan (John) and Ann Moser (Oscar); brother, Bobby Smith; numerous cousins and other relatives.
Pallbeares will be Billy Roberts, Lannia Bullock, Scott Smithey, Brandon Page, Donnie Garrison and Matt Knowles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Don Smithey, Jerry Harrison, Bill Wilbanks and Phillip Baroni.
She was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Polly Foster and a brother, Junior Smith.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday form noon until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sherrilon Doss
JAVA, VIRGINIA – Sherrilon Tutor Doss, age 72, of Java, entered into rest on March 5, 2020 at residence in Java after a lengthy illness while surrounded by her family. Mrs Doss was born and raised in Pontotoc County Mississippi and received her education at Randolph County High school. Once she married, she settled and raised her family in Starkville, Mississippi. Most recently she was a longtime resident of Java, Virginia.
She was known by many names. Momma, Grammy, Gramdiva, and Aunt Sherrilon just being a few. She lived up to these names with great passion. Her greatest accomplishment were her five daughters. She put their needs always above her own and made sure she gave them love and taught them how to love in return. Her nieces and nephews were treated just like her own children creating bonds between cousins that will never be broken. But her greatest gift was being Grammy. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her heart. She loved them with all of her soul. She would have and did do anything she could to help shape them into the wonderful people that they are today. They will miss her but they know that she is happy and at peace. No doubt her late grandson Drew is giving her a hard time in heaven. She will be missed the most by her husband of 54 years. She was a good and loyal wife who was loved dearly by her husband and who she loved with great abandon in return. Her precious dog Rue was her constant companion these last few years. They shared many an ice cream sandwich while watching The Waltons and Little House on The Prairie. She was a woman of strong faith and inquisitive heart. She was a worrier who always asked about you and your family but didn’t volunteer much of her own. She was a giver and a peacemaker who loved to cook and make you smile.
Mrs Doss is survived by her husband of 54 years Thomas Stephens Doss of Java, Virginia, her daughters Kimberly Nasce (Thomas Nasce) of Charleston, South Carolina, Angela McLawhorn (Tony McLawhorn) of Greenville, North Carolina, Stephanie Doss of Wilmington, North Carolina, Johnnie Doss of Java, Virginia and Leslie Lowe (Richard Lowe) of Colfax, North Carolina. Her sisters Melody Jane Tutor of Tupelo, Mississppi and Peggy McCarty of Mesa, Arizona and her brothers Jimmy Clay Tutor (Nita Tutor) of Pontotoc, Mississippi and Randall Tutor (Linda Tutor) of Port Orford, Oregon. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren Krysta Nasce of Salinas, California, Alyssa Lacey (Michael Lacey) of Salinas, California, Thomas Nasce of Charleston, South Carolina, Lindsey Chambers (Jay Chambers) of Homestead, Florida, Florida, Maddy Wiles (CJ Wiles) of Waterford, Michigan, Katie Hicks of Wilmington, North Carolina, Alex Lisk of Newcastle NSW, Australia, Mary Lisk of Java, Virginia, Clayton Lowe of Colfax, North Carolina, Hunter Lowe of Colfax, North Carolina, and Nasir Lowe of Colfax, North Carolina, and 5 great grandchildren Gianna Nasce, Isabella Nasce, Winifred Lacey, Penelope Lacey and Theodore Lacey all of Salinas, California. She also has two foster grandchildren that are near and dear to her heart, Tremaine and Gabe Reavis. And of course all of her precious nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Doss is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Drucilla Tutor and her beloved grandson Loren Drew Wright.
Funeral services will be conducted at Scott Funeral Home on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Burial Park.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Doss family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
William Wesley Pierce
ABERDEEN – William Wesley Pierce, 74, passed away on March 10, 2020, at his residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Billy Ford Adkins
NETTLETON – Mr. Billy Ford Adkins, 61, died unexpectedly Monday, March 9, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1958 in Memphis, TN to Leonard and Opal Harrison Adkins and lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. A patriotic American, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Billy married DeAnna E. Riley on August 13, 1983 in Nettleton, MS. He worked most of his adult life in construction and installing insulation. The last few years Billy worked in maintenance employed by Nettleton schools, a job he dearly loved. Billy was skilled with his hands and loved to remodel houses and furniture. Family and friends depended on him to “fix” things. His greatest joy was his grandson who affectionately called him Papaw.
A celebration of life service will be at 4 PM today (Wednesday) at Liberty Baptist Church east of Nettleton where he was a member, with Bro. Robert Hogue officiating. Private burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time today at the church.
Survivors include his wife, DeAnna Riley Adkins of Nettleton; 2 sons, Luke Adkins (Avery) of Starkville and Adam Adkins of Nettleton; special brother and sister-in-law, David and Tina Young of Nettleton, Ronnie Adkins (Polly) of Fawn Grove, Gary Adkins (Donna) of Abbeville, Sam Adkins of Mooreville, and Lee Adkins (Janet) of Fawn Grove; two sisters, Sophia Beasley (David) of Marietta and Susan Dillard (David) of Mantachie; grandson, Stetson Adkins; host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by three siblings, Sarah Lee, Danny Adkins, and Steve Adkins; mother and father-in-law, Billy Wayne and Gail Riley.
Pallbearers will be David Young, Wes Riley, David Beasley, David Dillard, Toby Groves, and Ricky Harris. Memorials may be sent to Liberty Baptist Church Youth Building Fund, 30004 Curtis Store Road, Nettleton, MS 38858. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Fred Allen Clark
PONTOTOC – Fred Allen Clark, 70, passed away on March 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is in charge of the arrangements.
Katie Lou Morgan
BOONEVILLE – Katie Lou Morgan, 95, passed away Sunday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mt. Olive Church of God on County Road 1371 in Booneivlle, MS. Visitation will be on 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mt. Olive Church of God on County Road 1371 in Booneville, MS.
Paula Bridges
BOONEVILLE – Paula Elaine Wallis Bridges, 64, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. She was born November 30, 1955, to Lelon “Pete” and Polly Wallis. She was a member of Trinity Bible Believing Church. Before her retirement, she was a licensed cosmetologist, worked as an interior designer for and managed Custom Creations, Inc. and Debbie Thornton Designs. She enjoyed shopping, socializing, studying the Bible, church, and taking care of Gary.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Wayne Bridges and Mr. Scott Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband Gary Bridges; and six sisters, Norma Hemwall, Martha (Harold) Eaton, Junie Sweeney, Janice (Kenneth) Hooper, Joan (Luther) Moorman and Debbie (Keith) Thornton.
She was preceded in death by her son, WesLee Paul Bridges; her parents; a special nephew, Heath Thornton; three brothers, Will Duane Wallis, Zane Wallis and Carroll Wallis; and two sisters, Geneva Jones and Monna Joyce Johnson Weaver.
Pallbearers are Scott Bridges, Duck Leslie, Nathan Bridges and Cayson Inman.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
