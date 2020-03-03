Wade Crawford
RIPLEY – Charlie Wade Crawford, 74, passed away, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on January 19, 1946, to Murry Jenkins and May Etta Lacey Crawford in Ripley, MS. Wade was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was owner of Crawford Carpet Cleaning, a former employee of BenchCraft and serviced as Alderman for eight years. He was a member of West Ripley Baptist Church.
Services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 10:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Wade is survived by one daughter: Vicki Crawford of Ripley, MS; one son: Chuck Crawford (Keely) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Carolyn Phagan (Steve) of Bossler City, LA; two brothers: Victor Crawford (Betty) of Ripley, MS, Clay Crawford (Vicki) of Ripley, MS; one brother-in-law: Mike King of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Lindsey McAlister (Dustin), Neely Stroupe (Ashley), Taylor Crawford, Johnnie Claire Crawford, Brylea Bishop, all of Ripley, MS; three great-grandchildren: Payton Crawford, Nash McAlister, Charlie Finn McAlister all of Ripley, MS.
He was preceded in death, on April 26, 2010, by his wife: Johnnie Sue King Crawford; his parents; and one sister: Peggy Richardson.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Crawford, Brandon Crawford, Dustin McAlister, Mark Morton, David Ward, Wayne Lacey.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Crawford family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Geneva Anderson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Geneva Anderson, 83, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Carey Chapel Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation held at the church Friday 1:00 PM until service.
Billy Gene Crum
TIPPAH COUNTY – Billy Gene Crum, 59, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Thursday, March 5 at 2 PM at Jesus Name Community Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4 beginning at 5 PM at Jesus Name Community Church. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Crum family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Ms. Terri Quinn
SALTILLO – Ms Terri Quinn, 50, passed away on February 27, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Bonnie Reed
TUPELO – Bonnie Reed, 76, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on March 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Wise Reed Funeral Home. Visitation will be on March 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Wise Reed Funeral Home.
Robert Lamar Tidwell
SALTILLO – Mr. Robert Lamar “Jack” Tidwell, 95, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Creekside Manor in Saltillo, MS. The funeral service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo with Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 P.M. in Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Faith Baptist Church and again prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday.
Mr. Tidwell was born in Oxford to the late William and Myrtle Mansel Tidwell. He was a Military Police in the United States Army, where he was a Corporal. Mr. Tidwell retired after 43 years having worked with the City of Oxford as a Superintendent with the Sanitation and Street Department. He was a hard worker that loved his job. Mr. Jack, as he was affectionately called by his family and friends, was a very outgoing and personable person that never met a stranger. He loved visiting with his friends and making new ones along the way. He was always well dressed and “dapper.” He enjoyed square dancing and playing the guitar. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. His faith was very important to him and he always, during his prayer time, thanked God for his pretty family. However, as quick witted as Mr. Jack was, he would always mention that he was the “prettiest.” He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, that thoroughly loved his grandsons.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Ann Tidwell; and a grandson, Micah Till. Survivors include his loving wife of 74 years, Mrs. Allie Tidwell of Saltillo; daughter, Shirley Perkins and her husband, Paul of Saltillo; four grandsons, Brian Burrow of Saltillo, Jason Till of Saltillo, Justin Till of Byhalia, and Ashly Perkins of New Albany; and ten great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in Mr. Tidwell’s memory may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, 553 CR 681, Saltillo, MS 38866. In honor of Mr. Tidwell’s service to his country, the flag of the United States Army will be flown at Waller Funeral Home. For additional information or to sign an online guestbook, visit our website, www.wallerfuneralhome.com or call 662.234.7971.
Billy McKinnie
GRAND JUNCTION, TENNESSEE – Billy McKinnie, 61, passed away on February 28, 2020, in Grand Junction. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Freddie M. Kennon
RIPLEY – Freddie M. Kennon, 59, passed away on February 29, 2020, at Baptist Desoto in Southaven, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Marcus Miller
PONTOTOC – Marcus Miller, 39, passed away on March 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Laura Posey
WHEELER – Laura Posey, 75, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 29, 1944 to Lester and Maybell Fair. Mrs. Posey enjoyed working in the yard, sewing, and taking care of her cats and dogs. Her children said they could remember spending all night on the boat while Mrs. Laura would fish. The highlight of her life was taking care of and spoiling her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Balius officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery in Baldwyn, MS.
She is survived by her son, Marlin Edward (Patricia); two daughters, Theresa (Donnie) Walthers, and Amanda Posey; five brothers, Richard Fair, Calvin Fair, Randle Fair, Houston Fair, and Billy Fair; two sisters, Peggy, and Laverne; one granddaughter, Jennifer Walthers; one honorary granddaughter, Juanita Dawn Thompson three step-grandsons, Johnny Walthers (Chelsey Posey), Benny Walthers, and Josh Leon; one step-granddaughter, Elisha McNeese (Charles); four great-grandsons, Kadense Walthers, Hunter Walthers, Keke Agnew, and James McNeese; and four great-granddaughters, Jazmine Walthers, Tabitha Agnew, Kimberly McNeese, and Tequila Walthers.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Ray Posey; her parents; two brothers, Jimmy Fair and Ray Fair; and one sister, Maxine Fair.
Pallbearers are James Posey, James Dietrich, Johnny Walthers, Gary Brooks, Jeffery Brooks, and Josh Leon.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Davion McDaniel
GRAND JUNCTION, TENNESSEE – Davion McDaniel, 18, passed away on February 28, 2020, in Grand Junction. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Troy E. DeWitt, Sr.
AMORY – Troy E. DeWitt, Sr., 90, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a later at a location with his family.
