Robert Miller
UNION COUNTY – Robert Miller, 61, passed away on March 17, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Vernon O’dell Davis
UNION/CHICKASAW COUNTIES – Vernon O’dell Davis, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
George A. Sellers
PONTOTOC – George Andrew Sellers, 76, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. He was born May 15, 1943 to the late Lloyd Sellers and the late Lucy Jane Bargar Sellers. He loved his dog, Little Lady. He enjoyed fishing and doing mechanic work and helping people out.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 until service time Thursday, March 19. Burial will be in Andrew’s Chapel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his sons: Geore David (Sheila Gomez) Sellers of Thaxton and Timothy (Jamie) Sellers of Pontotoc; daughter, Brenda Johnson of Fulton; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brothers: James L. Sellers and Earnest Sellers.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Sellers, son, Terry Andrew Sellers, great-grandson, Colton Gray, several brothers and sisters
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
George P. Matthews
SHANNON – George P. Matthews, 88, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 AM to service time only. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Will Puckett
PONTOTOC – William Charles Puckett, 27, passed away after a long illness Monday, March 17, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS.
He is survived by his grandmother, Anita Puckett; mother, Melissa Payne; brothers, Shane Puckett (Lindsay) and Blake Puckett; sister, Taylor Puckett; PawPaw, Larry Chambers; Mamaw, Elsie Matthews; uncles, Roy Chambers, Brant Puckett, and Brock Puckett (Amanda); and aunt, Stephanie Chambers.
He is preceded in death by his Granddaddy, Mickey Puckett; PaPa, Jack Matthews; father, Brooks Puckett; great grandparents, Nobe Chambers, Vida Mae Chambers, Lester Keith, Lucille Keith, Christine Puckett, Marshall Puckett, Juanita Little, and W.D. Little.
Services will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jay Street officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Devin Martin, Eli Faulkner, Steve Faulkner, Kyle Florez, Randy Clark, and Cody Martin.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 12 PM until service time.
Donny Bishop
SHANNON – Donny E. (Bo-Dock) Bishop, 66, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 27, 1953 in Monroe County to parents John T. (Bud) Bishop and Opal (Bennett) Bishop. He lived most of his life in Lee County. He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and working in his garden.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton, MS. with Rev. Jordan Davis officiating. Burial will be at the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include his mother Opal (Bennett) Bishop of Nettleton; his companion and caregiver Brenda Hamby of Shannon; one brother Jerry Bishop (Pat) of Nettleton; one step-child Angie Welch of Verona; one grandson Hunter Lewison of Pontotoc; several sister-in -laws and two brother-in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother Tommy Bishop. Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Sarah Cotton
SALTILLO – Sarah Cotton, 94, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Creekside Manor in Saltillo. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 AM at New Hope Church Cemetery west of Starkville. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Michael Anthony Marchisio
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Michael Anthony Marchisio, 49, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Madison Street in Memphis. Services will be on a later date at a Celebration of Life Memorial. Serenity Autry Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Charles Brian Barnes
TUPELO – Charles Brian Barnes passed away on March 17, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was a retired certified emergency registered nurse and member of Oakridge Christian Church.
Private funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home. Burial was in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanette Barnes Senter; (2) step-brothers, Dr. Mel Senter (Cassandra) of Florida and Steve Senter (Lisa) of Belmont, MS; step-sister, Judy Gootzeit (Michael) of Memphis, TN; aunts, Elizabeth Morgan of Muscle Shoals, AL and Betty Ann Finney of Nettleton, MS; Step-aunt, Tula Clayton (Jerry); host of cousins; two special friends, Rita Holloway and Martha Sexton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Barnesl step-father, T. A. Senter; grandparents, Towns and Maude DeVaugh, Roy and Gertrude Barnes and his uncle, Jack DeVaugh.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Patsy Rock
MOOREVILLE – Patsy Sue Rock, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her daughter’s home. She was born August 11, 1953, to Dink and Edith Justice Hardin. She was a seamstress at Reed’s Manufacturing for many years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and loved playing cards and games.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery at Peppertown.
Survivors include one son, Tim Rock (Nicky); two daughters, Patty Rock (Dewayne) and Melissa Cummings (Rusty), all of Mooreville; three brothers, Tracy Underwood of Russellville, AL, Billy Hardin of Tupelo, and Roy Hardin of Mooreville; her mother-in-law, Mildred Rock of Mooreville; nine grandchildren, Katie Rock, Gracie Rock, Crimson Rock, Abby Presley, Colby Presley, Tanner Gray (Lauren), Katie Kemp, Laken Cummings, and Rock Cummings; two great-grandchildren, Harrison Haupt and Aiden Chatham; and a great-grandson on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rock; two brothers, Randall Underwood and Mac Underwood; four sisters, Lynn Nesbitt, Betty Ann Long, Sandra Spurgeon, and Carolyn Houston; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Gray, Rock Cummings, Crimson Rock, Colby Presley, Nathaniel Smith, and Frankie Sanford.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Rock family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Johnny Veto Gann
GOLDEN – Johnny Veto Gann, 73, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Thursday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Armon Dudley “Dusty” Lee III
HAMILTON – Armon Dudley “Dusty” Lee III, 60, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born February 8, 1960 in Aberdeen, MS. to Armon Dudley Lee, Jr. and Marlyn Miller Lee. Mr. Lee was a Truck Driver for Plains All America. He enjoyed water skiing, racing, was a hard worker and was very dedicated to his family. He was a member of the Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church in Hamilton, MS.
A Graveside Service will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Kennedy officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Kim Berry Lee of Hamilton, MS; one daughter Kristin Elam (Tanner) of Hamilton, MS; one son Armon D. Lee “Dustin” IV of Hamilton, MS and one brother Barry M Lee of Amory, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Craig Lee. Pallbearers will be Keith Vaughn, Wayne Davis, Billy Roberts, Jason Cantrell, Joel Boone and Bobby White. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Smith and Terry Logan. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 1:00P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Lillie McFall Brand
ABERDEEN – Lillie McFall Brand, 56, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born March 28, 1963 in Calhoun County to Buck McFall and Carolyn Hitt McFall. Ms. Brand worked at Pickle’s Drive Inn in Amory, MS. She had lived in Aberdeen since 2011. She was a Baptist.
Services will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen at 12:00 P.M. with Bro. Rick Burton officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Brand of Aberdeen, MS; three sons Sam Hyde (Samantha) of Amory, MS, Adam Hyde of Amory, MS and Thomas Hyde Brand; three sisters Juliet Long, Ramona Hood and Shelda Tredwell; one brother Marshall McFall and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Adrian McFall. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Norma Jean Murff Harden
ABERDEEN – Norma Jean Murff Harden, 90, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. She was born October 19, 1929 in Aberdeen to Howard L. Murff and Zella Delight Housher Murff. She was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. Ms. Harden was a retired seamstress for Sharp Garment and a homemaker. She was a Baptist.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Rev. Christopher James officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Nona Herndon (Dennis) of Aberdeen, MS; two sons, Ed Harden (Mary) of Brandon, MS and Richard Harden (Meri Jo) of Oxford, MS; five grandchildren Krista Wood, Brian Herndon, Blair Jussely, Skylar James and Kristen Overall; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters Delight Murff, Phyllis Murff, Patricia Ausborn, Arlene Comer and Lynn Murff. Visitation will be at the Graveside Service. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
John Foster Stevens
FULTON – John Foster Stevens, 51, passed away on March 14, 2020, at his residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Patti Works
SALTILLO – Patricia Rea “Patti” Works, 58, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born June 18, 1961, to Jimmie and Lorraine Rose “Dolly” Yopp Roberts. She worked as a CNA for North Mississippi Health Services for over 30 years before becoming disabled. She possessed a tremendous heart and a genuine love for both people and animals. She enjoyed watching basketball and loved being involved with her granddaughter, who was her world.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Ridge Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Works; her daughter, Peggy Thompson; and her granddaughter, Rylan Works, all of Saltillo; and a host of friends and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James Edward Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Wes Smith, Paul “Peanut” Oatsvall, Tim Gillespie, Clay Turner, Scott McMackin, and Scott McCullough.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.