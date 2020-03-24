Alice Mae Collums
VICTORIA, TEXAS – Alice Mae Collums, 79, passed away on March 24, 2020, in Victoria, Texas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grace Funeral Home.
Doyle Nix
UNION COUNTY – Doyle Nix, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, March 26 at 2 PM at Covenant Church in New Albany. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery in Hamilton, AL. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Nix family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Rachel Gilbert
SMITHVILLE – Rachel Gilbert, 39, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. Private family services will be on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Turon Cemetery in Smithville. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Rebecca Lancaster
ROBBS – Rebecca Lancaster, 73, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, private with immediately family only. Visitation will be 1 PM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mize (New Robbs) Cemetery.
Brandon Eugene Pankey
UNION COUNTY – Brandon Eugene Pankey, 39, passed away on March 23, 2020, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Billy Clark
OXFORD – Mr. Billy D. Clark, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Oxford, MS. Due to the current public health and safety concerns, the family is planning a memorial service for a later date to celebrate Billy’s life.
Billy, a Master Mason, was born on February 24, 1935, to the late Delmar and Flo Clark, in Darlin, MS. Billy worked for Ole Miss for many years and was the owner of three very successful restaurants. He loved to garden in his spare time. Billy will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by one son, William B. (Liza) Clark of Crockett, TX; one daughter, Mary (James) Flanders, of Oxford, MS; two brothers, Glen “Snowball” (Frances) Clark and Buster (Elaine) Clark, both of Oxford, MS; five grandchildren, Chadwick, Virginia, Alexandra, Josh, and Zach; six great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews – all were loved, but too many to mention; and his dear friend, Joyce Littlejohn.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Y. Clark; his parents; and four brothers, James Clark, Bobby Clark, Charles Clark, and Sammy Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Oxford, Building Fund (15 CR 207, Oxford, MS, 38655 or https://www.calvaryoxford.com/give) or the University of Mississippi General Scholarship Fund (umfoundation.givingfuel.com).
Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
Toy Mae Underwood
FAIRVIEW – Toy Mae Underwood, 75, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born July 28, 1944 to the late Alford P. Cleveland and the late Ruth Funderburk Cleveland in Fairview. She retired from Itawamba Community College after 26 years of service. Toy enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.
A private family only service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday March 26, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 25th at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Windell Underwood of Fairview, daughter, Teresa (George) Jordan of Fairview, and a son; Ted Underwood of Fairview, 2 grandchildren; Joshua Lambert and Krystal Jordan, both of Fairview, a brother; Kenneth Cleveland of Oxford, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Ingrid Rea
TUPELO – Ingrid Rea, 71, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on April 1, 2020 at 12 PM Noon at Belden United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on April 1 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Belden United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Jerry Wayne McCuller
BALLARDSVILLE – Jerry Wayne McCuller, 66, passed away on March 24, 2020, in High Point, North Carolina. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Jewell Groves
BOONEVILLE – Willie Jewell Groves, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born March 22, 1929, to Roy and Lottie Weeks. She graduated from Pisgah High School and attended North East Junior College. She worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. until her children were born and then became a stay at home mom. She was a Baptist and attended Tuscumbia Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, volunteering at Baptist Memorial Hospital and listening to the Inspirations Quartet.
A Private Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Danny Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by two daughters, Laura (Mark) Ryan and Susan (Randle) Johnson; two sisters, Helon Winfield and JoAnne (Gwendol) Wren; four grandchildren, Audrey (Russ) Bullard, Madison Ryan, Cody Johnson and Luke Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Jake Bullard and Evie Bullard.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Groves; her parents; and one sister, Doris Reel.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Mark Martin
GUNTOWN – Mark Martin, 54, passed away on March 23, 2020 at his home. He set up mobile homes and carpenter. He was a Baptist.
Following reccomendations from the CDC private family funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will be in Campbellltown Cemetery.
He is survived his wife, Deshundra Wright Martin; mother, Edna “Candy” Spencer (Jimmy); father, James Martin; brothers, Nick Martin (Sharon), Jimmy Martin and Bobby Martin (Pam); nieces, Bridgette Seger (Clark Loague); nephews, Michael Martin (Erica) and Jeremy Martin; many great nieces and great nephews; aunts, Brenda Surrett, Jane Petty and Charlottte Adams; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hallie Groner; brother, Michael Martin; sister-in-law, Penny Martin, uncle, Gene Groner and aunt, Sherry Groner.
Limited visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Delores Ann Lindley
BOONEVILLE – Delores Ann Lindley (76) passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She enjoyed fishing, yard sales and bargain shopping. Due to the CDC guidelines, a private family service will be 2 pm Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Redd officiating. Burial will take place in the Kirkville Cemetery. Delores is survived by her son, Tim Neeley of Tupelo; her daughters, Rebecca Neeley Walker of Tupelo and Anglia Jackson (Monty) of Booneville; her brother, Ricky Nichols (Wanda) of Booneville; her grandchildren, Alison Farris, Craig Jackson and Clayton Jackson; her great-grandchildren, Kylie Jackson, Chloe Jackson and Cole Jackson and her special friends, Brenda Edge and Dorothy Chaffin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, James Tully Lindley; her parents, L.B. and Anita Nichols; her brothers, Bobby and Danny Nichols; her sister, Barbara Nichols Tittle; her sister-in-law, Mary Garrett; her niece, Shelia Nichols Potts and her great-nephew, Brett Harper. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jean Lavelle
MYRTLE – Jean Huddleston, 78, went to be with the Lord, March 23, 2020. She was born October 6, 1941, to the late R.C. and Vesta Mae Huddleston. Jean was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church in Myrtle. She retired from General Electric where she was employed for more than thirty years. Jean loved to fish and cross-stitch and above all else she loved her family.
Services will be Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1:00 at Macedonia Cemetery. Brother Bobby Butler and Brother Tommy Peters will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She was survived by her husband of 45 years, Currie Lavelle; one daughter, Susan Webster; one son, Tim Doles and one step son, Tim Lavelle; four grandchildren, Ashley Guidry (Tim), Christy Fiveash (Steve), Allen Webster (Deb), Daniel Webster; and seven great grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother Kenneth Huddleston.
For online condolences and guest registration please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
