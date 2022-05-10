TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Marie Caldwell, Tupelo
Diane Garmon, Tupelo
Shelia Barnett Grove, Tupelo
Brenda Johnson, Fulton
Martha Frances Davis Killebrew, Winona
Mitzie Mitchell, Belmont
Kristin Nicole Payton, Ridgeland
Mrs. Pearlie J. Scruggs, Ashland
Sarah Young, Auburn Community
Shelia Barnett Grove
TUPELO - Shelia Barnett Grove, 59, passed away on May 8, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Brenda Johnson
FULTON - Brenda Johnson, 54, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wed, May 11, 2022 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on 12 Noon until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 109 Rankin Extd, Midtown Tupelo. associated funeral.com for more information. Our family at Associated are very grateful and honored to have been chosen to serve the Johnson family. Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery in the Splunge community, Monroe county.
Diane Garmon
TUPELO - Diane Garmon, 66, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 12:00 P.M. at Graveside (Palmetto Cemetery). Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www,agnewandsons.com.
Mitzie Mitchell
BELMONT - Mitzie Mitchell, 72, passed away on May 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Kristin Nicole Payton
RIDGELAND - Kristin Nicole Payton, 28, passed away on May 6, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Pearlie J. Scruggs
ASHLAND - Mrs. Pearlie J. Scruggs, 74, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Residence in Corinth MS,. Services will be on May 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Multi Purpose Building Of Holly Spring Ms. Visitation will be on Saturday May 14,2022 From 3:00-6:00 PM at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Spring. Burial will follow at Jefferson City Cemetery in Lamar Ms.
Martha Frances Davis Killebrew
WINONA - A graveside service for Mrs. Martha Frances Davis Killebrew of Winona will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Browning Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman, MS. Rev. Harvey Ellis will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be John Nolan Killebrew, Clayton Killebrew, William Davis Newlin, Joseph Heath, Mike Mathis, and John Lowe.
Mrs. Martha Frances Davis Killebrew, 89, passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born, June 28, 1932, to Dudley Russell and Rena Hannaford Davis. Mrs. Killebrew was a member of Moore Memorial United Methodist Church and a retired public school teacher of 24 years. She was a 1949 graduate of Bruce High School, where she was voted most beautiful and Homecoming Queen. She was a member of the Eunomian Society and 1953 graduate of Blue Mountain College, where she received a BA degree. She was an elementary Sunday School teacher, leader of Brownies and Girl Scouts, past member of Business and Professional Women, and member of Wesley Circle at Moore Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Killebrew is survived by her husband of 67 years, John A. Killebrew; daughter, Angela Newlin of Reid, MS; son, Dave Killebrew (Margaret) of Memphis, TN; sister, Kay Ellis (Gowan) of Clinton, MS; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Ruth Davis; and brother, Dudley Russell Davis, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Moore Memorial United Methodist Church in late June. Those arrangements will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moore Memorial United Methodist Church at 111 Quitman Ave., Winona, MS 38967.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.
Sarah Young
AUBURN COMMUNITY - Sarah Frances Buckner Young, at age 75, met her Creator from her home in the Auburn Community of Lee County on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Sarah was born on April 19, l947 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Paul Buckner, Sr and Viola Adkins Buckner, who survives at age 95. Sarah lived most of her life in Monroe and Lee Counties where she was beloved by her family and Mother, Mama, Mamoo, Nanny and other terms of endearment to her own children and the extended family which she raised and loved. A special soul who loved the outdoors especially gardening, swimming and fishing, Sarah was a master at crocheting. She enjoyed her coffee, being a "mother hen" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and faithfully reading and studying her Bible. She faithfully watched "Shepherd's Chapel" on TV and drew great spiritual strength from its ministry. Sarah was a excellent caregiver to the elderly, including her Mom, in her lifetime and a God fearing woman who lived to tell you that God loves you! Her favorite biblical passage was Psalms 100 which declares, "For the Lord God is Good, his love is eternal and his faithfulness endures for generations".
A service celebrating her life will be at 5 PM Thursday, May 12, 2021 from the Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors. Private family burial will follow at Boguefala Cemetery in Mooreville. Visitation will begin at 3 PM Thursday until service time at the funeral home.
Sarah is survived by her son, Jimmy D. Young, Jr. of Auburn, her daughters, Jenny Finn of Tupelo and Janie Pate (Braxton) of Mooreville; her grandchildren, Jimmy Young, III (Betsy) of Mooreville, Chasity Hampton (Eric) of Tupelo, Sharah Finn and Steven Finn (Kelsey of Nettleton; Watson Pate, Mary Frances Pate and Will Pate all of Mooreville, Jay D. Young of Mooreville, Aaliyah Young of Mooreville, Megan Parsons (Justin) of Iuka, Elaney Young of Texas, Ava Claire Denton of Mooreville and Joseph Whitlock of Tupelo; her great grandchildren, Knox, Remmington, Nolan, Gus Warner, Ruby Ellen, Brayden, Vivian Rose, Vera Kate and Jace Daniel. 6 siblings, Paul, Bill, Linda ,Judy, Terry and Donna. numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul, a son, Jerome Young , a grandson, Casey Young and three siblings, John, Catherine and Cherry Lane.
Pallbearers are her "children"- Davis Webb, Brantley Whitt, Cody Keith, Austin Webb, Walker Garrison and Tyler Pender. Honorary pallbearers are Steven Finn and Watson and Will Pate.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 5 PM Thursday and permanently archived thereafter.
Marie Caldwell
TUPELO - Marie Caldwell, 95, passed away on May 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
