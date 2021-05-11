TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Bobby Bullock, Tremont
Renold Clayton, Jr., Mantachie
Rick Daniel, Verona
Bill DePriest, New Albany
Claudie D. Floyd, Corinth
Micheal Hudson, Ecru
Michael David McAfee, Tippah/Walnut
Janet Paloalto, New Albany
Ricky Sweat, Tupelo
Terry Walker, Jr., Aberdeen
Jimmy L. Young, Jr., Tupelo
Richard "Dick" Starlyn Young, Union County
Holland Directory for Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Mr. Rick Daniel
Verona
2 PM today
Tupelo Chapel
Jones Chapel Cemetery
Visit: 1 PM – service time
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
May 12, 2021
MRS. RUTH JEANETTE
PONDERS JOHNSON
Nettleton
Graveside Services
2 p.m. Thursday
Lee Memorial Park
MRS. CAROLYN “PEGGY”
BERRYHILL
Tupelo
Graveside Services
10: 30 a.m. Saturday
Lee Memorial Park
Bill DePriest
NEW ALBANY - William Samuel "Bill" DePriest, 96, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Dogwood in New Albany. He was born September 3, 1924 to Samuel Rudolph DePriest and Mattie Lucille Hughes DePriest. He was a World War II veteran of the U. S. Navy. He moved from his birthplace of Perry County, TN to New Albany in 1956. He retired from Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company after 39 years. He was a faithful member of the New Albany Church of Christ, where he had served as an Elder.
Bill was always smiling and made everyone around him laugh. He never met a stranger. He loved his family, especially his wife. They would have been married for 72 years on June 1.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service. Ray Kennedy will officiate. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Helen DePriest; a son, Steve DePriest; a daughter, Pat Kennedy (Ray); three grandchildren: Claire DePriest, Kate Teasler (Hal), and Parker DePriest (Laura); and five great grandchildren: Libby DePriest, Sam DePriest, Leah DePriest, Max Teasler, and Ivy Teasler.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Rick Daniel
VERONA - Rickey Lynn "Rick" Daniel, 61, departed this life unexpectedly at his residence in Verona on Monday, May 10, 2021. Rick was born on June 17, 1959 in New Albany to the late Rev. Dr. Robert Daniel, a longtime Baptist Minister, and Barbara Ann Bailey Daniel. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1977. Rick worked in building trades and was skilled as a carpenter, electrician and HVAC man. His workmanship endeared himself to many in this area that he worked for. Rick married Dottie Mae Tartt on August 30, 1988 and she survives. A fine "shade tree" mechanic, Rick loved cars of all kinds. He was an avid NASCAR fan especially cheering for Bill Elliott and a race fan. He loved his Harley, was very fond of his dog, Charlie, and generally enjoyed life as a free, independent spirit. He was a member of the Priceville Baptist Church.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. A committal service will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Wednesday only all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Rick is survived by his wife, Dottie Daniel of Verona; his mother, Barbara Daniel of New Albany; his daughters, Tammy Mayer, Tina Laurenzi, Tiffany Daniel (Jonathan Shavers), and Tabitha Curry (Justin); a brother, Randy Daniel (Tammy); 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his dad, Dr. Robert L. Daniel.
Michael David McAfee
TIPPAH/WALNUT - Michael David McAfee, 80, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Monday, May 10, 2021 in Tiplersville.
Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Mr. McAfee will be at 11 AM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Cisowski officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut.
Mr. McAfee was born February 11, 1941 in Tippah County to the late Noel McAfee and Flora McAfee Perkins. He was a 1960 graduate of Walnut High School and was married to his beloved wife, Elaine Thornton McAfee who survives.
A self employed plumber and farmer for all of his life, Mr. McAfee was a proud and faithful member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church were he served as a deacon.
A humble man with a simple way a life, Mr. McAfee will be remembered for his love of farming, outdoor activities, and reading his bible. Mr. McAfee enjoyed sharing a good story with his family and will be missed by those whose hearts he touched most.
Those left to cherish his memories include one son, Jesse Burchfield(Meghan) of Tiplersville, one brother, Richard McAfee of Moscow, TN, one sister, Linda Hutchins of Ripley, two sisters in law, Valeria Weatherly (Benny) of Walnut and Louise Brien (Neal) of Tiplersville, a nephew, Timothy Thrasher (Paula) of Walnut, a special friend, Amanda "Shorty" Jackson of Tiplersvile, four grandchildren, Landon Burchfield, Brylie Burchfield, Madi Burchfield, and Amber Ray all of Tiplersville, two great nieces, Gracie and Baylee Thrasher of Walnut, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home.
The Ripley Funeral Home invite you to share memories with the McAfee family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Claudie D. Floyd
CORINTH - Claudie D. Floyd, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Cornerstone Healthcare and Rehabilitation center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Alcorn Cemetery.
Micheal Hudson
ECRU - Micheal Hudson, 59, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born January 25, 1962, in New Albany, the son of Thomas and Martha Mayer Hudson. Micheal was an active member of Greatest Mission Baptist Church of Pontotoc. He had a deep love of gospel music, and he had been a Baptist song leader for over thirty-five years. He was a fixture in the local furniture industry, and he was currently employed as a VP of Administration by Fusion Furniture, where he had a hand in all aspects of the business.
A visitation was held on Tuesday evening at Greatest Mission Baptist Church, and a visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 2:00 P. M. until 4:00 P. M., with his funeral service at 4:00 P. M. at the church.
Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany.
Survivors include his mother, Martha Hudson of Ecru; his wife, Lisa Hudson, of Ecru; two daughters, Alissa Hale (Chris) of Hurricane Community, and Jessica Kitchens (John) of Ecru; brother, Jerry Hudson (Kay) of Belle Chase, Louisiana; and four grandchildren; Elizabeth Hale, Hayden Hale, Alex Kitchens, and Knox Kitchens. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Mark Hudson. Pall bearers include Barker Collier, Bo Robbins, Charlie Stubblefield, Dean Wells, Josh McCord, Scott McCord, Tyler Nunlee, and Will Busby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greatest Mission Baptist Church for any of the following funds: Family Life Center building fund, Come Before Winter Mission project, Gideon's International, or the Pontotoc County Bible Teachers Fund. Donations may be mailed to Greatest Mission Baptist Church, Memorial to: Mike Hudson, P.O. Box 82, Ecru, MS 38841. Condolences may be left online at glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Janet Paloalto
NEW ALBANY - Janet Paloalto of Moss Hill Dr., New Albany, 54, passed away on May 11, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Jimmy L. Young, Jr.
TUPELO - Jimmy L. Young, Jr., 85, passed away on May 10, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Richard "Dick" Starlyn Young
UNION COUNTY - Richard "Dick" Starlyn Young, 84, passed away Friday, May 07, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA. Services will be on Thursday, May 13 at 11 AM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Union County. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 13 from 10:30 AM to 11 AM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with the Young family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Terry Walker, Jr.
ABERDEEN - Terry Walker, Jr., 46, passed away on May 1, 2021, at Lauderdale Co. in Meridian. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jackson Mortuary.
Renold Clayton, Jr.
MANTACHIE - Renold Clayton, Jr., 66, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at his residence in Mantachie. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11 am at Walton Cemetery. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Bobby Bullock
TREMONT - Bobby Floyd Bullock, 73, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 12, 1948 to the late George Bullock and the late Thelma Upton Bullock. He was a truck driver for 50 plus years. He loved deer hunting and was an avid NASCAR fan. He especially loved playing with his grandchildren and being with his family.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday May 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Adams and officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery in Alabama. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Collier of Tremont; daughters: Sue Ann (Demian) Brunty, Tracy (Ronnie) Uhler, Bobbie Faye Welch, Nikki Milam, Cheryl Gardner, Stacy Collier; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters: Brenda Barnett, Josie (James) Steele.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Teddy Floyd Bullock; brothers: John Bullock, Bill Bullock, Jim Bullock; sisters: Becky Strickland, Mary Wooten.
Pallbearers are Ronnie Uhler, John Holley, Tom Garrison, Wade Bullock, Buddy Strickland, Danny Dill.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Ricky Sweat
TUPELO - Ricky Sweat passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his home. He retired from Kroger after 25 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, being a jokester, Ole Miss football, and taking care of his dog "Scooby". He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. James Young officiating. Burial will be in Furrs Cemetery.
He is survived by three daughters, Christa McCord (DJ), Lindsey Thompson (Austin) and Lacy Dillard (Jordan); grandchildren, Avery, Benjamin, Sawyer, Elle, Willa and Ridgeland; his beloved dog, Scooby and a host of dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty Simmons Sweat; his brothers, Joe Sweat and Billy Sweat and an infant sister.
Visitation will be Wednesday at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Brenson Harrison, Scott Knight, Ken Norwood, DJ McCord, Austin Thompson and Jordan Dillard.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
