Clifford Boyd
SENATOBIA – Clifford Boyd, 38, passed away on May 7, 2020, at Regional One Health in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Grady Wilson
FULTON – Grady Elija Wilson, 93, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Tupelo. He was born October 2, 1926 to the late Russell and Elva Wilson. He retired at 75 years old from Marshall Durbin as a field man in Haleyville, AL. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He loved bluegrass music, hunting, fishing, and western movies. Grady loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a kind hearted man that was always ready to help his fellow man along his way. He was a hard worker with much wisdom to share.
A graveside service will be 11:00 am on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Mozelle Wilson; daughters: Lorene (Neal) Umphers, Sylvia Miller, Kathy Ryan, Charlene Allen, Shirley (David) Bell; son, Wayne Wilson and daughter Angelia (Rey) Gonzalez; grandchildren: Rita Elder, Lisa Joe Miller, Tom Miller, Tonya Miller Wilemon, Heather Gasaway, Eric Ryan, Christy Beasley, Scotty Pounds, Jessica Williams, Vanessa Parker, Monica Holland, Stephanie Poole, Bronson Wilson, Lauren Rester, Taylor Wells, Braden Wells; numerous great and great, great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Georgia Oleane Wilson, brothers: Cecil, Paul, Thad, Murden, Bluford, Roger, and Clyde Wilson; sister, Pauline Wilson; grandson, Mitch Wilson; great grandson, Sam Elder.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Loretta White
BALDWYN – Loretta White, 79, passed away on May 11, 2020, at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
David McCullough
SALTILLO – David McCullough 72, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. He was a retired truck driver and he enjoyed fishing.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Dwight Scott officiating. Burial will be in East Mt. Zion Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosie McCullough; step-children, Margaret Griffin, Lillian McCullough, Deborah Brooks, Mary Edge, Roy Dale Edge and Clem Edge; sister, Joyce Harper; brothers, Billy McCullough and Robert McCullough; host of grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Charlene Harris McCullough; step-son, Rocky Edge.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 9:00 P.M. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ortez Williams
TUPELO – Ortez Williams, 53, passed away on May 12, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Eleanor “Ann” Ballard Knight
GREENWOOD SPRINGS – Eleanor “Ann” Ballard Knight, 89, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Graveside services will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Detroit, Alabama. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Minister H.E. Gladney
ABERDEEN – Minister H.E. Gladney, 72, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home in Aberdeen, MS. Services will be on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Second Baptist M.B. Church Cemetery, 10575 Old Magnolia Hwy, Prairie, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior (10-11 am) to service at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Charlie Jefferson Jumper
PONTOTOC – Charlie Jefferson Jumper, 75, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. Charlie Jumper was married to Mary Jumper for 56 years, Mary Lawson Jumper for 28 years. He worked as a wood worker for 50 years. Charlie loved outdoor living, riding four wheelers, playing softball, drag racing, riding motorcycles, and watching westerns.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jumper; his children, Toby Jumper (Becky), Norma Bishop (Toby), Diane Carter (Gary), David Lawson (Pam), and Paul Lawson; 15 grandkids; 24 great grandkids; brothers, David Jumper (Rhonda), Randy Jumper (Lisa), Allen Jumper (Debbie), and Dennis Jumper; and his sister Dolly Robbins (Herman).
He is preceded in death by Mary Lawson Jumper; parents, Mildred Lois West (Pete) and James Thomas Jumper; daughter, Debbie Dole (Jay); and brothers, James and Ray Jumper.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2 PM at Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in New Albany, MS officiated by Bro. Steve Denton.
Pallbearers: Michael Martin, C.J. Jumper, Brian Gilliam, Chris Bishop, Shane Jumper, Shawn Moody, and Carson Garcia.
Billy Dorman
PONTOTOC – Billy Ralph Dorman, age 75, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 24, 1944 to William Nathaniel and Velma Plunkett Dorman. Billy was a member of Zion Baptist Church. He was retired from the Pontotoc Post Office, where he worked for thirty years. Billy was a U. S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed gardening and wood working.
Due to the COVID-19 and the CDC guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held on Thursday at New Hope Cemetery, with Rev. Max Blackwelder and Rev. J.J. McVay officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Doris Hollis Dorman; a daughter, Patricia Dorman Bailey and husband Mike; one sister, Jeanette Dorman Duke; one granddaughter, Angel Grace Bailey; a special nephew, Billy Duke; and a special bonus granddaughter, Jessica Baggett Munn. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Bobbie Jean Hall and a brother, Burel Dorman.
Pallbearers will be Ray Leeper, William Earl Jaggers, Will Connor, Metro Duke, Billy Duke and Mike Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Russell, Donnie Walker and Lowery Cox. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Billy Weeden
INGOMAR – Billy Charles Weeden, 82, of Ingomar passed away May 9, 2020, at the Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany after an extended illness. He was born in Union County on August 18, 1937, to the late Charlie Weeden and Leanora “Toad” Browning Weeden.
In these times of our nation, the Billy Weeden family is unable to have a traditional funeral for him. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Jeremy Vaughn officiating. There will be a masonic service at the conclusion.
He was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church, where as a youth, he received a certificate for five years perfect attendance in Sunday School. He was also a Mason for fifty plus years. He was a welder for many years and graduated from Itawamba Junior College with a degree in welding in February, 1970. He enjoyed his family, fishing, woodworking, and just being outside. He especially liked to run red fox. He worked in the furniture factory until his health forced him to take an early retirement.
In addition to his wife, Lenda Wood Weeden of almost 60 years, he is survived by one son: Charles Lynn Weeden of Cordova, TN; five sisters: Dollie Cook (Luther) of Ingomar, Rose Hamblin (Jimmy) of Cairo, Ruby Smith (Dean) of Center, Faye McDaniel of New Albany, Betty Hogue (Roger) of New Albany; one sister-in-law: Betty Weeden. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: John Weeden; one sister: Joyce Mayo; two brothers-in-law: Bob McDaniel and Gene Mayo.
Pallbearers will be Avery Adair, John Weeden, Jr., Terry Hogue, Wayne Hamblin, Charles Browning, and Steve Cook.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Bobby Lee Chandler
BALDWYN – Bobby Lee Chandler, 59, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Ruben-Chapel Cemetery in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May, 13, 2020 3-5 p.m. walk-thru only due to Covid-19 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Doris Pannell
PALMETTO COMMUNITY – Doris Pannell, 82, passed away on May 12, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
William A. Hailey
TUPELO/FORMERLY OF WALNUT – William A. Hailey, 76, passed away on May 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Calvin Anderson Ritter
NEW ALBANY/FORMERLY OF AMORY – Calvin Anderson Ritter, 72, passed away on May 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Coopper Campbell
ASHLAND – Coopper Campbell, 64, passed away on May 12, 2020, at his residence in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
