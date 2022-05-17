PONTOTOC - Earnest Lee Naylor, 86, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2022, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth G. Cato
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Kenneth G. Cato, 66, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Henry Ford Hospital, in Detroit, MI. Visitation will be on Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Anointed Temple of Praise, 3939 Riverdale Road, Memphis, TN. Burial will follow at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Lena Mae Pearson
TAYLOR - Mrs. Lena Mae Pearson, 81, passed away on May 16, 2022, at Diversicare, in Batesville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home Oxford.
Annette Fowler
PLANTERSVILLE - Annette Fowler, 86, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2022, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab in Tupelo. Services will be on 05/19/2022 11AM at Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on 10AM at Holland Funeral Directors.
Rosa M. Avila Barillas
TIPPAH COUNTY - Rosa M. Avila Barillas, 70, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 21 at 11 AM at Iglesia De Crista Palabra Viva, 1019 Railroad St, Ripley, MS 38663. Visitation will be on Friday, May 20 from 5 PM to 8PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery.
