TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Joe M. "Red" Allen, Tupelo
Jesse Ballard, Sr., Aberdeen
Paula Mills Carson, Tater Hills Community
Mary Janet Cummings, Corinth
Robert Estes, Tupelo/Gulf Shores, Alabama
Sarah Fitzgerald, New Albany
Phillis Ash Gray, Ashland
Johnny Harper, Smithville
Wade Hill, Jr., Baldwyn
Douglas Joe Holloway, Tupelo
Martha Gay Hunter, Pontotoc
Asher Little, New Albany
Katie Ann McMurry, Saltillo
Cleota Clementine Hoskins Wiseman Mitchell, Plantersville
Elizabeth "Beth" Murphree, Fulton
Jerry McWhorter Randle, Union County
Charles Wade Tiner, Collierville, Tennessee
Henry Edward "Eddie" Wamble, Wren
Diannia Williams, Tupelo
Tommy Williams, Saltillo
Holland Directory for Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Ms. Amy Robins
Tupelo
11:30 AM today
Tupelo Chapel
Visit:10:30 AM – service time
Graveside Service
5 PM today
Cotton Plant Cemetery
Cotton Plant, Arkansas
Ms. Paula Mills Carson
Tater Hills Community
2 PM Thursday, May 20, 2021
New Hope Baptist Church (off Tombigbee State Park Rd)
New Hope Cemetery
Visit: 11 AM - service time at the church
Ms. Katie Ann McMurry
Saltillo
4 PM Friday, May 21, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: 2 PM – service time Friday only
Mr. Robert Estes
Tupelo / Gulf Shores, AL
Arrangements incomplete
Douglas Joe Holloway
Tupelo
Saltillo cemetery
Diannia Williams
Arrangements are incomplete
Wednesday
May 19, 2021
MR. GEORGE M. GREEN
Tupelo
Memorial Service
2 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
MR. JOE M. “RED” ALLEN
Tupelo
3 p.m. Sunday
West Jackson Street
Baptist Church
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Sunday at the Church
MR. TOMMY WILLIAMS
Saltillo
Arrangements Incomplete
Joe M. "Red" Allen
TUPELO - Joe Michael "Red" Allen passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 68. A lifelong Tupelo resident, Red was born March 27, 1953 to Eugene and Hosford Payne Morgan. He worked for many years in auto sales and most recently drove a truck. He was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Red loved family cookouts, going fishing, and spending time spoiling grandkids. He adored his puppy, Jo Jo and trips to Destin, Florida, Red's "happy place" where fond memories were always made.
Red leaves behind his wife of nearly 50 years, Gayla Lee Allen of Tupelo; three daughters, Andrea Allen of Tupelo, Kim Powell of Mooreville and Michelle Lansdell (John David) of Golden; seven grandchildren, McKenna Allen, Lily Grace Allen, Chelsea and Joseph Mott, Brittany Carnathan, Reed Goodson, and Braxton Lansdell; three great-grandchildren, Braxton Goss, Anakin Chaney, and Jensen Chaney; his brother, Pete Allen (Vickie) of Tupelo; his sister, Barbara Duggar of Mooreville; his father-in-law, Charles Lee (Marie) of Tupelo; and a host of extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beverly White; a brother, Kenny Morgan; and his mother-in-law, Naomi Lee. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Sunday, May 23, 2021 at West Jackson Baptist Church.
A celebration of Red's life will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday with Rev. Terry Ledbetter, Dr. Keith Cochran, and Dr. Tim Brown officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206 or online at www.donate.americanheart.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Phillis Ash Gray
ASHLAND - Phillis Ash Gray, 58, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services were Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Bluff Springs Baptist Church. Associated Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories can be left for family at associatedfuneral.com by clicking on tributes link.
Johnny Harper
SMITHVILLE - Johnny Harper, 79, passed away on May 14, 2021, at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Cleota Clementine Hoskins Wiseman Mitchell
PLANTERSVILLE - Cleota Clementine Hoskins Wiseman Mitchell, at the age of 97 years old, transitioned to her eternal home on May 13, 2021. She was born April 21, 1924, in Louisville, Mississippi to the union of the late Sam and Janie Hoskins. She was the youngest of six children.
Cleota dedicated her life to Christ at an early age and became a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Louisville, Mississippi. After moving to the Mississippi Delta, she joined Perry's Chapel CME Church in Itta Bena. In 1960, she relocated to Tupelo and joined New Chapel UM Church. She devoted herself to the service of the Lord, teaching Sunday School for forty-plus years. She remained a faithful member until her health failed. Cleota was educated in the public schools of the Louisville School District, Mary Holmes Junior College, and Itawamba Community College. She was employed as a ward clerk at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was very clever and determined to finish any task she began. She worked hard but also taught the value of hard work.
More than anything, she loved her family. She would recollect and share memorable life stories. She was an avid reader, loved to sew, and enjoyed cooking teacakes for her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Otho Wiseman, Jr. and Henry Mitchell, Jr. (Janice); five siblings, Pauline Walker, Odessa Robbins, Otto Hoskins, Ellis Hoskins, and Alphe Hoskins; two grand-children, Derrick Wiseman and Lorne Shumpert; and a son-in-law, Noble Shumpert.
Cleota's beautiful life will forever be cherished and remembered by her family. She is survived by four daughters, Valda Shumpert, Tupelo, MS, Deborah (John Howard) Doss, Plantersville, MS, Evalue (John Thomas) Collier, Shannon, MS, and Bonnie Perkins, Tupelo, MS; one stepson Elzy (Cora) Mitchell, Saint Louis, MO; one daughter-in-law Magnolia Wiseman, Belden, MS. She was blessed to have seventeen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS. Private services will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at New Chapel UM Church in Plantersville, MS. Interment will follow at Centerhill Cemetery in Plantersville, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Jerry McWhorter Randle
UNION COUNTY - Jerry McWhorter Randle, 81, resident of Blue Springs, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 15, 2021, at his residence.
A Service of Remembrance will be announced. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation.
Mr. Randle was born February 25, 1940 in Lake County, Illinois, the second oldest son of the late Austin and Lorainne Bryan Randle. Mr. Randle proudly served his country in the United States Army and was owner and operator of Randle Drywall Service for 42 years before retiring.
A member of Ellistown Baptist Church, Mr. Randle will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, where he rode his 4 wheeler, fished in his pond and worked the land his family acquired over 30 years ago. He took much pride in his yard, was very particular about his corn that was raised in his garden and could find him most every morning sipping his coffee on his deck while watching his hummingbirds. Known as a hard working man that lived by his policy of "do it his way because that was the "right" way", Mr. Randle enjoyed the simple things in life but most of all, his grandchildren.
Memories will continue to be shared by his daughters, Felicia Randle, of Pingree Grove, Illinois, Amber Randle of Fallbrook, California, four brothers, Norman Randle, Fox River Grove, Illinois, B.J. Randle, Elezabeth, Colorado, Tom Randle, Largo, Florida and Victor Randle of Abingdon, IL, three grandchildren, Emma, William and Catherine Randle- Zeglis all of Pingree Grove, Illinois and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Randle family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jesse Ballard, Sr.
ABERDEEN - Jesse Ballard, Sr., 91, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at West Point Community Living Center in West Point. Services will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 AM at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home, Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Wade Hill, Jr.
BALDWYN - Wade Hill, Jr., 81, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus. Moments of Reflection Services will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 20,2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery Joliet, IL. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Paula Mills Carson
TATER HILLS - Paula Mills Carson, 57, gained her wings to heaven on May 17, 2021, after a tough battle with cervical cancer. Paula was born on December 5, 1963 in Pahokee, Florida, to Wayne and Bobby Mills. She was married for 5 years to Richard "Ricky" Carson, but they had been together for 40 years total. Paula was a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church. She never met a stranger, she would give the shirt off her own back to help anyone in need, and her generosity knew no limits. Paula was very proud of her grandchildren and was loved by hundreds of people all around. She was the sunshine of everyone's life, and always lit up any room she walked into. Paula worked at Mid South Auto Sales for over 20 years and Custom Body Repair for over 30 years. She loved all her pets, collecting antique items, and she would spend hours in the yard planting flowers. Paula was an avid Alabama fan - Roll Tide everything!
A celebration of Paula's life will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church, 542 Rd 1009, Tupelo, MS 38804, with Bro. Bob O'Neal officiating and long-time friend Roy Alexander delivering the eulogy. Members of this church have been very generous helping out with Paula before and after her time on Earth. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Richard "Ricky" Carson of Tupelo; her daughter, Mary Kay Mills of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Brianna Davis of Tupelo, Audria Davis of Tupelo, and Neal Carson of Tupelo; her sisters, Vickie Green of New Albany, Cathey Johnson of Tupelo, and Marla Graves of Tupelo; her brother, Wayne Mills of New Albany; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be brother-in-law Stan Green and nephew Stan Green, Jr., long-time good friend Jeff Johnson, cousin Jimmy Mills, brother Wayne Mills, and good friend Terry Langley.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Charles Wade Tiner
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE - Charles Wade Tiner, 63, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Services will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Red Banks Baptist Church with a visitation at the church Thursday from 10:00 am until service. The Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge.
Elizabeth "Beth" Murphree
FULTON - Elizabeth "Beth" Murphree, 17, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident. She was born August 29, 2003 to Glenn Murphree and Emily Sartin Murphree in Itawamba County. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. Beth attended IAHS and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday May 20, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Mark Neaves officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday May 20, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her father; Glenn Murphree, mother; Emily Murphree, grandmother; Mary Earnestine Murphree of Fulton, brothers; Will Murphree, Matt Murphree, and Brady Sartin.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jack Murphree.
Pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Pine Grove Church of Church.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Mary Janet Cummings
CORINTH - Mary Janet Cummings, 75, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Care Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Adams cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, May 20, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Adams Cemetery.
Katie Ann McMurry
SALTILLO - Katie Ann McMurry, 35, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo. Services will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 4 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 2 PM - service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. A full obituary will follow.
Robert Estes
TUPELO/GULF SHORES, ALABAMA - Robert Estes, 55, passed away on May 17, 2021, in Walton County, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Martha Gay Hunter
PONTOTOC - Martha Gay Hunter, age 93, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Page House at Traceway Manor, in Tupelo. She was born August 17, 1927, in Leake County, MS to Claude A. and Zether Evans Williams. Martha graduated from Singleton High School, attended E.C. Junior College and obtained her Bachelor's degree from Mississippi College for Women. She retired after teaching school for 30 years in Mississippi. Martha was a member of the Pontotoc First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, United Methodist Women and the Pontotoc County Retired Teachers. Her hobbies included traveling and reading.
Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, with Rev. Brad Hodges officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Cynthia Kirk of Tupelo, MS and Thomas Hunter of Cherokee, AL; three grandchildren, Bobby Kenneth Hunter (Christina) of Odenville, AL, Beth Hunter of Cherokee, AL and Vance Kirk of Vicksburg, MS; and one great grandson, Bryant Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, H. Kenneth Hunter; a sister, Ada Fay Savage and three brothers, Evans Lane Williams, Quin Williams and Billy Williams.
Pallbearers will be Joe Hitchcock, Dr. Charles Harrison, Joe Johnson, Jackie Cruse, Jim Johnstone and Jimmy Wallace. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Lewis and Gary Heath.
Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time at 11:00 AM, Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 308, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to the Pontotoc County Library, 111 N. Main Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Asher Little
NEW ALBANY - Baby Asher Little, newborn, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Baptist East Women Hospital in Memphis. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Church Cemetery, New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Sarah Fitzgerald
NEW ALBANY - Sarah Harris Fitzgerald, 84, went to her heavenly home Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born March 11, 1937 to Dennis C. Daniel and Lyllas Melissa Raby Daniel. Mrs. Sarah loved her family, she was an avid bowler, and she enjoyed sewing. She made many of her daughter's clothes when she was younger. She loved collecting cook books and was a member of Calvary Methodist Church. Mrs. Sarah was a joy to her family and will be greatly missed.
Her service will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. Visitation will be from 1pm till the start of the service at 3.
Mrs. Sarah is survived by her daughter, Libby Medlock Hancock, two grandchildren; Robert Hancock (Jennifer) and Tracie Key (Jimi), and four great grandchildren; Jacob Hancock, Landon Hancock, Charley Dabney, and James Marc Key.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Marvin Fitzgerald, Ray Carter, and Junior Harris.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Douglas Joe Holloway
TUPELO - Douglas Joe Holloway, 75, passed away on May 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements will be private.
Tommy Williams
SALTILLO - Tommy Williams, 59, passed away on May 18, 2021, at his home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Henry Edward "Eddie" Wamble
WREN - Henry Edward "Eddie" Wamble passed away Sunday, May 16th, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born in Wren, Mississippi on September 8th, 1937, Eddie was the son of Henry Edward and Mary Elizabeth Dollar Wamble and the brother of Sue Wamble Wax. In 1959, he married his beloved Eloise Jackson, and they were married for 51 years until her death September 26th, 2010. Eddie and Eloise lived their entire life in the Wren community on the same land where he was born. They raised four children, and he would say his greatest accomplishment was raising a loving family.
Eddie was a strong, hardworking, independent leader in his beloved community of Wren. He was an avid outdoorsman, farmer, successful businessman and Christian. He was an Elder and Clerk of Session at Wren Presbyterian Church where he was a lifelong member, dedicated to the maintenance, longevity and growth of the church. He was a lifetime board member of Old Union Cemetery and worked tirelessly to support and maintain historic WrenWoode. Eddie also contributed to the community by serving on the Amory School District Board representing Wren and volunteering with the Wren Fire Department. Inspired by his librarian mother, Eddie appreciated a good book, especially a Western. He also enjoyed cheering on the Mississippi State University Bulldogs.
Eddie graduated from Wren High School in the class of 1955, where he was said to be a star basketball player. He attended Itawamba Community College after high school. As a young man, Eddie worked in several area furniture factories which led to his employment at Southern Duo-Fast on April 1st, 1966 where he retired December 30th, 1997. Eddie became the Sales Manager for all of Southern Duo-Fast areas in Mississippi in 1975. After retirement, he handled special situations when Southern Duo-Fast expanded into new states. He cherished lifelong friendships with many hunting and fishing buddies, his Southern Duo-Fast work family and members of the Wren community.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Eloise Jackson Wamble, his son, William Edward (Bill) Wamble, his parents, Henry Edward Wamble Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Dollar Wamble. He is survived by his three daughters, Kathy Nerren (Sam) of Amory, Kaye Hannaford (John) of Senatobia, MS, Amy Wamble Jones of Amory, his sister Melba Sue Wamble Wax and her husband Buddy Wax, who was like a brother to him (Dothan, AL). Grandchildren are Miles Allen Nerren (Jaynee), Mary Paige Hyland (Steven), Madison Barrett Francis (Lauren), Grant Alexander Nerren (Laura), John Edward Hannaford, Anna Elizabeth Hannaford, William Tanner Poole and Airman First Class Parker Jackson Poole (Kylee). Great-Grandchildren, Eleanor James Nerren and Jackson Tyler Nerren. Nieces, Stephanie Wax Beckett (Bill) & Bonnie Jackson Edwards (Robert), and nephews John Wamble Wax (Dan) & Jimmy Wayne Jackson (Buffy).
Pallbearers will be Miles Nerren, Madison Francis, Grant Nerren, Jed Hannaford, Tanner Poole, Parker Poole, Tom Booth and Rusty Murphree.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Pickle Funeral Home in Amory on Thursday, May 20th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Eddie's beloved Old Union Cemetery in Wren. Memorials may be made to Old Union Cemetery, c/o Mabry Allison, 32696 Hwy 45 N., Okolona, MS 38860.
Diannia Williams
TUPELO - Diannia Williams, 70, passed away on May 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
