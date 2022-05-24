TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Kardeair Burton, Corinth
Mary Lexa, Oxford
Michael Allen Priest, Pontotoc
Linda Rogers, Shannon
Sammy Swann, New Albany
Helen Thornton, Tupelo
Sammy Swann
NEW ALBANY - Sammy Swann, age 76, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born December 20, 1945 as a twin brother of Jimmy Swann, to the parents of Cullen and Lillie Pearl (Mize) Swann and a "doting" sister, Shelby (now McClellan).
Sammy was a 1966 graduate of W. P. Daniel High School (now New Albany H. S.) in New Albany, Mississippi, followed by completion of Auto Mechanics Technology at the Northeast Mississippi Community College with subsequent enrollment in their Machine Shop Technology program. During that enrollment period, he was drafted into the U. S. Army. Sammy served in Viet Nam and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Viet Nam Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and two overseas bars.
Upon honorable discharge from active duty Sammy began a twenty-year career at Ertel Manufacturing in New Albany, working his way up from production machining to Human Rescource Manager. In 1990, he began working as an Inside Salesman at Grisham's Wholesale Plumbing in New Albany. He worked there until becoming disabled in 2002.
With help from his "Lord", extended family (especially a first cousin, Kenneth Kent), friends, his employer (Jim Grisham), the Veteran's Administration and others, Sammy adjusted to his new lifestyle. He did so with dignity, determination and a direct application of his unwavering faith and trust in Christ whom he came to know personally in 1964 at Neely Memorial Baptist Church where his membership remains. It is well to note that Sammy has taken time to read the Bible through numerous times over the years fully believing "...that we through the patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope." (NKJ; Rom. 15:4-b). This circle of support included an almost daily visit by a neighborhood dog, Avery, hoping for another treat from Sammy's "stash" of wieners, both risking the disapproval of her owners.
Those who knew Sammy well will attest to the fact that he had so many friends by "being a friend." He valued and practiced personal integrity and that was modified by his knack for the "give-and-take" of good-natured pranks and gibes.
Sammy was preceded in death by his parents and a Brother-in-Law, Joe McClellan of New Albany, Ms. He is survived by a sister, Shelby McClellan of New Albany and a twin brother, Jimmy Swann (Judy) of Tupelo, Ms. Sam leaves behind two nieces-Debbie Berryhill (Rusty) of New Albany and Janna Jennings (Chris) of Little Rock, Arkansas. He also leaves three nephews-Phillip McClellan (Nita) of New Albany, Jalon Swann (Stacey) of Tupelo and Jaren Swann (Melissa) of Thompson's Station, Tn. A host of great nieces and nephews were happy to call him "Uncle Sammy."
The funeral service will be held at United Funeral Service on highway 15 South in New Albany on Thursday, May 26, with visitation beginning at 11:30 and the memorial service at 1:30 in the chapel of the funeral home. Bro. Larry Hill will be officiating. Pall bearers will be Joe Allred, Tommy Bailey, Harold Hill, Chris Jennings, Jonathan Kent, Tommy Morton, Jalon Swann and Jim Swann. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. An American Legion Honor Guard ceremony will be included. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sanctuary Hospice House (5159 W. Main St.; Tupelo, Ms.; 38803) or Grenada Living Center (1950 Grandview Dr.; Grenada, Ms.; 38901) would be appreciated.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the administration and staff of Grenada Living Center in Grenada, Ms.; Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Ms.; the Veterans Affairs Office and the American Legion post in New Albany, Ms., as well as to Senator Chad McMahan.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Kardeair Burton
CORINTH - Kardeair Burton, 3, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:00 PM., at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS., Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Allen Priest
PONTOTOC - Michael Allen Priest, 67, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. Mike loved spending time with his family and friends, attending church, and watching TV.
Mike is survived by his wife, Judy Priest; his three sons, Cory Nix (Nikki) of Randolph, Cody Priest of Pontotoc, and Troy Priest (Casey) of West Point; four grandchildren, Breana Nix, Chandler Nix, Braylen Harris, and Logan Priest; three sisters, Elaine Sanders of Pontotoc, Martha Kennedy of Houlka, and Virtie Mae Alford (Gary) of Manchester, TN; and a special friend, Ty.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Virgil Priest; mother, Mary Grammer; stepdad, R.T. Grammer; two brothers, Bit and Buddy Priest; sister, Minnie Lou Smith; niece, Shelia Cantrell; two nephews, Ronny Cantrell and Tony Priest.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, 5-8PM and Friday, May 27, 2022, 1PM until service time of 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Frank Wilder will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Justin Crook, Justin Stewart, Ty Hampton, Chance Williams, Allen Britt, and Lee Humphrey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Niblett, B.J. Nix, and Joseph Nix.
Linda Rogers
SHANNON - Linda Floyd Zbinden Rogers, 80, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 4, 1942, to the late John Floyd and the late Nellie M. O'Guin Mullikin. She was a member of Verona Church of Christ. She enjoyed showing and raising dogs. She loved country music, gardening, and collecting porcelain bells. She loved spending time with her family.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday May 26, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Tilden Community Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Radcliff of Shannon; grandchildren, Candace (Dallas) Peoples of Fulton, Caleb Ozbirn of Fulton, Sarah Radcliff of Shannon; great-grandchildren: Trent, Laurin, Bryan, James; sister, Joyce (Benny) Enlow; brother, Butch (Kathy) Gaddy; several nieces and nephews and many extended family members.
Preceded in death by her parents; first husband and father of her children, Gordon Zbinden; daughter, Laurin White; 2nd husband, Berry Rogers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Mary Lexa
OXFORD - Oxford community leader Mary Lexa died May 21, 2022, after a sudden illness. One of the achievements she was most proud of was the establishment of the Baptist Cancer Center in Oxford. Mary and her late husband, Jerry, attended every meeting of Mississippi's State Board of Health for more than a year to convince the board of the need for a cancer diagnostic and treatment center. They distributed a questionnaire to the church community— African American and white churches—and civic clubs asking such questions as if you have cancer, how far are you traveling to treatment, is it a financial burden or transportation challenge, and do you know anyone unable to receive treatment because of these challenges? At the time, the closest treatment centers were in Memphis, Tupelo, and Grenada.
At the last meeting they attended, representatives from Tupelo and Grenada voiced their opposition. One facility told the board of health they opposed Oxford getting a center because it would take revenue away. The other facility said they never voiced opposition to the Lexas' petition because they never thought two private citizens would get so far along in the hearing process. The board unanimously voted to approve the certificate of need.
The Baptist Cancer Center opened in 2002. In the past 20 years, the facility has been expanded twice, and it currently serves more than 1,100 patients a month from more than 17 neighboring counties. In a cruel twist, Mary died seven days after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was 84.
Born in Milwaukee, WI, where her husband was also from, she and the family moved to Oxford in 1968 upon Jerry's return from serving in the Vietnam War. He spent the last years of his decorated Marine Corps career at the NROTC unit at the University of Mississippi. When Jerry drove Mary around town the first time, he said, "Well, that's it." She asked, "That's what?" When he told her that was the whole town, she informed him they would stay three years until his retirement and then they were moving.
They did, indeed, move—just not the way she envisioned that day. They both were movers in the community. Mary was heavily involved with an ecumenical women's group from St. John's Catholic Church, Oxford-University United Methodist, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, and First Presbyterian to create a food bank and clothes closet for the needy in the late 1960s.
First a volunteer at Oxford Elementary, she served as secretary for 25 years. While some joked that she ran the school, she also established an emergency clothes closet for kids at the school and did not hesitate to call friends for help buying winter coats and shoes for needy elementary students.
In 2001, Mary was named Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce, and separately Jerry also named a Citizen of the Year, making them the first couple to be so honored. She was a volunteer at the Veterans' Home in Oxford and for many years coordinated the American Legion Auxillary's yearly poppy sale. Mary was also a member of Reach to Recovery and served as secretary of The Pantry.
For the last 17 years, she was the "bingo lady," calling bingo three times a week at Azalea Gardens/Elmcroft/Elison Assisted Living Center of Oxford.
Following her husband's death in 2010, she assembled her own staff of four-star generals—each having their specific responsibilities—including Priscilla and Ed Koen, everything; Peggy and Bernie Smith, outdoor Christmas decorations and the seasonal changing of all the curtains in the house; Rev. Gene Bramlett, curtain duty and computer assistance while he lived in Oxford; Joe Skinner, anything related to her phone and television; Clark Hunt, spray painter extraordinaire of patio furniture; and Camille Garrett, Amy Knox, and Matthew Knox at Bette's Flowers, who kept her geese bedecked in seasonal ribbons. David and Susan Shaw of Sneed's, now Shaw's Hardware, and their staff installed new batteries in every flashlight and device she brought in.
She is survived by daughter, Lauren Lexa of Franklin, Tn; niece Julie Stich, New Berlin, WI; niece Jan (Art) Frank, Las Vegas; niece Mary Beth (Tommy) Denzer, Kansas City, MO; nephew Dick Berger, Kansas City, MO; and niece Charlene Callicoat of Texas. She is also survived by cousins Connie Lane Newman, Chevy Chase, MD; Patrick (Pam) Lane of Australia; Page Sanger, Marietta, GA; Bob (Jolanta) Drake, West Bend, WI; Tom (Judy) Sanger, Chicago; and a host of great nieces and great nephews. Additionally she is survived by a son, Scott Lexa.
Mary counted as family the staff at the Baptist Cancer Center, especially Dr. John Cantrell, and Fr. Joe Tonas of St. Richard's Catholic Church (longtime priest at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church).
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years; her siblings Richard Berger, Tom (Betty) Berger; Dolores (Ralph) Stich, and Robert Berger; nieces Victoria Stich and Cheri (John) McEniry; nephew Dr. Thomas J. Berger; and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Victor Berger.
At a future date, a memorial mass will be said by Fr. Mark Shoffner at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Oxford, MS. Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Cancer Center, ATTN: Daniel Lenard, Director, 504 Azalea Drive, Oxford, MS 38655. Please specify the gift be made to the Mary and Gerald Lexa Memorial. Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Thornton
TUPELO - Helen Thornton, 78, passed away on May 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
