Ronald W. “Ronnie” Winter
PONTOTOC – Ronald W. “Ronnie” Winter, 74, passed away on May 25, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Browning Funeral Home.
Cliff Rucker
RIPLEY – Cliff Rucker, 41, passed away on May 24, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Ruth Wood
BOONEVILLE – Ruth Wood, 95, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at her residence in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11:00 am at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Dorothy E. Boyd
CORINTH – Dorothy E. Boyd, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Kyson Chase Payton
NEW ALBANY – Kyson Chase Payton, infant, passed away on May 25, 2021, at Tupelo Women’s Hospital in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Ross “R.T.” Scott, Jr.
BALDWYN – R.T. Scott, Jr., 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the NMMC. He was a truck driver and enjoyed doing mechanic work on trucks. He enjoyed watching westerns and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of First Independent Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 p. m with Bro. Toby Mears and Bro. William Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by (5) daughters, Barbara McKim, Carolyn Cox (Jerry), Charlotte McAnally (Mark), Margie Coggins (Bobby) and Wendy Nanney (Jason); sister, Pat Neeley (Pete); sister-in-law, Liz Scott; grandchildren, Mikaela McKim, Jeremy Cox, Anna Kate Cox, Josh McAnally (Meagan), Brandon McAnally (Laney), Danielle Hopkins, Rossi Hopkins, Jace Michael and Jorja Michael; great-grandchildren, Audrey Anna and Troy James “TJ”; (4) special nieces that were great caregivers, Kim Neeley, Sarah Wilbanks, Cheyenne Wilbanks and Brooke Wilbanks; host of other nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross T. Scott Sr. and Margaret Hamm Scott and two brothers, Charlie Scott and Jesse Scott.
His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be his special friends, Robin Conwill and Carl King.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Bob Angle
AMORY – Bob Angle, 69, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.
Keitha R. Cochran
PONTOTOC – Keitha R. Cochran, 77, passed away on May 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Earline Holloway
HATLEY – Earline Holloway, 98, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. She was born on October 10, 1922 in the Parham Community to Bailey Bryant and Ardie Glo Francis Fears. She grew up in the Parham Community and she was a graduate of Hatley High School. Prior to her retirement, she worked many years in the area garment industry. She was a member of New Hope Church of Christ and taught Sunday school for many, many years. She married James Holloway and the two of them made several road trips across the country.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Minister David Highland officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Amory.
She is survived by her sister, Norene Culpepper of Hatley; her nephew, Steve Culpepper of Hatley; great nephew, Michael Culpepper and great niece, Amy Powell (Patrick) of Hatley; and several great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother, Bailey Bryant “Boley” Fears, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Charlie James, Jimmy Brown, Wayne Roebuck, Patrick Powell, Larry Spann, II, Tony Drake, and Philip Drake.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Souny Phouthasavong
TUPELO – Souny Phouthasavong, 59, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home. He was born in Laos on March 15, 1962, to Phimpha and Bounmy Phouthasavong. He was an employee for Daybrite Lighting for the past 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and working on his farm.
Services will be 12 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Chanthala Phouthasavong of Tupelo; two children, Amee Phouthasavong and Myron Phouthasavong both of Memphis, TN; two step-children, Somxai Phongsawat and Annida Saythirath both of Laos; one sister, Chandy Phouthasavong of Laos; two brothers, Khanty Phouthasavong of Laos and Vie Phouthasavong of Kansas; three grandchildren, Dakota Phanthavy, Lunny Saythirath and Hongtae Saythirath.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Senkeo Phouthasavong.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Addie Donahue
BALDWYN – Addie Francis Donahue, 86, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the NMMC. She worked in the lunchroom for Baldwyn School District and she was a member of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held at East Mt. Zion Cemetery on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Toby Mears and Bro. Acy Barber officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Donahue (Brenda), Keith Donahue (Teresa) and Johnny Donahue (Sharon); grandchildren, Beth Moore (Donald), Madison Donahue, Brittany Donahue Law (Burton)and Cody Donahue; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Blake, Conner and Dylan Moore; sister, Loretta Anderson (Slim); host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lane Donahue; parents, Frank and Bunia Gamble Hathcock; brothers, Henry and Jackie; sisters, Mauveline, Mary Ethel, Dorothy and Christina.
Pallbearers will be Burton Law, Cody Donahue, Donald Moore, Blake Moore, Conner Moore and Dylan Moore.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mary Ann Kilgo
SALTILLO – Mary Ann Kilgo, 82, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Marietta, MS. She was born August 3, 1938, in Baldwyn, MS to Pauline and Noble Reynolds. She was a strong family woman that loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Family Worship Center in Mantachie.
Services will be at 2:00pm Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Family Worship Center in Mantachie. Bro. Merlin Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in the Ratliff Community.
Survivors-daughter-Teresa Guin (Randle) of Marietta; sons-Jeff Kilgo (Jerri) of Marietta, Tommy Kilgo (Vicky) of Bruce and Perry Kilgo of Tupelo; 24 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; sister-Sandra Peoples of Marietta; and a brother-Gale Reynolds of Mantachie.
Preceded in death by-husband-Parmer Kilgo; parents; 2 sisters; 4 brothers; daughter-Diane Kirk; and a son-James Kilgo.
Pallbearers-Paul McMillen, John McMillen, Bobby Cook, Michael McMillen, Alex Kingsley, Evan Kingsley and Larry Jackson; honorary-Andrew Kilgo, Chad Kilgo, Bentley Kilgo, Kaleb Felks, Dalton Sisk, Brandon Kilgo, Matt Guin, Shawn Guin and Skylar Guin.
Visitation-5:00 pm-8:00 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 and 12:00 pm until service time Thursday, May 27, 2021, all at the church.
Johnnie Russell Chambers
AMORY – Johnnie Russell Chambers, 81, began his new life in Heaven on Monday, May 24, 2021. Born on February 20, 1940, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Robert Alex Chambers, Sr., and Hattie Simmons Chambers.
Johnnie grew up in Amory in a large family with six siblings. He went to work at a young age and was a great provider for his family. He worked as a truck driver for his entire career for several companies out of Tupelo, Mississippi. He was a hardworking and giving family man who devoted his life to caring for them. During his lifetime, God blessed him with four children, several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He loved God and was a member of Tilden Church of Christ.
In his free time, he liked to do all things outdoors. He especially liked to exercise, walking many the miles through the years. He had several friends he was blessed with and they enjoyed being outside, just visiting. He loved to tell jokes and listen to music, especially Gospel and Country. He was an Old Miss Rebel through and through. He was very proud of his children, his large family and how they had accomplished so much in life.
His family feels blessed to have had such a wonderful dad and pawpaw. All the wonderful memories created through the years will be cherished for generations to come.
Left behind to treasure his memories are his daughters, Jan Crowe (Nick), Millport, AL, Joan Hopkins (Wesley), Amory; sons, Terry Chambers, Millport, AL, and Mark Chambers, Amory, MS; grandchildren, Dawn Hudson, Noah Shackelford, Nick Chambers, Hali Hoffpauer, Randy Pannell, Christie Pannell, Rusty Pannell, Bradley Pannell, Summer Clark, Chris Chambers, Alex Chambers, and Kya Chambers; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Robert “Junior” Chambers (Mable), Hatley, MS; brother-in-law, Thomas Pierce, Smithville, a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hattie Chambers; sisters, Mildred, Audrey, Sue and Opal.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Riggan Cemetery in Splunge, MS, with Pallbearers being his grandsons.
Visitation for friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 pm until the service hour.
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Adam Stepp
PONTOTOC – William Adam Trent Stepp, 38, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home. He adored his children and granddaughters. He was an employee of S & S Line. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on vehicles. He was always ready to beat anyone in a game of pool.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Antioch Free Will Baptist Church. Bro. Ricky Pierce will officiate. Burial will be in the Antioch Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors-Parents-Fay and Jessie Sisco; wife-Rachael Stepp; children-Lacey Saettel, Hunter, Hayden, Rain, Joey, Adam and Reagan Stepp; brother-Jason Stepp (Erin); granddaughters-Presley Jade Stepp and Bailey Rain Hurst; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by-Father-Joey Stepp; grandparents-Bill Stepp, Bettie and Gene Busby; great grandmother-Ila White.
Pallbearers-David Drewery, Micah Nielsen, Raymond Blanset, Mitch Ward, Randy Williams and Michael Williams.
Visitation-5:00 pm-8:00 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 and 1:00 pm until service time Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Roger Dale “Bop” Curry
HOUSTON – Roger Dale “Bop” Curry, 69, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 23,1952 in Chickasaw County to the late Hugh Edward Curry and Dorothy Mixon Curry. Roger was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church where he has served the church in a multitude of ways and was currently serving as a Deacon.
He enjoyed “piddling” with his cows and tractors but dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren and loving wife Pam of 50 years. With that being said, “Gran” peacefully joined Roger “Bop” Tuesday, May 25th, 2021.
Services for Roger and Pam will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Don McCutchen and Bro. Eddie Brock officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Curry Chapman (Kirk) of Houston; his son, Dusty Curry (Leslie) of Houlka; five grandchildren, Cade Curry, Zoey Wenzel, Curry Chapman, Ellen Curry and Kirklyn Chapman; his brother, Jim Hugh Curry (Dianne) of Tupelo; his sister, Sandra Brock (Eddie) of Cedar Bluff; his mother-in-law, Rachel Warnick of Houston; a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Bill Warnick.
He was married to Pamela Rachel Warnick Curry for 50 years and she passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Curry, Kirk Chapman, Cade Curry, Curry Chapman, Dale Whitt, Jeff Whitt and Payton Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be all the present and former Deacons of Arbor Grove Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund/ 883 CR 93, Houston, MS 38851.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston for Roger and Pam.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Pamela Warnick “Gran” Curry
HOUSTON – Pamela Rachel Warnick “Gran” Curry, 67, peacefully joined her husband Roger Dale “Bop” Curry on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born October 20,1953 in Chickasaw County to Rachel Whitt Warnick and the late James Earl “Bill” Warnick.
Pam was gifted at an early age with musical talents that ministered to many people over the last 60 years. She was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church and served as church pianist for 50+ years and church secretary.
She always made sure to be with her children and grandchildren for any event or occasion until her health declined.
Services for Pam and Roger will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Don McCutchen and Bro. Eddie Brock officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is honored to be serving the family and their friends.
She is survived by her mother, Rachel Warnick of Houston; her daughter, Stacey Curry Chapman (Kirk) of Houston; her son, Dusty Curry (Leslie) of Houlka; five grandchildren, Cade Curry, Zoey Wenzel, Curry Chapman, Ellen Curry and Kirklyn Chapman; two special brothers, Dale Whitt(Betsy) and Jeff Whitt (Mary Lee) both of Houston; a special aunt, Betty Jo Whitt of Houston; a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Earl “Bill” Warnick; her grandparents, Homer and Orene Whitt; her uncle, Jimmy Dale Whitt; her father-in-law, Hugh Curry and mother-in-law, Dot Curry.
Pam was married to Roger Dale Curry for 50 years and he passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Curry, Kirk Chapman, Cade Curry, Curry Chapman, Dale Whitt, Jeff Whitt and Payton Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be all the present and former Deacons of Arbor Grove Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund/ 883 CR 93, Houston, MS 38851.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston for Pam and Roger.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Lana Bass
AMORY – Carollana Rose Bass, 13, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Monroe County. Lana was born in Tupelo on December 30, 2007 to Edward Joseph Bass and Chari Elaine Harrington. Presently, she was a 6th grader at Mantachie School where she was just chosen for the junior high basketball and volleyball teams. She also played travel basketball. All the teachers and staff at school loved her and her huge smile and contagious and infectious personality could light up any room and turn someone’s bad day into a good one. And, oh, those dimples would just melt your heart. For the last few years, she absolutely loved living out on the club land where she could hunt with her family and ride the side by side; but more than anything, Lana loved her family and they, too, adored her. She looked forward to spending time with her cousins and had a special bond with her sister, Maddison who was her biggest cheerleader. Her grandfather and uncles doted on her, raising her as their own. Lana had a passion for animals.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Mantachie High School gymnasium with Bro. Matthew Pharr officiating. Private family burial will follow at Conwill Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is honored to assist Lana’s family.
She is survived by her mother, Chari Harrington of Nettleton; her father, Joseph Bass, Jr.; her sisters, Maddison Caldwell (Ethan) of Booneville and Tara Bass; her grandparents, William and Carol Harrington; great grandmother, Eva Vanlandingham; grandmother, Wanda Bass; uncles, Clint “Bull” Harrington (Whitney), and Tony Harrington (Kiristen); aunts, Allison Clay (Ryan) and Olivia Bass; cousins, Noah, Jacob, and Amery Haughton, Addison Clay, Morgan and Walker Mitchell, Mackinzie Frederick, and Jordan Harrington; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Pauline and Charles Harrington; and grandfather, Dr. Edward J. Bass.
Pallbearers will be Bull Harrington, Tony Harrington, Noah Harrington, Jacob Harrington, Walker Mitchell, Ethan Dobbs, and Ethan Caldwell.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and she will lie in state one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the gymnasium.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Humane Society.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
