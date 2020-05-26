David Allen Seger
UNION COUNTY – David Allen Seger, 65, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence in Union Hill Community. Private Family Graveside Services are planned at the Adair Cemetery in Union County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Seger family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Michael Presley
SALTILLO – Michael H. Presley, 56, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital in Tuscumbia, AL. He enjoyed watching Memphis Tigers football and basketball. Additionally, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends, especially camping, which was his last adventure before leaving his earthly home.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Anthony Hatch officiating. Burial will be in the Baldwyn City Cemetery.
He is survived by his pride and joy, his sons, Cameron Presley (Katie Winter) and Austin Presley both of Guntown; a special friend Pam Wilson of Saltillo; a sister, Sheryl Kennedy (Charlie) of Cadiz, KY; a brother, Steve Presley (Dawn) of Citrus Springs, FL; mother of his children, Donna Waters; a host of nieces and nephews along with other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Doris Presley.
Pallbearers will be Yogi Henry Ryan, Tony Wilson, Jerry Henry, JD Hamilton, Fred Anderson, David Clark and Willie Young.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Brian Houser
PONTOTOC – Brian Houser, 51, passed away on May 22, 2020, in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Myrna Lauderdale
TUPELO – Myrna Lauderdale, 64, passed away on May 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral.
John Potts
NEW ALBANY – John Henry Potts, 88, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. He was born September 20, 1931, in Union County to Guy Morton Potts and Beatrice Wingo Potts. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He was retired from Piper Industries. He was a Mason.
Services will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by 2 sons: Johnny Michael Potts (Linda) and Samuel Mark Potts (Leigh), both of Myrtle; 3 grandchildren: Matthew Potts (Emily), Emily Rogers (Zack), and Jonathan Potts; and 5 great-grandchildren: Allie Kate Rogers, Bryleigh Potts, Easton Potts, Owen Potts, and Ian Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: JoLeen Harris Potts; 4 sisters; and 1 brother.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Potts, Jonathan Potts, Zack Rogers, Sammy Taylor, Chuck Harris, and Chad White.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to The Shriners Childrens Hospital 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Ilee Venson Alexander
COLUMBUS/FORMERLY OF BLUE MOUNTAIN – Ilee Venson Alexander, 97, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. A viewing will be on May 28, 2020 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at United House of Prayer Cotton Plant. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel Cemetery, Blue Mountain. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.
David Clark White
BLUE MOUNTAIN – David Clark White, 56, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Wednesday May 27, 2020 1:00 PM at Anitoch Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley, MS is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Helen Moreland
BOONEVILLE – Helen Ruth McAnally Moreland, 91, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home in Booneville. She was born in Prentiss County on April 26, 1929, to John Henry McAnally and Delma Burns McAnally. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with family.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Nichols and Bro. Earl Barron officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time on Wednesday. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by sons, Dennis Moreland, Nelson Moreland, both of New Site, and Mark Moreland of Booneville; daughters, Diane Akers and Shirley Leonowitz, both of Booneville; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelton Moreland: and her brother, Joe Roper.
Pallbearers will be Mackie Don Smith and her great-grandsons, Tyler Fraiser, Jacob Fraiser, Jackson Pharr, Conner Presley, Stephen Yearber, and Henery Green.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Jerry “Knife Trader” Perry
MANTACHIE – Jerry Wayne “Knife Trader” Perry, 75, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Itawamba County. He was a truck driver and worked for Malone and Hyde, later Flemming Foods, for 27 years until they closed, and then worked for Montgomery Oil, later White Oil Co., until his retirement. He was a member of Lakeland Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting and trading knives.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Jim Manley, Bro. Bill Adams, and Bro. Cody Crum officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Perry; one son, Bro. David Perry (Cindy); and two daughters, Teresa Lindsey (Rocky) and Bylinda Oswalt (Clint), all of Mantachie; one sister, Brenda Kyle of Fairview; four grandchildren, David A. Perry, Cory Lindsey, Cameron Oswalt, and Maggie Dickerson; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vola May “Bo” Kyle.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time today at the funeral home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Perry family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Dean Shannon
SMITHVILLE – Jerry Dean Shannon, 73, died on May 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo, Mississippi. Jerry was born on April 23, 1947 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to John W. Shannon and Alberta Bennett Shannon. He moved with his family from Carlsbad to El Paso, Texas, to Goffstown, New Hampshire. Jerry graduated from Goffstown High School with the Class of 1965. He then moved with his family to Bethel, Maine and enlisted into the U.S. Army. Jerry served in Vietnam from 1967-1968 in field artillery operations. He was a gunner on a tank in three major campaigns. Jerry was honorably discharged from Fort Bliss, Texas in 1969 and made his home in El Paso, where he was a manager of Wyatt’s Cafeteria in El Paso and later in Houston, Texas. He later became a journeyman electrician with IBEW, moving to different worksites around the country. During his last seven years before his retirement, he worked in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Upon his retirement in 2009, Jerry moved to Smithville, Mississippi to be near his brother. He was a quiet man who loved his country and was proud of his service to protect our freedom. Jerry enjoyed watching all sports on TV, especially NASCAR. Jerry is loved by his family in Texas and Mississippi and will be dearly missed. He made more of an impact on those who knew him than he realized.
Jerry is survived by a son, Johnny Shannon, of Austin, Texas; daughter, Shauna Bezak, Austin, Texas; sister, Patricia Holden, Seal Rock, Oregon; brother, Mike Shannon, Smithville, MS; and uncle, Raymond Bennett, Las Cruzes, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew.
Per Jerry’s request, no public services will be held. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Anthony Nolen Aycock, IV
DALLAS, TEXAS – Anthony Nolen Aycock, 35, died May 22, 2020 peacefully in his apartment in Dallas, TX. The service, limited to family, will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. John Longmire officiating. Committal will follow at 11:15 in Mixon Cemetery in McCondy. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Aycock was born February 8, 1985, in Amory, to Laurenda Provias Aycock and William Wade Aycock, III. He worked for Osburn Contractors, LLC as an accounting representative. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team as an armor officer for nearly eight years, and reached the rank of captain. He earned both his Bachelors in 2007 and Master’s Degree in 2008 in Accounting at The University of Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William Wade Aycock, IV; paternal grandparents, William and Joyce Aycock; and maternal grandfather, Chris Provias. Survivors include his mother, Laurenda Richardson (Ricky) of Steens, MS, his father, Bill Aycock (Jennie) of Prairie, MS; his maternal grandmother, Frankie Provias of Aberdeen, MS and his beloved nieces, Macy Lynn Aycock and Molly Anna Aycock of Steens; and girlfriend, Tory Broadhurst of Dallas, TX. Pallbearers will be Tony Provias, Tyki Jurney, Baker Martin, Beau Martin, Steven White, and Kenneth “JT” Toler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Mixon Cemetery, in care of Bill Aycock 10035 Evans Road, Prairie, MS 39756.
Ina Lovvorn
HOUSTON – Ina Lovvorn, 76, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home.
H.A. Spencer
FULTON – H.A. Spencer, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born April 7, 1941 to the late James Guy Spencer and the late Janetta Umfress Spencer. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. He was employed by the Delmus C. Harden family for over 44 years. He was a hard worker and made many friends not only at work but also from his church family. He mentored many young boys into men. H.A. was a patient and gentle man. H.A. and Judy celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on May 24.
Services will be 3:00 on Wednesday, May 28, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Leslie Grant and Andrew Redd. Visitation will begin at 1:00 am Wednesday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Tilden Community Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Spencer of Fulton; daughters: Camille (Andrew) Redd of Brookhaven, MS and Chanda (Bubba) Taylor of Fulton; granddaughters: Lindsay Adams, Micah, Makennah, and Maddox Redd; grandsons: Cody Spencer, Spencer Taylor, Jet Taylor; great-granddaughter, Finley Mae Adams; daughter-in-law, Nita Spencer; brothers: Delmus Spencer and O’neal Spencer.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Chris Spencer; brothers: James Dale Spencer and Dean Spencer; sister, Lanetta Spencer
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Matthew David Baker
HOULKA – Matthew David Baker, 56, passed away on May 18, 2020, at his residence in Houlka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Latasha S. “Coney” McGregory
HOULKA – Latasha S. “Coney” McGregory, 42, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence in Houlka, MS. Services will be graveside Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Eula Mae Yarbrough
BALDWYN – Eula Mae Yarbrough, 91 passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Union County Health and Rehab. She was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Andy Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
She was survived by a son, Jerry Yarbrough (Myra); son-in-law, Steve Watson; grandchildren, Joey Watson (Alicia), Tanya Watson and Melissa Yarbrough; great-grandchildren, Corey Watson (Hannah), Raven Watson, Kaitlyn Watson, Ayden Roberts, Kalie Stubelt, Blakely Stubelt and Ashley Stubelt; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Douglas Yarbrough; her parents, Emmitt and Mary Hogue Smithey; daughter, Susan Watson; brothers, Hubert Smithey, Travis Smithey, Audie Smithey, Earnest Smithey and Emmett Dee Smithey; sisters, Christine Hodges, Almer Bryan and Cleo Williams.
Pallbearers will be Tim Smithey, Paul Smithey, Phillip Smithey, Tony Hodges, Greg Allred, Dewayne Morgan and Rusty Smithey.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.