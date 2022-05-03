TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Reba Sue Clark Burchett, Tippah County
Wiley Carroll, Ripley
Eric Chunn, Asheville, North Carolina
Bobby Hale, New Albany
Elizabeth Matthews, New Albany
Marshall Robbins, New Albany
Thomas Wiginton, Myrtle
Marshall Robbins
NEW ALBANY - Marshall Wayne Robbins, 88, went to his eternal home at Baptist Memorial Hospital Oxford on May 2, 2022. He was born January 12, 1934 to the late Marshall E. Robbins and Sarah Sappington Robbins. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-five years Shelia Cobb Robbins, three sisters, Betty, Emily and Shirley and one brother David. He is survived by two sisters, Linda Gray(Richard), Sandra Doty(Elmer) and one brother Jim; three sons, Steve(Paula), Rick(Teresa), Tony(Michelle); eight grandchildren Anna, Will, Mark, Callie, Sarah, Jon, Erin and Whit as well as two great grandchildren Sadie and Myla.
Marshall retired as vice president and general manager of Piper Impact in New Albany after 33 years of faithful service. He was member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where is served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and various other offices and responsibilities. He was a US Army veteran, Rotarian for many years and an avid golfer. His greatest joy was to spend time with his family.
Services for Marshall will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 with visitation on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m., all times are at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. Interment will be at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany. Memorials would be appreciated to Hillcrest Baptist Church building fund, Baptist Children's Village or Gideons International. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Elizabeth Matthews
NEW ALBANY - Elizabeth Ann Thornton Matthews, 57, passed away on May 1, 2022, in her home in New Albany, Mississippi. She was born on September 5, 1964, to Bettye Powell Thornton and the late Dr. James Lee Thornton. She grew up in New Albany and attended W. P. Daniel High and Northeast Community College, where she earned an associate's degree in computer programming. She worked as an office manager and programmer for several local manufacturing plants before retiring due to her health. In recent years, she worked as a statistical analyst for an online company.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Matthews and her children, Crystal Johnson (Bubba) of Sommerville, TN, Josh Matthews (Amanda) of Evansville, IN, Shannon Matthews (Wendy) of Milan, TN, and Mike Matthews, Justin Kidd (Nikki), and Amber Matthews, all of New Albany, MS. She is also survived by her mother, Bettye Powell Thornton, and a sister, Tamsie West (Curtis), also of New Albany. She had twenty-six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and six nieces and nephews. At the time of her death, she and her husband were the caretakers for two of her grandchildren, Taylor Matthews and Ben Matthews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. James Lee Thornton, and her sisters Lil Thornton Henry (Paul) and Mary Gay Thornton Brooks (Tony).
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4. 2022, at United Funeral Home of New Albany. Funeral services will be at United at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Eric Chunn
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - Mr. Richard "Eric" Chunn, 55, formerly of Verona, Mississippi, died April 26, 2022, at his home in Ashville, NC. He was born December 25, 1966 to the union of Danny Chunn and Brenda Pickard Chunn.
Eric is survived by his father, Danny Chunn of Booneville, MS, and his mother, Brenda Chunn of Black Mountain, NC; brother, Alex (Naomi) Chunn of Vancouver, Canada; sister, Vanessa (Mike) Crookes of Jupiter, Florida; nieces and nephews, Shelby and Ben Crookes of Jupiter, FL and Emma and Ben Chunn of Vancouver, Canada.
A family memorial will be at a later date. Crescent Memorial Funeral Service of Ashville, NC is assisting the family.
Bobby Hale
NEW ALBANY - Bobby Joe Hale, 76, departed this life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was born December 6, 1945 to Joseph and Geneva Prather Hale in New Albany. He served our great country in the US Army and held the rank of E5. He was employed by Mohasco for over 30 years. Mr. Hale was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. His family will miss him greatly.
Services for Mr. Hale will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro Jerry Lowery officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00pm till 8:00pm on Friday, April 29 and from 12:00 noon till the start of the service at 2:00 on Saturday, also at United.
Those who will continue to share his memories are his wife of 53 years, Linda Hale, three daughters; Susan Nanney, Bobbie Hill (Herbert), and Amy Morton ( Lannie) one son, Joey Hale, three brothers, Tommy Hale ,Johnny Hale, and Hubert Hale, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Shelia Hale, five brothers, Rickey Hale, Robert Hale, James Hale, William Hale, and Billy Hale.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Thomas Wiginton
MYRTLE - Thomas Merrell Wiginton, 91, a man of conviction and who loved his Church and family above all else went to meet his Lord and Savior, Monday, May 2, 2022. He was born August 15, 1930 to Condy and Ruby King Wiginton. Bro. Wiginton's devoted character shined brightly through the 70 plus years that he preached the Gospel. His testimony will carry on, through his family, which he personally led to the Lord. He will forever be missed and remembered for the humble Christian man he was. He was a member and the pastor for 43 years at Faith Assembly of God Church.
A family only services for Bro. Wiginton will be Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00am at Faith Assembly of God Church with Bro Nelson Hight officiating. A public visitation will be from 5pm till 8pm on Wednesday and 10am till the start of the service at 11:00. All at Faith Assembly of God.
Survivors include one daughter, Pam Rakestraw (Joey), two sons, Tim E. Wiginton (Teresa) and Thomas M. Wiginton Jr. (Linda), one brother, Bobby Wiginton (Diane), eleven grandchildren; Chris Wiginton, Jamie Collins (Charles), Michelle Morelos (Danny), Melissa Fowler (Jeremy), Carla Lohr (David), Brandon Wiginton, Dana Baker (Corey), Brett Rakestraw (Andrea), Jennifer Hancock (Robert), Seth Wiginton (Marie), Sean Wiginton (Shannon), and 18 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Nell Sitton Wiginton, two sisters, Margie Orr and Celeste Smith and one brother GW Wiginton.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Wiley Carroll
RIPLEY - Wiley Carroll, age 77, of Ripley, MS passed away May 1, 2022, in his home. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Gladys Carroll, eight children, Anita (Jason) Rutherford, Sylvia (Clyde) Pate, Gladys Carroll-Weathersby, Wiley Carroll, Kevin Carroll, Keith Carroll, Cicely (Orlando) Evans and Doug Carroll. Visitation will be Thursday, May 5, 2022, 11am-1pm at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. Funeral service will follow visitation at 1pm at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. Interment will follow funeral service at Saints Rest Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Reba Sue Clark Burchett
TIPPAH COUNTY - Reba Sue Clark Burchett, 56 of Ripley, MS left this world on May 2, 2022 after she lost her battle to cancer.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Reba will be at 2 PM Thursday, May 5 at Lowry Church with Bro. Kenneth Harrison and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 9 Pm Wednesday, May 4 at Lowry Church. Burial will follow in Lowry Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Reba was born on May 12th, 1964 to James Reabon Clark and Betty Sue Oxner Clark at Community Hospital in Corinth, MS. On November 3, 1986 she married her husband Charles Wayne Burchett Jr. They spent 36 years together. During her years she went on to have 4 children and 5 grandchildren. Reba was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was kind, generous, compassionate, and she never complained about anything always seeing the good. She spent all her life being a homemaker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and she loved riding the backroads with her husband taking in the scenery and looking for animal tracks.
Reba is preceded in death by her Father ; James Reabon Clark, Daughter ; Tameka Rachelle Burchett, Grandsons ; Walker Charles Poole, and Elisha Carter Brown, Sister in Law ; Barbara Ann Clark, and Brother in law ; (Tommy) Thomas Floyd Burchett. She is survived by her husband (Junior) Charles Wayne Burchett Jr. (Ripley) ; Mother, Betty Sue Oxner Clark (Rienzi) ; Children, David Hastings (Booneville), Jackie Hastings Brown (Walnut), and Ashley Burchett - Poole , Randy (Ripley) ; Grandchildren, Abby Brown, Auston Hastings, Phebe Brown, Molly Poole, and Brandy Poole ; Siblings, Ricky Clark (Rienzi), Terry Clark, Kathy Crum (Kossuth), Paul Clark (Rienzi), and Debra Clark - Burchett , Billy (Ripley) ; Nieces and Nephews, Rhonda Sanders , Eddy (Corinth), McKenzie Clark, Bethanie (Rienzi), Terrielynn Dixon, Clint (Corinth), James Clark, Miranda (Tennessee), Ricky Joe Clark, Samantha (Ripley), Missy Baswell (Ripley), Nathan Burchett (Ripley).
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
(Isaiah 66:13)" As one who his mother comforts, so I will comfort you."
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Burchett family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
