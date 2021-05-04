Jeanette Barberia
OHIO – Jeanette Barberia, 67, passed away on May 3, 2021, in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
Barbara Engle
BOONEVILLE – Barbara Jean Engle, 80, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born January 25, 1941, to G.W. and Novie Engle. She was an Industrial Registered Nurse for Futorian Furniture in New Albany for over 30 years and Worklink at North Mississippi Medical Center for 6 years. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and flowers.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by one sister, Peggy (Travis) Hendrix; one sister-in-law, Annie Pearl Engle; one niece, Beckie (Donald) McKinney; eight nephews, Danny Engle, Kerry (Susie) Engle, Steve Hendrix, Greg Bullock, Tim (Beverly) Hendrix, David (Rachel) Bullock, Lee Waddle and Chris (Nikki) Bullock; and a host of great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Azslene (Lyonal) Waddle and Maylene (Hoover) Bullock; one brother, Cleat Engle; and one nephew, Phil Bullock.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Teresa Townsend
CORINTH – Teresa Townsend, 59, passed away on May 4, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Charlene McGarrh
PRAIRIE – Charlene McGarrh, 94, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at her residence in Prairie. Services will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Prairie Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Serapta Cemetery in Stewart, Mississippi.
Bessie Mae Stewart Bowdry
BALDWYN – Bessie Mae Stewart Bowdry, 81, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Nebo CME Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Nebo CME Church. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com. Burial will follow at New Tabernacle Cemetery.
Diane Clayton Stanton
TIPPAH/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Diane Clayton Stanton, 52, resident of Potts Camp and long time resident of Marshall County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday evening, April 30, 2021 at her residence.
The family has requested a private family burial. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Diane was born December 19, 1968 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Hardy Virgil and Emily Houston Clayton. She received her education in the Mississippi Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Diane loved family and her grandchildren were an important part of her life. She enjoyed listening to music, watching her favorite television programs and had a passion for animals.
Her memories will continue to be shared by her children, Ashley Moore (Nick) of Hickory Flat and Justin Stanton (Memorie) of Hernando, two brothers, Richard Clayton and Randall Clayton, both of Potts Camp, five grandchildren and the father of her children, David Stanton of Potts Camp.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.comEva Johnson
FULTON – Eva Jane Johnson, 82, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Courtyard Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born August 16, 1938 to the late Edward Oddom and the late Flora McKee Oddom in Fulton and was a member of Mt.Vernon Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, quilting, playing bingo with her friends at the nursing home and spending time with her family.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survive by 2 sons; Emmett (Carolyn) Johnson of Statesville, NC, Billy Jack (Debra) Johnson of Fulton, and 1 daughter; Mary (Bill) Sheffield of Fulton, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 brother; Dennis Oddom of Fulton, and a special friend, Brenda Crump of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Paul Gene Johnson, her parents; Edward and Flora Oddom, a infant son and a infant daughter.
Pallbearers will be Johhny Rogers, Jeremy Johnson, Chad Gentry, Charles McMickin, Bailey McMickin, and Bradley McMickin.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Barbara Josephine Driggers
UNION COUNTY – Barbara Josephine Driggers, 73, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Divrsicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo. Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Driggers family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Garry D. Waddle
TUPELO – Garry D. Waddle passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born October 13, 1947 in Tupelo to Maureen Spencer Waddle and Columbus Waddle who both preceded him in death.
Garry spent his entire working career in various sales and management positions associated with the automobile industry, primarily in Tupelo and other north Mississippi locations. He was an avid Mississippi State athletics fan and followed the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.
He was a member of Hope Church in Tupelo. Garry is survived by two sons, Drew and Austin, and two nephews and two nieces.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends Wednesday, May 5th at 5:00 p.m. at Walker’s Bridge in Itawamba County.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Mills
NETTLETON – Dorothy Mills, 75, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Apostolic Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Louise Summerford
AMORY – Louise Summerford, 80, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.
Greta Lavonia Young
VARDAMAN – Greta Lavonia Harville Young, 85, passed this earthly life on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Baptist Hospital-Calhoun. She was born October 29, 1935, in Calhoun City to the late parents Johnny Andrew Harville and Lora Dell Edwards Harville. Greta was an active member of Vardaman First Baptist Church. She previously worked for Seminole Apparel in Houston helping to provide for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents: Johnny Andrew Harville and Lora Dell Harville, her husband Bobby Gene Young, brothers: Donald Harville and Johnny Harville, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Suzanne Winter (Jay Huffman), Vardaman; Jeanette Morgan (Tom), Starkville; son: Andy Young (Angela), Maben; sisters: Sylvia Russell, Calhoun City; and Glenda Parker, Calhoun City; grandchildren: Bo Morgan, Starkville; Lisa Colburn, Vardaman; Amber Gill, Aberdeen; Kera Smith, Steens; and Bobby Morgan, Starkville; 5 great grandchildren and special friends: Kathi Funderburk and Lou Monger. Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Pinecrest Memorial Garden, Calhoun City at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Daniel Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 P.M. till service time Wednesday at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 37501. Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Young family during this time of need and loss. Online condolence may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhome.com.
Ricky Joe Flanagan
CAIRO – Ricky Joe Flanagan, 59, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home in Cairo. Services will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2 pm at Fairview Church of God. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Fairview Church of God. Burial will follow at Fairview Church of God. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Helen Smith
NETTLETON – Helen Mitchell Smith, 75, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, in Nettleton. She was born February 3, 1946 to the late Willard Mitchell and the late Cynthia Crouch Mitchell. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with grandkids, playing cards, and watching NASCAR.
Services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Humphres officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Smith, daughters: April Ghanem, Leighann Stephens, April (Eddie) Yant; son, Jason (Angela Russell) Smith; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; brothers, Danny (Clymeta) Mitchell and Ricky MItchell; host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Maryfay Edwards, Maybelle Carpenter, Jewel Coker, Mable Palmer, Brenda Tapley, Linda Lewis; brothers: Hugh Mitchell, Dwight Mitchell, Eddie Mitchell
Pallbearers will be Jordan Smith, Garrett Smith, Danny Leach, Peyton Stephens, Cody Edington, Eddie Yant
Honorary Pallbearer is Kameron Neighbors
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Geary Ray McCollum
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Geary Ray McCollum, 74, passed away at his residence Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was born in Pleasant Site, AL on February 7, 1947. He was a graduate of Red Bay High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the University of North Alabama. He also got a degree in Tool and Die. He worked as a Project Engineer at NTN Bower and served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was an avid hiker and took countless hiking trips into the Bankhead National Forest with his two sons, Gregory and Patrick and his close friend, Gerald Jackson. He was a member of Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church.
Services will be Friday, May 7, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Site Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Geary is survived by his wife of fifty-five years – Holly Gasaway McCollum; three children – Gregory McCollum (Melissa), Stacy Johnson (Rodney) and Patrick McCollum (Ale); five grandchildren-Gavin Johnson (Kanah), Tori Young (Coby), Seth Johnson, Ashton Johnson and Lucianna McCollum; one great-grandchild – Asher Johnson; two brothers – Roger McCollum and David McCollum (Dianna).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Icie Bates McCollum Stevens; his father, William S. “Grass” McCollum and his step-father, Junior A. Stevens.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Johnson, Seth Johnson, Ashton Johnson, Coby Young, Adam McCollum and Clint Irby.
Visitation will be Friday, May 7, 12-1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Mattie Sue Burt
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA – Mattie Sue Burt, 95, died peacefully at home on May 3, 2021, in Huntsville, AL after a long illness.
She was a resident of the Evergreen Community in Itawamba County, and a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church. Mattie’s calling in life was a housewife and mother to all the children she helped rear over many years of babysitting.
Services will be a graveside service at New Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m., Bobby Burt, her son, will officiate.
Mattie is preceded in death by her husband, Earnest M. Burt; two brothers and two sisters. Survivors include her son, Dr. Bobby Burt, his wife, Rana; two grandchildren, John Anders Burt, his wife, Cadence, and Katharine Lea Tortoris, and her husband, Jake; one great granddaughter, Abigail Marie Burt; and several nieces and nephews.
Mattie was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Christi Michelle Hudson
TUPELO – Christi Michelle Hudson, 45, passed away on May 4, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Ms. Johnnie Collins
BYHALIA – Ms. Johnnie Collins, 55, passed away on May 4, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
