Alice Word
SHANNON – Alice Word, 66, passed away on May 4, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
June Whitt
OKOLONA/SHANNON – June Evelyn Dallas Whitt, 77, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence in southwestern Lee County after a five-year battle with cancer. June was born on August 7, 1942 in Chickasaw County to the late Milton and Lillie Mae Dallas. She graduated in 1961 where she met her sweetheart, Gene Whitt, and they were married shortly thereafter. He died March 27, 2019. June, often called “June Bug” by close friends and family, loved to read with her favorites being John Grisham and Danielle Steele. A devoted caregiver to all her family, she especially doted over the great-grandchildren and there was no limit to what she would do for them. A member of Union Chapel Baptist church, June was a very understanding, kind, and gracious lady.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Rick Ball officiating. Private burial will be beside Gene at Union Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Holland-Tupelo Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
June is survived by her sister, Ann Coleman of Okolona; a daughter, Rebecca Price of Shannon; 2 granddaughters, Amanda Pennington (Jamie) of Vernon, AL, and Amy Price (Justin) of Shannon; 4 great-grandchildren, Destini Holladay, Alexis Pennington, Alana Pennington, and Jacob Holladay. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Gene Whitt and a son, Robert Joseph “Robbie” Whitt, and a brother, Buddy Dallas.
Memorials may be made for the benefit of the family through Union Chapel Baptist Church, 147 CR 54, Okolona, MS 38860.
Leroy Edwards
NETTLETON – Leroy Edwards, age 88, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at North MS Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory, MS. He was born on March 28, 1932 to Gertrue Edwards in Itawamba County. He lived most of his life in Monroe County. He was a former employee of Super Sagless in Tupelo, MS where he worked as a furniture hardware press operator. He enjoyed gardening and listening to music. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
There will be a private graveside family only service Wednesday at Liberty Cemetery located outside of Nettleton. Rev. Bobby Umphries and Bro. Billy Burleson will be officiating. Tisdale -Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two sons ; Roy Lee Edwards (Victoria) of Nettleton, Robert Charles Edwards of Nettleton, two daughters; Rose Mary Kimble (Vance) of Nettleton, Regina Edwards (Jeremy Griffin) of Amory; three brothers Leon Edwards of Tupelo, James Edwards of Oxford, David Edwards of Pontotoc; 10 Grandchildren; 9 Great-Grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his Mother, his wife Mary Edwards, Grandparents W. C. and Maggie Edwards, 2 Brothers Junior and John Edwards. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Louise Mathis
PONTOTOC – Louise Mathis, 96, passed away on May 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Lanis Clyde Jones, Jr.
NEW SITE – Lanis Clyde Jones, Jr., 77, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home in New Site, MS. He was born December 18, 1942, to L.C. and Annie May Jones. Mr. Jones retired after 43 years with the Mississippi Department of Transportation as a testing engineery. He was a proud lifelong member at Siloam United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Mr. Jones was a former member of the New Site Volunteer Fire Department, and the former Vice President of the New Site Water Association. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and doing the daily crossword puzzles in the paper.
A Celebration of Life Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Siloam United Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Donnie Riley officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Samples Jones; two sons, Kevin Jones (Janie), and Keith Jones (Andrea); one daughter, Janna Stewart (Chaz); two sisters, Janis Mason and Renee Robinson (Kenneth); and the light of his life, his grandchildren; three grandsons, Marshall Jones, Caleb Jones, and Bodhi Stewart; and two granddaughters, Gracie Jones and Winry Jones.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Larry Jones.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Nancy Glidewell
TIPPAH COUNTY – Nancy Glidewell, 64, passed away on May 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Vicky Elizabeth Nix Jamieson
UNION COUNTY – Vicky Elizabeth Nix Jamieson, 64, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Family services will be at 2 PM Friday, May 8 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the corner of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jim Floyd
PRATTS – Jim Floyd, 65, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He enjoyed fishing, camping and he was a farmer and mechanic. He was a Pentecostal.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 P. M. with Bro. David Boyd officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Mary Jackson Floyd of Pratts; (4) daughters, Kim Springfield (Billy) of Mooreville, Brandi Floyd (Keith) of Fulton, Mary Hester of Saltillo and Michelle Thomas of Pratts; (4) sons, Jimmy Floyd, JR (Tracy) of Baldwyn, Corey Floyd (Amy) of Golden, William Thomas of Guntown and Stan Thomas (Dory) of Baldwyn; sisters, Winnie Carter (Tim) of Jericho and Christie Duncan; brothers, Richard Floyd (Alice), Joe Floyd (Brenda), Ricky Floyd (Anita), Scotty Floyd (Nancy), Danny Floyd, Doug Floyd (Amanda) and Mitchell Floyd; (16) grandchildren; (1) great-grandchild; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruth Pettigo Floyd; sisters, Angie McDonald and Pennie Martin; brothers, Terry Floyd and Sonny Blaylock.
His nephews will serve as his pallbearers.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Pauline McClure
BLUE SPRINGS – Pauline McClure, 88, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was a seamstress and worked in the East Union School cafeteria, enjoyed cooking, outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved life and she was a member of Jericho Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 P. M. with Bro. Felix Hutcheson officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Billy D. McClure of Alpine; daughter, Pat Patterson (Jerry) of Plantersville; sister, Olean Buse of Saltillo; (5) grandchildren, Sam McClure (Sheila), Tennille Hubbard (Brian), Emily Kelly (Tom), Dillon McClure (Kim) and Jessy Patterson; (6) great-grandchildren, Colin Anderson, Tristan Hubbard, Trace Kelly, Eve Hubbard, Kloey McClure and Kinsey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill McClure; parents, Sam and Dovie Davis Waldon; one brother and four sisters.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 until service time at 2:00 P.M.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ruth McAlpin Weaver
HOUSTON – Ruth McAlpin Weaver, 64, died on May 5, 2020, at her residence in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Robert Cornelius Hurt
TUPELO – Robert Cornelius Hurt, 52, passed away on May 1, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Charles King
NETTLETON – Charles King, 81, passed away on May 4, 2020, at Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Bobby Penson
SALTILLO – Bobby Penson, 71, passed away on May 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mitchell Jerome Scales
BALDWYN – Mitchell Jerome Scales, 45, passed away on May 5, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Booneville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
William Dewey “Billy” Pumphrey
MANTEE – William Dewey “Billy” Pumphrey, 85, passed away on May 5, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor Nursing Home in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
Joan Goddard
BOONEVILLE – Joan Goddard, 87, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Prentiss County on May 4, 1933, to Grover Padgett and Irene Gullett Padgett. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville and always enjoyed being with her church family. She loved being soulmate to her loving husband, Bobby, and being a mother and grandmother.
A small intimate graveside service for family and friends will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Cross Roads Methodist Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Goddard; daughters, Rita Smith (Michael J.) of Wake Forrest, N.C. and Kelly Goddard Williams of Booneville; brother, Doyle Padgett of Booneville; grandchildren, Nikki Heftman (Michael) of California, Jacob Gann, Josh Gann, Anna Beth Gann, all of Booneville; several great-grandchildren; and a host of many more relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Lynn Gore; brothers, Earl Padgett and John Padgett; sisters, Reba Michael, Madge Miller, and Mauvaline Rone.
Pallbearers will be Michael J. Gann and Joshua Gann.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cross Roads Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 304, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Ovil Taylor
AMORY – Ovil Taylor, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home in Amory. Private graveside services will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Hatley Cemetery. Condolences may be share with the family online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Naomi Jenkins
HOUSTON – Naomi Jenkins, 61, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence in Houston, MS. Graveside services will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery, Highway 8, Houston, MS following CDC guidelines governing attendance. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Bettye Ohrem
BOONEVILLE – Bettye Ohrem, 78, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. The family will hold a private graveside service at Blackland Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mae Stewart
BALDWYN – Mae Stewart, 72, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, May 7, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Due to Covid-19 only 10 people allowed. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
