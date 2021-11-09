TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Payshay Anderson, New Albany
Wanda Duncan, Aberdeen
Odie Lee Lawson, Okolona
Diana McMillen, Blue Springs
Freddie Mae Patterson, Corinth
Loretta S. Payne, Tupelo
Mary Alice Smith, Oxford
Freddie Mae Patterson
CORINTH - Freddie Mae Patterson, 82, passed away on November 8, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Odie Lee Lawson
OKOLONA - Odie Lee Lawson, 85, passed away on November 4, 2021, at Christian City Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Union City, GA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary Alice Smith
OXFORD - Mary Alice Smith, 82, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 12 noon at Union Hill MB Church 48 CR 245 Oxford, MS. Walk through visitation will be on Thursday, November 11, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Burney Oxford. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. Serenity Burney Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Payshay Anderson
NEW ALBANY - Payshay Anderson, 24, passed away on November 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Wanda Duncan
ABERDEEN - Wanda Duncan, 75, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. She was born on June 22, 1946 in Itawamba County to Richard Earl and Juanita Senter Duncan. Prior to her retirement, she was a teacher's assistant in the Aberdeen School District. She was one of the founding members of the Aberdeen Car Club where she at one time served as secretary and treasurer. She was one of the coordinators of the Aberdeen Car Show and she loved to show her 1972 Chevrolet Nova that she bought brand new. She also enjoyed photography and was a member of the Prairie Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
She is survived by her family, Tony Shackelford (Angie) of the Athens Community, Austin Shackelford (Brittany), and Nick Grimes (Patience).
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Shackelford.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday from noon until service time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Diana McMillen
BLUE SPRINGS - April Diana Shoemaker McMillen took flight to her heavenly home on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born April 13, 1978 to Grover DuWayne Shoemaker and Debra McNeal Shoemaker. She was a brilliant student and graduated from Blue Mountain College with honors and with a BS in Education. Mrs. Diana was a beautiful soul who was so full of life and a member of many organizations including; Eunomia Society, Beta Club, Blue Mountain Honor Society, Spanish English Teacher Organization, and Theater. She had a love for the Spanish Language and for teaching it. She was always overjoyed, for a student, who she had taught in early years, to encounter them and reminisce of the lessons taught. Above all the things in her life, her family and children were the dearest and most important. There are not enough words to express the love her family has for her, and how dearly she will be missed.
Services for Mrs. McMillen will be on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 2:00pm with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating, at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be Wednesday November 10, 2021 From 4pm till 8pm and Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm, also at United.
She is survived by her parents, Grover and Debra Shoemaker, her loving husband, Jeremy McMillen, her two daughters, sixteen-year-old Analyse Delaney McMillen and thirteen-year-old Jaycee Kameron McMillen.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Grover and Ruby Lee Shoemaker and her maternal grandparents Samson Edward McNeal Jr. and Myrtice Walters McNeal.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to United Funeral Service for funeral expenses.
Loretta S. Payne
TUPELO - Loretta Stowe Payne passed away at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the age of 97. She was born December 15, 1923, in Mangum, Oklahoma to AC Stowe and Minnie Lee Fluty Stowe. Loretta lived a fascinating life, homesteading in Oklahoma and later in Alaska, before roads or electricity came to the region. After her high school graduation, Loretta worked for McDonald Douglas aircraft during World War II. It was during this time, she met her husband, Dr. Jessie Payne. She and Dr. Payne then settled in Tupelo during the 1950's where he practiced veterinary medicine for the United States Department of Agriculture and Loretta took care of her family and home. Loretta loved her family, adventure, gardening, talking, and her church.
Loretta leaves behind her son, Dr. Roger Payne, wife Johanna Martinez Payne, of Tupelo; daughter-in-law, Yvette Toro of Heber Springs, Arkansas; grandson, Jared Myers and wife, Crystal of Catonsville, Maryland; two granddaughters, Jessica Rita Payne of Tupelo and Monica Cornett and husband, Cody, of Drasco, Arkansas; four great-grandchildren, Grayson Myers, Grant Myers, Kayla Cornett and William Cornett; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; daughter, Cheryl Myers; sisters, Verna Stowe, Reba Jones, Mildred "Sister" Jordan, and Creola "Helen" Bell; brothers, Estelle Stowe, Clarence Stowe, Garvin Stowe, AC Stowe, Jr., and Clifford "Buddy" Stowe.
Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors, 535 West Jefferson Street, Tupelo.
A service celebrating Loretta's life will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Chad Ramsey officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery, 201 North Oklahoma Ave., Mangum, Oklahoma 73554.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
