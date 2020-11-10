Billy Gene “Bill” Smitherman
OLIVE BRANCH – Billy Gene “Bill” Smitherman, 80, passed away November 9, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Southaven, MS. Bill moved to Memphis, TN from Ingomar, MS with his beloved wife of 57 years, Pat, in 1967. He then began working for Memphis Furniture where he was employed for over 25 years. After that, he continued working with furniture opening his company “Bill’s Upholstery” in 1986. He enjoyed every minute of the hard work and loved the people he got to meet. He owned and operated his business until he retired in 2017. Bill loved the beauty of the country and visiting his hometown, family, and friends every chance he got. He loved making people laugh and spending time with his family. He was an avid lover of the Memphis Tigers and baseball!
Bill is survived by his wife, Pat Smitherman, Olive Branch, MS; his children, Angela Roberson (Jeff), Byhalia, MS, Billy Smitherman (Tiffany), Olive Branch, MS, and Patrick Smitherman (Rachel), Olive Branch, MS; his grandchildren, Alicia Archambeault (Michael), Byhalia, MS, Cameron Roberson (Melody), Cordova, TN, Dylan Owens, Moscow, TN, Christina, Mary, Connor, Leigha, Jaxon, and Olivia Smitherman, and Savannah and Madison Hollis, Olive Branch, MS; and his great-grandchildren, Hendrix and Jennings Archambeqult and Reya Roberson.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, James and Earlene Smitherman; his brothers, Norris and Baby Smitherman; and his son, Billy Gene Smitherman, Jr.
Service will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Buddy Gordon and Bro. Ryan Vanderford officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Billy Smitherman, Billy Lee Tackett, Cameron Roberson, Connor Smitherman, Dylan Owens, and Jeff Roberson.
Honorary Pallbearers: Larry Young and Jerry Young.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 12th from 5-9PM and Friday, November 13th 12PM until service time.
Jacquline Friar
BOONEVILLE -Jacquline Friar, 66, passed on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. Graveside service will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Wolf Creek MB Church Cemetery at 12:00 noon with Rev. Lee Miller officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 6:00 pm Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020 at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
She attended Baldwyn High School. She was employed at Prentiss Manufacturing for 15 years, and worked at Northeast Manufacturing. She did babysitting for over 25 years. She was a member of Faith Harvest Church until death.
She leaves behind, her loving husband, Bobby Friar, Sr., Children: Christii, Friar, Acacia Friar, Veneshia Gillespie, Cameron Friar, Neah Friar, Bobby Friar (Cynthia), Kamesha Edmond (Ronald), Kimberly Thomas, Juanita Robinson (Matthew) and Crystal Lindsey. 2 3 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Sisters: Virginia Bowdry, and Effie Betts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Agusta and William Nevels, Siblings: Lula B. Penrose, Elizabeth Nevels, George Nevels, Issac Nevels, Kimble Nevels, and Johnman Nevels.
Services entrusted to Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Lawrence Swindall, Sr.
ABERDEEN – Lawrence Swindall, Sr., 75, passed away on November 8, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jodi Dill
GUNTOWN – Jodi Dill, 58, passed away on November 9, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Travis Holmes
FULTON – Travis Jefferson Holmes, 83, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Courtyards Nursing Facility. He was born November 11, 1936, in Union County, to Thomas Jefferson and Cleter Clytee Holmes. He was retired from Raisin City Elementary School in Raisin City, California. He enjoyed riding his bike, fishing, and listening to country music.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Phyllis E. Holmes; one daughter, Sherry Holmes, both of Fulton; one son, Darrell Holmes (Carla) of Etowah, TN; two brothers, Hilrey Holmes (Judy), and Doug Holmes (Anna), both of Fulton; three grandchildren, Crystal Gipson (Nicolas), Nicole Jarrell (Phillip), and Kayla Holmes; three step grandchildren; four great grandchildren, Lauren, Lily, Christian, and Olivia; and three step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Francis Woods; one brother, Carl Holmes; and his parents.
Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be shared with the Holmes family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Marcus Moon
BECKER – Marcus Eli Moon, 59, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Born on September 17, 1961 in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Lloyd Moon and Jean Gilbert Moon.
Marcus grew up in Amory and graduated with the Amory High School class of 1979. He was a great provider and worked hard to support his family. Marcus worked at PeopleLounger as an Upholsterer for over 20 years and he also worked at Food Giant in Amory. A man tall in stature, he was a gentle giant who had a great big heart. A man of faith, he was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and he also attended Riverbend Baptist Church. He loved to listen to Southern Gospel Music.
Some of his favorite pastimes were to be with family, reading his Bible, hunting and fishing. He was a former member of the Buckeye Hunting Club and he enjoyed being outdoors. He was also talented in Pyrographic Art, which was the burning of shapes, drawings, and images into wood medium. Marcus loved pulling pranks. One of his closest friends was Hugh Miller. They made time to get together when Hugh was in town. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
The memories made together will be cherished forever. Marcus will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him.
Left behind to treasure his memories are his wife, Sheri Stevens Moon, Amory; daughter, Lauren Price House (Justin), Aberdeen; sons, Nathan Moon, Amory and Jonathan Hall, Amory; brother, George “Skipper” Moon (Nan), Amory; sister, Lydia Moon White (David), Aberdeen; step-mother, Bonnie Moon, MO; step-brother, Benn Zaricor, Atlanta, GA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Price; sister, Ellen Moon.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at River Bend Baptist Church, Old Highway 25, Aberdeen, MS with Bro. Robert Fowlkes and Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church.
Memorials in lieu of donations may be made to any foundation that supports the research of Parkinson’s Disease and/or Lewy Body Dementia. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Mickey Wynn
FULTON – Mickey Randall Wynn, 68, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born January 9, 1952 to the late Carson Wynn and the late Mildred Morris Houston in Alabama. He retired from Mueller Industries after 38 of service. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, gardening, and watching Alabama football. Mickey especially enjoyed going to church at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he served as superintendent of the Sunday school classes. He was a US Army veteran, and was stationed in Korea during his active duty.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Thelma Wynn of Fulton, daughter, Jennifer Roberts of Fulton, grandchildren; Anthony Mitchell Wynn of Fulton, and Melissa Kennedy of Vina, AL, 3 sisters; Janet Holmes, Evelyn (Rodney) Luker, and Deborah Fuller, all of Sylacouga, AL, 3 brothers, Wayne (Rosanne) Wynn of PA, Quinton (Julia) Wynn of St. Petersburg, FL, and Albert (Betsy) Brasher of AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson Wynn, and Mildred Houston, step mother, Sally Wynn, brother in law, Ray Wilemon, sister in law, Eulala Wilemon, and son in law, Eddie Roberts.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Cynthia Ann Stroupe
MYRTLE – Cynthia Ann Stroupe, 62, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home in Myrtle. Walk through viewing services will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 4:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wesley Ethan Criddle
LAKEWOOD, COLORADO – Wesley Ethan Criddle, 36, passed away on November 5, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. He was born January 28, 1984 in West Point to Karen Hankins Butler and Tommie Lee Criddle. Wesley was a loving son, brother and friend to all that knew him or came in contact with him. He was a hard working man who took pride in keeping up the family property, as well as everyone elses. He loved children and had a special bond with his nephew Ethan Ryder Criddle. Wesley was an outdoor person who loved going to the beach, kayaking and hunting with his mom. Wesley enjoyed writing poetry and playing keyboards in his spare time. He entered the army under the “buddy plan” with his brother Troy. They went through basic, medical and airborn training together. Wesley went on to Ranger school where he received his Ranger Tab and Tan Beret. He served 3 years in the United States Army.
Graveside services and burial will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Sunset of Angels Cemetery in western Clay County with Military Honors. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his partner Alexandra Ford of Lakewood, CO; his Father Tommie Lee Criddle (Kim) of Conroe, TX, mother Karen Butler (Brian) of Rogers, AR; his brothers, Troy Criddle, III (Geri) of Indialantic, FL, Monte Larsen of Texas, Danny Butler of Florida and one nephew Ethan Ryder Criddle. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Troy D. Sr. and Dola Thompson Criddle, a sister; Dakota Larsen, an aunt; Katherine Criddle Morton Calvert and an uncle; Troy D. Criddle, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Paul Pine, Chad Wilder, Gregory Bennett, Josh Towe, Jordan Lockwood and Michael Kennedy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Harley Diamond.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com. Calvert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 77, West Point, MS 39773.
Joe Thomson
CHARLESTON – Joe Thomson, 84, passed away on November 9, 2020 at his residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
