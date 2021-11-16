TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Curtis W Bishop, Baldwyn
Nellie Jones, Booneville
Thelma Jones, Byhalia
Wayne Killough, Shannon
MEMO
Thelma Jones
BYHALIA - Thelma Jones, 68, passed away on November 16, 2021, at her home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Wayne Killough
SHANNON - Caroll Wayne Killough, born to William Edward and Mary Elizabeth Winfield Killough on August 4, 1933, peacefully passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. A lifelong Mississippian, Wayne settled with his wife Gladys Killough in Shannon. Wayne was a successful businessman, owning and operating Wayne's Lawn Service for many years. However, Wayne's true joy and legacy in life can be summed up with one word, "Grandpa." Anyone who knew Wayne knew when it comes to hobbies there were endless hours spent in his greenhouse, tinkering in his shop, sowing gardens! If it involved dirt, plants or turning random abandoned items into quirky useful items, then Wayne was all about it! However, all that took a back seat to family, specifically time with his grandchildren. A culmination of passion, hard work, LOTS of humor, and love helped create countless irreplaceable memories for both and his family.
He is survived by his children, Larry Killough and his wife, Haley, Darlene Burke, Janet Evans and her husband, Gary, David Wilson, and Steve Wilson; brother in-law, Charles Saganek, and 25 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 35 years, Gladys Killough; children, Michael Killough, Rhonda Wilson and Bill Holloway, four siblings.
Wayne's life will be celebrated at Calvary Assembly Worship Center, 2128 Briar Ridge Road, Tupelo, 38804 on November 20th 2021 beginning at 2:00 p.m. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Curtis W Bishop
BALDWYN - Curtis W. Bishop, 84, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Rest Haven Nursing Facility in Ripley. He retired from ER Carpenter polyfoam after 31 years. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home
With Bro. Steve Sprinkle officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Bishop of Baldwyn; sisters, Shirley Harrison (Troy) of Dry Creek and Patricia Grissom of Baldwyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleatus and Opal Cruse Bishop; brothers, Ronnie Bruce Bishop and David Bishop; sister, Barbara McNutt.
Pallbearers will be Troy Harrison, Mike Ford, John Gooch, Bob Garrison, Carl Bryan and Ronnie Johnson.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 a. m. until service time at 1:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Nellie Jones
BOONEVILLE - Nellie Sue Jones, 88, of Booneville passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville. She was a member of Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She loved her family, quilting, sewing, gardening, traveling, cooking, and going to flea markets.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Ball and Bro. Malcolm Garrett officiating. Burial will be in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her sons, Glenn Jones (Sonja), Dean Jones (Therasa) and Benson Jones (Debbie); her daughter, Delila Nunley (Terry); her brother, Luther Moorman (Joan); her sisters, Freda Whitley, Juanita Beard and Mary King (Sonny); 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, L.B. Moorman and Elvie Brown Moorman; her husband, Sidney Dalton Jones; her brothers, S.L. Moorman and U.L. Moorman; her sisters, Delmar Mckinney, Delphi Stikes, Moise McKinney, Betty Jo Jones and Willodean Horn; and her grandson, Justin Jones.
Pallbearers will be Randy Jones, Ben Davis, Mark Conley, Jeremy Nichols, Jonathan Jones, Gavin Jones, Gage Nichols, Malachi Davis and Logan Nichols.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Jones Chapel Cemetery Fund.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
