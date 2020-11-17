Joe Barron
DENNIS – Joe Barron, 86, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Daniel Health Care in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Wesley Criddle
LAKEWOOD, COLORADO – Wesley Ethan Criddle, 36, passed away on November 5, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. He was born January 28, 1984 in West Point, MS to Karen Hankins Butler and Tommie Lee Criddle. Wesley was a loving son, brother and friend to all that knew him or came in contact with him. He was a hard worker who took pride in keeping up the family property, as well as everyone else’s. He loved children and had a special bond with his nephew Ethan Ryder Criddle. Wesley was an outdoorsman who loved going to the beach, kayaking and hunting with his mom. Wesley enjoyed writing poetry and playing keyboards in his spare time. He enlisted in the army under the “buddy plan” with his brother Troy. They went through basic, medical and airborne training together. Wesley went on to Ranger School where he received his Ranger Tab and Tan Beret. He served 3 years in the United States Army.
Graveside services and burial will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Sunset of Angels Cemetery in western Clay County with Military Honors. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his partner Alexandra Ford of Lakewood, CO; his father Tommie Lee Criddle (Kim) of Conroe, TX, mother Karen Butler (Brian) of Rogers, AR, grandmother Joyce Hays of Maben, MS; brothers Troy Criddle III (Jeri) of Indialantic, FL, Danny Butler Deerfield, FL and one nephew Ethan Ryder Criddle.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Troy D. Sr. and Dola Thompson Criddle, an aunt; Katherine Criddle Morton Calvert, and an uncle; Troy D. Criddle Jr.
Pallbearers will be Paul Pine, Chad Wilder, Gregory Bennett, Josh Morton, Michael Kennedy, Josh Towe and Jordon Lockwood. Honorary Pallbearer will be Harley Diamond.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com Calvert Funeral Home PO Box 77, West Point, MS 39773.
Linda Jo Alford
BOONEVILLE – Mrs. Linda Jo Alford, 69, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born August 15, 1951 in Memphis, TN to Jay Skaggs and Novis Sartin Skaggs. She worked many years as a seamstress in the garment manufacturing industry. Linda was a loving mother and sister. She was known for her cooking and her servants’ heart, taking care of the elderly and the sick. She enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables as long as she was able. She loved her furry companion her dog, Annabell.
A memorial service celebrating Linda’s life will be at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Earl McAnally officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Survivors include her two sons, James Holley of Bartahatchie and Tim Holley and his wife, Rhonda of Stroud, OK; brother, Roger Skaggs of Memphis; 2 sisters, B J Hambers of Dallas, TX and Sandra Hardin of Camden, TN; 6 grandchildren, Jessie Lynn Holley, Shannon Duet, Colby Holley, Dylan Holley, Blake Holley, Lacey Holley, and Lauren Dortch; 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Carolyn Skaggs and Rhonda Hammett.
Tim Bishop
FULTON – Timothy Bishop, 64, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home. He was born May 26, 1956, in El Paso, Texas, to Ernest and Martha Graham Bishop. He served six years in the United States Navy, where he was an E-5 Pettie Officer First Class, and three years in the Mississippi Army National Guard, where he was a Sergeant. He was retired from Day-Brite after 25 years. He enjoyed competitive shooting, hunting, and exercising his second amendment. He was a life endowment member of the NRA and a Golden Eagle sponsor for the youth NRA programs.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. Burial will be in the Hardens Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Martha Bishop of Nettleton; one son, Jamie Osbirn (Jodie) of Tupelo; one daughter, Katie Thomas (Bill) of Greenville, AL; two brothers, Keith Bishop (Janice) of Nettleton, and Craig Bishop (Michelle) of Booneville; one sister, Patti Barber of Nettleton; four grandchildren, Anna Claire Thomas, Mary Frances Osbirn, Andy Osbirn, and Evan Thomas; a host of nieces and nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jonnie Fay Umfress Bishop; and his father.
Pallbearers will be Ross Jamerson, Bill Thomas, Britton Umfress, Jourdan Skelton, Willie Lockett, and Nathan Moore.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or Le Bonheur’s Hospital.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Boyd Wallace Floyd
TIPPAH COUNTY – Boyd Wallace Floyd, 58, resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Monday, November 16, 2020 following an extended illness.
A Private Graveside Service honoring the life of Boyd will be Wednesday, November 18 at Little Hope Cemetery near Falkner with his cousin, Bro. Terry “Fudd” Floyd officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Boyd was born November 17, 1961 in New Albany, the son of the late Virgil Wallace and Billie Margaret Presley Floyd. He received his education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was a valued employee of the Master-Bilt Corporation before retiring for health reasons.
A member of Deentown Macedonia Baptist Church, Boyd lived an adventurous life and was a man of few words. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed every opportunity he shared with his grandchildren. Fishing and sitting on the front porch were favorite pastimes. His family will fondly remember his favorite quote “Imagine That” as a reminder that if you can imagine it, you can achieve it, if you can dream it, you can become it.
Blessed with a loving family, Boyd is survived by his children, Joanna Brooke Floyd (Lee) of Ripley and Clark Floyd (Jessica) of Blue Mountain, one sister, Pat Daniel (James) of Corinth, two brothers, Billy Joe Floyd (Kathy) and Dean Floyd (Sonya), both of Blue Mountain and his three much adored grandchildren (with one on the way), Heidi Smith, Braxton Huddleston and Greyson Floyd.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Eugene Floyd and sister in law, Barbara Floyd.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Floyd family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jeanette Rushing
MOOREVILLE – Jeanette Rushing, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Cedars Health Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday at 11 AM at Lee Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5 – 8 Thursday. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Nancy Pannell
SALTILLO – Nancy Pannell, 76, passed away on November 17, 2020 at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Christopher Sims
ABERDEEN – Christopher Sims, 53, passed away on November 16, 2020 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
James Smith
ABERDEEN – James Loren Smith, 91, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Monroe Regional Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on April 27, 1929 in the Grubb Springs Community to James Clarence and Mettie Lou Roberts Smith. Mr. Smith was a graduate of Greenwood Springs High School and he was married to the former Martha Lucille Judaon. Prior to his retiring, he was the owner/operator of Smith’s Body Shop in Lackey; and he also had worked for Texas Eastern and drove a truck for Lion Oil. He and his wife traveled the country for many years square dancing where they met many new friends that shared the same passion; and when he could, he loved to fish. He was the oldest member of Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home Chapel in Aberdeen with Dr. Roger McGrew officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Survivors include his son, Jerry Smith (Linda); his daughter, Martha Perkins of Hamilton; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Julie Smith Waddle (John), Wendy Gosa, Lindy Atkins, Isaac Smith, Ben Smith, and Chelsea Smith Herndon (Cody); 14 great grandchildren, Tyler Craven, Drew Randolph, Emma Waddle, Landon Waddle, Jamie Dean Atkins (Mr. Smith’s namesake), Aniston Atkins, Kaitlyn Gosa, Hallie Gosa, Blake Gosa, Stella Rose Smith, Austin Smith, Aiden Smith, Riley Beth Herndon, Addie Kate Herndon, and Ava Lecva; and a host of niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Martha Lucille Judaon Smith; one son, Ricky Smith; son-in-law, Luther Perkins; his parents; one brother; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Ben Smith, Isaac Smith, Kendall Gosa, Alan Atkins, Tyler Craven, Cody Herndon, and Drew Randolph.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Mary A. Thornton
TUPELO – Mary A. Thornton, 90, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Joyce Nutt
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joyce Nutt, 91, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence in Fallkner. A private family service is planned at Falkner Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home Invites you to share memories with the Nutt family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Jill Rice
MOOREVILLE – Mrs. Jill Rice, wife of Mr. Dick Rice, 78, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12 noon at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister John Thomas Vines officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM to service time at at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Ralph Dillard
PLANTERSVILLE – Mr. Ralph Dalton Dillard, 67, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. Being number 13 of 18 children, he was born August 1, 1953 in Tippah Co., Mississippi to Baker and Ruby Dillard. He attended Nettleton High School and worked as a sewing machine mechanic employed by Reed’s Manufacturing for 40 years as well as Max Homes. He married Rebecca E. Bolton on September 5, 1974 in Verona, MS. He enjoyed collecting hammers, owning over 150 of them, and car tags. He enjoyed gardening, especially tomatoes. Ralph was an avid NASCAR fan.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tim Tutor officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Plantersville. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 PM – 7 PM and Thursday from 11 AM to service time.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Rebecca Dillard of Plantersville; 2 sons, Michael Dillard and Brian Dillard, both of Plantersville; brothers, Willie Dillard (Mimi Dale) of Shannon, Ricky Dillard (Cindy) and Jerry Dillard (Judy), all of Nettleton, and David Dillard (Susan) of Mantachie; sisters, Sandra Scott (Jerry) of Tupelo, Jane Ables (Harold) of New Albany, Carol Farmer of Ashland, Linda Farley (Jerry) of Fulton, and Pat Diamond (Richard) of Red Bank; two grandchildren, Olivia and Case and special children Ralph and Rebecca babysat; a host of nieces and nephews; work buddies and special friends, Matthew Brown, Gregg Miller, and Andrea Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Baker and Ruby Dillard, 2 sisters, Joann McDonald and Sylvia Cardwell; 5 brothers, Johnny Dillard, Larry Dillard, Roy Dillard, Jesse Dillard, and James Dillard.
Pallbearers will be Justin Dykes, Justin Dillard, Tim Dillard, Steve Dillard, Jacob Dillard, Jason Farley, and Joe Farley. Honorary pallbearers will be Gregg Miller, Matthew Brown, Larry Culvert, and Jerry Davis.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service Thursday at 1 PM and thereafter by going to hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Rosezette Troope
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Rosezette Troope, 94, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at McNairy Care Center in Selmer, TN. Services will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.
Joseph Montgomery, Jr.
PONTOTOC – Joseph Givens Montgomery, Jr., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Joe was born October 12, 1932 to Joseph Givens Montgomery, Sr. and Mary Crowell Montgomery, in Greenville, MS. He graduated from Clarksdale High School and later obtained his accounting degree. Joe was the managing partner at Ellis Hirshberg in Clarksdale, for many years. He was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc where he enjoyed the Wednesday night fellowship meals. Joe reminisced often of his fond memories of fishing on Moon Lake as a child.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Clarksdale, with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Military funeral honors will follow the graveside service. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist with the arrangements.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Jo Miller Orr
TUPELO – Jo Miller Orr, 75, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Eric Sanford and Rev. Jason Franklin officiating. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Maudie B. Vaughn
PONTOTOC – Maudie B. Vaughn, 65, passed away on November 17, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
