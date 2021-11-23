TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Randy Floyd, Booneville
Mrs. Willie Ester Folsom, Water Valley
Henry Lee Hill, Oxford
Earnest Pollard, Corinth
Nola June Riddle, Booneville
Lois Thomas, Belden
Nola June Riddle
BOONEVILLE - Nola June Riddle, 84, passed away on November 22, 2021, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Mrs. Willie Ester Folsom
WATER VALLEY - Mrs. Willie Ester Folsom, 78, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Yalobusha General Nursing Home in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 12:00 Noon at Greater Sanders Chapel Church, 206 CR 220, Water Valley, MS. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, November 26, 2021 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home Water Valley. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Lee Hill
OXFORD - Henry Lee Hill, 70, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, November 26, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Burney Funeral Home Oxford.
Earnest Pollard
CORINTH - Earnest Pollard, 69, passed away on November 22, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
James Randy Floyd
BOONEVILLE - James Randy Floyd, 68, passed away on November 23, 2021, at his residence in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Lois Thomas
BELDEN - Lois Jeanette Burke Thomas, 82, died Monday, November 22, at her residence. She was born December 11, 1938, in Hickory Flat to Milton 'Buddy' Burke and Mattie Lois Clayton Burke. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was an Alderman for the town of Myrtle.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, at United with Steve Thomas delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Debbie Lois Smith (Terry), Beverely Joyce Thomas, and Tammy Lynn Rossell (Bill); 1 son: Hugh Rogers Thomas II (Angela); 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Hugh Rogers Thomas; and 1 sister: Alice Faye Mills.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, at United.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Alzheimers Association.
