Thomas C. "Tommy" Smith
BALDWYN - Thomas C. "Tommy" Smith, 74, passed away on November 1, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Erma Dowdy
BOONEVILLE - Erma Dowdy, 75, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Tuscumbia Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 12:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM Burial will follow at Graveside service at Tuscumbia Baptist Church.
Tony Randall Ward
TUPELO - Tony Randall Ward, 61, passed away on October 29, 2021, at The Courtyards Living Center in Fulton. Arrangements were handled by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Cherita Yvonne Bush
KOSSUTH - Cherita Yvonne Bush, 60, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 11:00am until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Dilworth Cemetery.
Nicky Nichols
MANTACHIE - Nicky Ray Nichols, 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center after an extended illness.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Nichols will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. prior to the funeral. Bro. Bobby Hankins and Greg Jones will officiate and a private burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Nicky was born February 14, 1954, in Tupelo, MS, to Olen and Qua Nichols. He graduated from Mantachie High School in 1972. He furthered his education at Itawamba Community College where he excelled in football. He completed his education at Mississippi State University earning a degree in Forestry. He was a lifetime member of Centerville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and on numerous committees.
He worked his entire career at the Mississippi Department of Transportation. He also cruised timber and enjoyed raising produce.
Nicky was an avid outdoorsman especially enjoying deer and turkey hunting. His proudest moments were with his two grandsons.
Survivors include his wife Pam Hankins Nichols of 44 years; one daughter, Joni (Derek) Thompson of Mantachie; one brother Tony (Cindy) Nichols of Mantachie; two grandsons, Brody and Ty Thompson of Mantachie; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Anita) Young of Ecru, Mike Hankins of Mantachie, Tim (Theresa) Hankins of Booneville, Phil (Marnie) Hankins of Oakland, TN, and Steve (Jan) Knight of Corinth; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobby and Joann Hankins of Booneville; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Olen Nichols and mother Qua Summers Nichols, and one sister, Julia Young.
Pallbearers will be Ben Mears, Dr. Mac Nichols, Craig Young, Mike Hankins, Tim Hankins, Phil Hankins, Steve Knight, Phillip Pitts, David Morris, Tim Sheffield, Nathan Cooley, Steve Hughes, Mike Campbell, Kirk Tharp, and Jimmy Young.
Honorary pallbearers will be his great-nephews and church family.
Condolences may be shared with the Nichols family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jackie "Rambo" Smith
TIPPAH/PONTOTOC - Jackie "Rambo" Smith, 56, passed away peacefully October 30, 2021 at his home in Pontotoc.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Smith will be 2 PM Wednesday November 3, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Rev. Bennie Randolph officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Brown Cemetery in Booneville.
Mr. Smith was born September 20, 1965 in Tippah County to the late Eugene and Jewell Thomas Smith. He received his education in the South Tippah School District and found much pleasure in farming with his lifelong friend, Bufford Glissen throughout most of his life.
A Christian and member of Pontotoc Apostolic Church, Mr. Smith will be remembered for his passion of animals, sharing stories with his family, and enjoying the simple ways of life. Mr. Smith lived a full life as a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by those whose lives he touched most.
Memories will be shared by his wife, Shelia Smith of Pontotoc, a step daughter, Melisa Potts of Thaxton, one sister, Peggy Herman of Ripley, one brother, Larry Winkles(Inez) of Ripley, two grandsons, Xavier and Jonathan Perce, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by three sisters and six brothers.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Smith family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
