Katherine Knighton Hall
PONTOTOC – Katherine Knighton Hall, 72, passed away October 19, 2019 after a brief illness at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
Katherine was born in Grenada, Mississippi on February 6, 1947 to Roy Knighton and Virginia Nichols Knighton. When she was 17, she met the love of her life, Loyce E. Hall, and they remained married for over 30 years until his passing in 1991. She enjoyed reading, home-making, and being near her family.
Katherine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loyce E. Hall; sisters, Shirley Denly and Carolyn Dickson; brother, Joe Knighton; daughter-in-law, Christy Hall; and son-in-law, Carey Shadburn.
Survivors include her sisters, Judy Hill (James), Joyce Bell (Charles), Barbara Carver, and Debbie Hall (Wade); brothers, Joseph Knighton (Celia), Ronnie Knighton (Kristen) and Roy Wayne Knighton (Vickie); children, Micheal Allen Hall, Katherine Renay Hall Camp (Clifford), Tresa Jean Farrell, Shelia Ann Hall Shadburn, and Justin Brandon Hall (Jessica); grandchildren, Whitney Reagan Jackson, Bierly Deen Camp, Hunter Shadburn, Marcus Shadburn, Alexandria Shadburn, Taylor Shadburn, Dakota Hall, Rebecca Ligon and Shawn Hill.
Graveside services will be at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in the Zion Community (Pontotoc) on November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Bernice Wilson
FULTON – Bernice Wilson, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. She was born February 7, 1938 to the late Arlander Jones and the late Georgia May Steele Jones. She was a proud member of Bethany Baptist Church and loved her church family. She enjoyed quilting and canning. She loved working in her garden and cooking for all her family.
Services will be 3:00 pm on Thursday November 7, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. James Peoples and Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. Visitation is 5:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Harold (Carolyn) Wilson; daughter, Mitzie (Tim Pearce) Underwood of Mantachie; granddaughters: Catherine (Lavelle) Smith and Claire (Cale) George; grandsons: Brad (Michelle) Black, Brian (Selena) Black, and Jonathan (Julie) Black, grandchildren; 14 great-grandchilcren; 2 great, great-grandchildren; sister, Janie Benefield; brothers: Alfred (Rachel) Jones and Larry (Geraldine) Jones; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Pitts, Mildred Wilson, Louise Wilson.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herschel “Pete” Wilson; sisters: Ruby Tucker, Lucille Wallace, and Celeste Jones; brother, Sylvan Jones.
Men of Bethany Baptist Church to be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are Brad, Brian, and Jonathan Black.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Carl Polk
WATER VALLEY – Carl Polk, 77, passed away on November 4, 2019, at his home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Larry Gatewood
HOLLY SPRINGS – Larry Gatewood, 71, passed away on November 4, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Darla Gregory
PONTOTOC – Darla Gregory, 59, died on November 5, 2019, at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Martha Juanita Cagle
BALDWYN – Martha Juanita Cagle, 82, passed away on November 5, 2019, at Cades Assisted Living Center in Jackson,TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Bobby Richardson
BRANDON – Bobby Richardson, 66, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at home in Brandon. Services will be on November 6, 2019 11:00 a. m. at McClain-Hays Chapel in Philadelphia. Visitation will be on 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Louise Thompson
BELDEN – Mary Louise Thompson, 86, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 2, 1933 in Tupelo to James Watson and Ophie Irene Campbell. She was a longtime beautician. She was a member of Belden Baptist Church. She loved to laugh and loved her family, especially her grandbabies.
Services will be 11 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Perry officiating. Entombment will be in Lee Memorial’s Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her two sons, James Garry Mask (Sherry) of Tupelo and Bobby Wayne Mask (Sherry) of Brewer; one sister, Geneva Kabban of Tupelo; eight grandchildren, Carey Lackey (Melissa), Dewayne Mask (Ana), James Gary Mask (Ashley), Amy Mask, Corey Rakestraw, Ben Mask, Emily Burleson (Mark) and Lane Kelly (Dusty); 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Thompson and a brother, Bobby Campbell.
Visitation will be 9 – 11 Wednesday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Herman Clyde Potts
IUKA – Herman Clyde Potts passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Arkansas on August 4, 1938, to Rufus Clyde and Lucille Molly Hunt Potts.
Herman grew up in Arkansas and graduated from the Forest City High School. He proudly served in the US Army as a Paratrooper and he served during the Vietnam War. He was a proud Veteran who believed in the Golden Rule. After leaving the military, he worked as an Inn Keeper with the Holiday Inn. He then worked as a Mariner Engineer where he operated a boat on the Tenn-Tom waterway moving freight. He traveled from Missouri to Mobile many times. Herman loved to be on the water, even when he wasn’t working, he liked to go sailing.
He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed working on antique cars and playing tennis when his health permitted. He loved to ride his 1956 MG red convertible around town with his best friend, Bo, the boxer bulldog. A die hard Old Miss and Alabama football fan, he was always upbeat and enjoyed listening to Jazz. He was a fun loving and caring father and he liked to celebrate Birthdays and Christmas with family. Herman was a member of the Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Iuka, MS. In his free time, he liked to work in the garden and spend time with some of his close friends like Carly Sue Scruggs, and Tammy and Sam Hampton. He will be missed dearly by his family yet the memories they have will live on forever.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Glidewell (Glen), Guntown, MS; step daughter, Amy Honeycutt Aven (Mark), Mooreville; special friends, Tammy and Sam Hampton; several cousins.
In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his step daughter, Jackie Bracken.
Upon Herman’s request, there will be no funeral services.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Gregory Leo Gardner
CORINTH – Gregory Leo Gardner, 60, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, November 7 at 12:00 pm at Macedonia MB Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Terry Wayne Tigrett, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Terry Wayne Tigrett, Jr., 42, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his residence in Blue Mountain. Private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tigrett family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Harold Capps
ABERDEEN – Jimmy Harold Capps, 71, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his residence in Monroe County, Ms. Services will be on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel, Aberdeen. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Melba Ruth Purdon Lewis
ECRU – Melba Ruth Purdon Lewis, 82, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:00 AM at Cherry Creek Baptist Church Ecru, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Cherry Creek Baptist Church Ecru, MS. Burial will follow at Ecru City Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley Mississippi is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Odle
CLEVELAND, GEORGIA – Linda Elaine Warren Odle, age 69 of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Born in Gary, Indiana on August 15, 1950, she was a daughter of the late James Warren and the late Sarah Irene Cummings Braddock. Mrs. Odle was retried from Tupelo Daily Journal as a carrier and was a member of Verona Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed time with family, talking on the phone, and trips to Wal-Mart.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Murray Odle; son, Jeffery Lynn Warren; brother, David Paul Worcester.
Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Julie & Micheal Douglas Hicks of Cleveland; grandchildren, Coty Micheal Hicks of Cleveland, Alyssa Rayne Hicks of Milton, FL, Taylor Christian McClure of Prairieville, LA, and Sarah Christine Warren of California; siblings, Jimmy Lamar Warren of Aurora, IN, Charles Anthony (Ethel) Warren of Terry, MS, Teresa (Andrew) McClure Prairieville, MS, Tommy Dale (Loretta) Worcester of Tupelo, MS, Sherri (Grady) Kent of Pearl, MS, Lori Irene Braddock of Conyers.
No formal services are planned at this time.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com.
Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
Helen McMellon
FULTON – Helen McMellon, 95, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born July 23, 1924 to the late Alexander Nathaniel Bigger and the late Mary Ann Mitchem Bigger. Helen was a member of the Bean’s Ferry Church of Christ and later Southern Hills Church of Christ. For over twenty years, Helen’s hobby was researching her family genealogy. She traced her ancestors back to the American Revolutionary War and was proud to become a member of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Helen enjoyed sewing and was owner and operator of McMellon Fabric Shop in Fulton for many years.
Services will be at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Matt Thigpen and Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Wayne (Cherry) McMellon of Gastonia, NC, daughter, Gloria Hogue and husband Kenneth of Fulton; grandchildren, Brad Hogue and wife Beth of Clearwater, FL, Darian Stephens and husband John of Fulton, Phil McMellon and wife Jada of Smithville, Heather Freeland and husband Brad of Red Bay, AL; 6 great grandchildren; two special cousins, Martha Mitchem Baker, and Faye Bumgardner; two nieces, Susie Reedy, and Sandy Mishoe; two nephews, Michael and Bob Bigger; special friend and caregiver, Judy Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Coy McMellon, 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Hogue, Phil McMellon, Dalton McMellon, Landon McMellon, Dwight Rikard, and John Stephens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Hogue, Brad Freeland, and Richard McMillen.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Cleatus Robbins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Ira Cleatus Robbins, 76, of Tippah County passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home. He was born December 12, 1942 to Dedrick Monroe Robbins and Myrtle Inez Sweatman Robbins. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church and a member of Mason Lodge 47 in Ripley, MS. A tribute by Kelsey, Dakota, and Kimzie: Tuesday, November 5th was a very devastating day, our granddaddy gained his wings. We all know that you have left this earth, but we also know you are going to be by our sides every step we take. His life was never about himself it was always about us. No matter what, he was always there for us. He was one of the most loving, caring Christian men you would ever meet. Most of all he was the best Granddaddy anyone could ask for.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Wesley Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Wesley Methodist Church in Dumas with Bro. Bo Rucker officiating. McMillan Funeral Home directing the service.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Adair Robbins; sons, Michael Robbins (Daphne) of Dry Creek and Shaun Robbins of Booneville; one brother, Jerry Robbins of Ripley; one sister, Ruby Robbins Grisham of Ripley; three grandchildren, Joey Robbins (Lindsay), Jason Robbins, and Dakota Robbins Box (Collin); and eight great grandchildren, Kelsey, Kimzie, Kylan, Emma Kate, Hunter, Bella, Hayes, and Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Marlin Grisham.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to County Line Cemetery Fund: FBO County Line Descendant’s Association PO Box 320 Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be made at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tammy Havens
VARDAMAN – Tammy Havens, 40, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home in Vardaman. Services will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2 pm at Jesus is Lord Church in Vardaman. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jesus is Lord Cemetery.
Robert Luther
POTTS CAMP – Robert Luther, 71, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Thursday, November 7, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Potts Camp with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Wednesday 5-9 PM.
Roger Swan
PONTOTOC – Roger Earl Swan, 63, went to be with his heavenly father on November 5, 2019, after a long illness. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family.
Services will be at 11:00 am Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Paul Sims and Bro. Fred Hartley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years-Cheryl Swan; children-Wesley Swan (Brandi), Sherry Brandon (Stan), Brandon Swan, Jayna Swan and Karsley Swan; mother-Vertie Swan; brother-Dan Swan (Karen) and sister-Nina Swan; grandchildren-Evan and Lauren Brandon, Baylor and Saylor Fallin.
Preceded in death by: father-Buell Swan; son-Ethen Carr.
Pallbearers: Michael Williams, Baylor Fallin, Jamie Fleming, Adam Rolland, Adam Smith, Bob Robinson, David Fillhart, Harold Myers and J.R. Myers.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 and 10 am until service time Thursday, November 7, 2019.
