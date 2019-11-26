Johhine Lee Taylor
CHARLESTON – Johhine Lee Taylor, 68, passed away on November 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Earnest Taylor
CASCILLA – Earnest Taylor, 49, passed away on November 21, 2019, at Merit Health in Biloxi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Gilberto Vasquez
BOONEVILLE – Gilberto Vasquez, 45, passed away on November 25, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Demethris Babbitt
SHANNON – Demethris Babbitt, 42, passed away on November 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
James Curtis Skelton
ASHLAND – James Curtis Skelton, 76, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Friday 10:00 am until service.
Philippa “Jill” Kieffer
TUPELO – Philippa “Jill” Kieffer, 76, passed away November 25, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born August 5, 1943 in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the only child of Warren (Terry) and Jeanne A. Schleicher Swing.
Jill was an avid golfer and member of P.E.O. Mississippi Chapter R of Tupelo, MS. Her hobbies included playing bridge, sewing, cross-stitching, reading, and most importantly, spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Kieffer of Tupelo; two sons, Bob (Maria) of Charlotte, NC, and Drew (Jo Carol) of Tupelo, MS; five grandchildren, Tara Horst (Trevor) of Philadelphia, PA, Mary Carson Kieffer of Tupelo, MS, Alex Kieffer of Charlotte, NC, Olivia Kieffer of Charlotte, NC, and Andrew Kieffer of Tupelo, MS; and two great-grandchildren, Hudson Horst and Delta Horst of Philadelphia, PA.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Sanctuary Hospice House who provided remarkable care during her time of illness.
A private family ceremony will take place at a later time. Holland Funeral Directors (662-840-5000) is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or they may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Louis C. Magee
TUPELO/MCCOMB – Mr. Louis Coke Magee, age 78, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit following an extended illness. He moved to the Northeast MS area approximately 3 years ago from McComb and had lived at Generations Living before his health failed. He was born in McComb, MS, November 15, 1941 to Cletus W. Magee and Ruth Coke Magee. He was a 1959 graduate of McComb High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He remained a loyal supporter and fan of his alma mater, and enjoyed attending the ballgames.
Mr. Magee was a businessman who owned and operated a feed store. He also worked for Bank of McComb, and later in life retired from Craddock Oil Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church of McComb. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his 2 sons, Coke Magee (Stephanie) of Guntown and Conner Magee of Summit; 1 brother, Don Magee (Vicky) of McComb; sister-in-law, Vivian Magee of Summit; 5 grandchildren, Tripp Magee, Kyle Magee, Tate Magee, Jay Conner Magee, and Clete Magee, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Bell Magee who died May 24, 2014, and brother, Cletus W. Magee, Jr.
There are no local services. A memorial service in McComb, MS will be announced at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Rebecca Thomas Taylor
TUPELO – Rebecca Thomas Taylor, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 at White Hill M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery.
Billy Ray Stacy
NEW SITE – Billy Ray Stacy, 73, of New Site, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born August 2, 1946, to Clinton Elisha Stacy and Bonnie Mae Gatlin. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, and going to first Monday.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McMillan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Stacy of New Site, four daughters, Lisa Hale (Randy) of Marietta, Linda Stacy of New Site, Tracy Moore (Danny) of New Site, and Angie Stacy of New Site; two sons, Christian Stacy of New Site and Devon Stacy of New Site; eight grandchildren, Whitley Hale, Corey Hale, Katelynn Moore, Collin Moore, Makayla Stacy, Waylon Stacy, Colton Stacy, and Isabella Stacy; three great grandchildren, Kyliee Graham, Kailob Stacy, and Heidi Hale; two brothers, Harold Stacy (Brenda) and Bob Robinson (Gayle); two sisters, Patsy Hayden and Jewel Bain-Newton (Floyd); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Stacy, James Stacy, and Junior Robinson; two sisters, Johnnie Bartley and Norma Owens and one granddaughter, Aleigha Triplett.
Pallbearers will be Devon Stacy, Christian Stacy, Corey Hale, Clinton Hayden, Collin Moore, and Eli Hayden. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Hale and Danny Moore.
Charles Ray West
FULTON – Charles Ray West, 64, passed away on November 26, 2019, in Panola County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
