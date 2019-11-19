Maggie Hester
BOONEVILLE – Maggie Hester, 81, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will also be 9 until service time Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Joseph “Bubba” Patterson
CORINTH – Joseph “Bubba” Patterson, 75, passed away on November 17, 2019, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Sterling James Storey
BALDWYN – Sterling James Storey, 68, passed away on November 19, 2019, at his home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Keith Robinson
SALTILLO – Thomas Keith Robinson, 62, of Saltillo, Mississippi, left this world on Monday, November 18, 2019, while surrounded by his beloved family, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Keith was born on September 8, 1957 in Opelika, Alabama and attended Butler High School, Calhoun Community College, Athens University and Alabama A&M University.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Curtis Robinson and Sister, Donna Robinson.
He is survived by his Wife, Kathy Robinson; his Mother, Addie Robinson; his brother and sister, Lance Robinson (Bobbie) and Pam Green (Rick); and his three children, Wendy Robinson, Amy Robinson Hill, and Tiffany Robinson. In addition, Keith had four Grandchildren, three Great Grandchildren, two nieces, and a lifetime full of cousins, extended family members and devoted friends.
Keith was deeply loyal to his family and friends, and loved and cherished his beautiful wife, his amazing Mother, and his precious daughters and grandchildren. On any given Fall Saturday, Keith could be found at his second job as Assistant “Stay At Home” Offensive Coordinator for his Auburn Tigers). Keith will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the Family would request that donations be made to the North Mississippi Medical Center’s Inpatient Hospice Unit, or to any other similar Hospice program in your local area.
A celebration of life gathering in honor of Keith will be announced as soon as arrangements are made after the upcoming holidays.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Flora Stockard
PONTOTOC – Flora Stockard, 77, passed away on November 18, 2019, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Lawanda Pearson
BIG CREEK – Lawanda Pearson, 45, passed away on November 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Margaret Ann Bell Mullins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Margaret Ann Bell Mullins, 68, resident of Walnut, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, November 21 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mullins family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Martha Elizabeth Bennett Shappley
RIPLEY – Martha Elizabeth Bennett Shappley, 98, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Resthaven Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tiplersville Cemetery.
James Ray Mills
FULTON – James Ray Mills, 82, passed away on November 19, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hopice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Elmor Wynne
TUPELO – Elmor Wynne, 76, passed away on November 10, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Albert Devon Spearman
SHANNON – Albert Devon Spearman, 60, passed away on November 18, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Melody Wallace
TUPELO – Melody Wallace, 2, passed away on November 15, 2019, at Lebonheur in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Larry ‘Boo’ Walker
NEW ALBANY – Larry ‘Boo’ Walker, 28, passed away on November 19, 2019, at CMCF in Pearl. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Sammie Lee Dixon
BIRMINGHAM – Sammie Lee Dixon, 72, passed away on November 16, 2019, at his residence in Birmingham. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Ava Dalphine “Ma” McGreger
RANDOLPH – Ava Dalphine “Ma” McGreger, 85, passed away on November 19, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Randolph. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Tommie Lee Triplett
CORINTH – Tommie Lee Triplett, 63, passed away on November 18, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Ricky Morris
PONTOTOC – Ricky Morris, 59, passed away on November 19, 2019, at his home in Pontotoc County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Janet Lee Walls Thomas
UNION COUNTY – Janet Lee Walls Thomas, 58, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, November 22 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 4 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thomas family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Doris Belk
TUPELO – Doris Belk, wife of the late Leroy Belk, Sr., 85, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Oaktree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 PM – 6 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to service time. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Memorials may be sent to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
