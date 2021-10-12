TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Cappleman, Tippah County
Tina Jo Crouch, Thaxton
Fibi Haddad Drefs, Tupelo
Shane Fields, Baldwyn
Michael Rakestraw, Blue Springs
James Simmons, Mooreville
Roger Starlin, Fulton
Timothy Wasinger, Pontotoc
James Simmons
MOOREVILLE - James Simmons, 80, passed away on October 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Michael Rakestraw
BLUE SPRINGS - Michael Rakestraw, 67, passed away on October 10, 2021, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center.
Tina Jo Crouch
THAXTON - Tina Jo Crouch, 59, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM as a Celebration of Life at the family's home at 1540 Coleman Rd. in Thaxton.
Timothy Wasinger
PONTOTOC - Timothy Wasinger, 61, passed away on October 10, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Roger Starlin
FULTON - Roger Starlin, 68, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at his home. He was born October 16, 1952 to the late Cleveland D. Starling and the late Mavalene Bradford Satrling in Alabama. He retired from after of service. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Roger enjoyed studying the Bible, trading on guns, and spending time with his family and friends. He was Vietnam Veteran where he served on the USS Hancock with the United States Navy and was a Master Mason.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday October 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Humphres, and Tony Starlin officiating. Burial will be in Andrew's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am Thursday at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by 2 daughter; Patricia Starlin of Fulton, and Desire (Glen) Brooks of Boise, ID, 2 sons; William Starlin of Fulton, and Charles (Sheila) Starlin of Dorsey, grandchildren; Andrew Starlin, Ashley Starlin, and Olivia Brooks, brother; Tony (Michelle) Starlin of Tupelo, and a sister; Barbara Starlin of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Shirley Starlin, and his parents; Cleveland and Mavalene Starling.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Starlin, Donnie Cates, David Cates, T.C. Ozburn, J.B. Thompson, and Josh Jones.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Shane Fields
BALDWYN - Timothy Shane Fields, age 54, of Baldwyn, MS passed away October 10, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services will be 11:00 am Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel in Reform, AL with Rev. Ryan James and Bro. Hunter Fields officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harry Fields, Sr. and Margie Elmore Fields and his brother, James H. Fields, Jr.
Survivors include his best friend of 21 years, Robert "Bobby"; two sisters, Dawn Fields (Keith) of Columbus, MS and Tiffany Fields of Baldwyn, MS; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; extended family, Mama Tammy, Daddy Bob and Chris H.(Angie), all of Baldwyn, MS; caregiver, Lisa Holman and his good friends, Terry and Linda Murphy of Baldwyn, MS, Julia Brinker of Egypt, MS, Linda Young of Baldwyn, MS and Angela Barr of Birmingham, AL.
Shane was born February 13, 1967 in Columbus, MS. He was employed in food service management. Shane enjoyed traveling, cooking, watching Golden Girls, spending time with his family and friends and loved his dog, Sassy.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019, info@yourcpf.org.
James Cappleman
TIPPAH COUNTY - James Cappleman, 83, passed away on October 11, 2021, at Jackson University Hospital in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Fibi Haddad Drefs
TUPELO - Fibi N. Haddad Drefs (Noha), born November 28, 1932, died at North Mississippi Medical Center at the hospice unit October 6, 2021.
She is survived by her son Badi H. Baltagi and his wife Phyllis M. Kisor; close nieces Vicky Jackson and Donna Oden (Mona's daughters) for whom she was a second mother; and a very close nephew Adnan and Nabil Haddad who cared for her while she lived in Maryland; their sister Fadia and brother Ghassan Haddad (Tanious's children); also, Inat and Manal (Joseph's children) and their mother Neifeh Haddad.
She was preceded in death by her parents, N. Haddad (Deebeh), her brothers George, Tanious, Joseph and Phillip and two sisters Nabiha and Mona.
The family gathered at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo on Saturday October 9, 2021, at 2p.m. to say their final goodbyes.
Special thanks to Pontotoc Health and Rehab Center and North Mississippi Medical Center, especially their hospice unit for their care of Fibi, making sure she was comfortable and pain free.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
