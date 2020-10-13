Malcolm “King” Jamal Boone
OKOLONA – 32, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Okolona.
Malcolm “King” Jamal Boone was born to Jamie Boone and the late Bobbie Earl Boone on December 29, 1987 in Amory, MS. He received his education from Okolona Schools.
“King” is survived by his mother, Jamie Boone of Okolona. Two daughters; Patience Latrice Patrick of Okolona and Kamauray Farrow of Pheonix City, Ala. One son; Malik Isaiah Boone of Pheonix City, Ala. Three sisters; Shondra Gathings of Okolona, Shavontae Morgan (Marcus) of Okolona and Chasity Griffin of Okolona. Two brothers; Tavarius Boone and Onmarij’oe Boone both of Okolona.
The visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Fields Cemetery adjoining to New Hebron cemetery with Rev. Jermal Brodie officiating. Face masks are required.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Jerry Harris
MOOREVILLE – Jerry Harris, 73, passed away on October 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Annis Gholston
KIRKVILLE – Annis Gholston, 102, passed away on October 13, 2020, at Home Inspired Living Facility in Kenosha, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Melvin D. Wilemon
BOONEVILLE – Melvin D. Wilemon, 68, passed away on October 13, 2020 at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Kenneth Lee Mayo
MYRTLE – Kenneth Lee Mayo, 65, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home in Myrtle. Graveside services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 2:00 at Old Union Cemetery. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery Pontotoc / Lafayette County Line. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Earnestine Powell Southard
CHEROKEE, ALABAMA – Earnestine Powell Southard, 79, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Services will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am, Carter’s Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 am – 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL.
Ruth Baswell
TUPELO – Ruth Baswell, 60, passed away on October 13, 2020 at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Staci Layne Clemmer Marks
FALKNER – Staci Layne Clemmer Marks, 55, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 1:00 PM at Falkner Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Falkner Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley, MS is in charge of services. A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Journal.
Lorene Crawford
BALDWYN – Lorene Crawford, 98, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
William Trey Sonwineski
TIPPAH COUNTY – William Trey Sonwineski, 22, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Region One Medical Center in Memphis. A Service of Remembrance will be at 1 PM Saturday, October 17 at the Fellowship Hall of Concord Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 17 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Concord Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Dumas Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Trey’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Claude Byrd, Jr.
NEW ALBANY – Claude Nelson Byrd, Jr. died on Friday October 9, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at Baptist Medical Center in Oxford, MS at the age of 78.
Nelson is survived by his children Melanie and husband Mark Calhoun of Southaven MS, Debbie and husband Chris Rowan of New Albany MS, David Byrd of Saltillo MS, and their mother Carol Coker Byrd of New Albany MS. He is also survived by his brother John Harold Byrd of Covington LA. Nelson’s grandchildren are David Calhoun, Angie (Daniel) Ray, Chris Calhoun, Emily Chastain, John Mark Calhoun, Anna Claire Calhoun, Carina Rowan, Christiana Rowan, Charlie Mac Rowan, and Caleb Rowan and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Claude Nelson Byrd Sr. and Ruby Lindley Byrd of Natchez MS.
Nelson was born on October 9, 1942 in Natchez MS where he lived most of his life. In high school he was the baseball team’s Babe Ruth All-Star, Batting Champion, and never made a single error. He graduated with honors as “Most Intellectual” from Natchez Adams High School in 1960. He graduated with special honors from Mississippi State University in 1964 in Accounting where he was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Beta Gamma Sigma, Beta Alpha Psi, and the Accounting Club. After graduation he joined Ernst and Ernst Accounting Firm in Memphis TN. He was a professional accountant and manager of several businesses and also worked for the cities of Natchez, Clinton, and Grenada as City Manager until his retirement in 2005.
Nelson married Carol Coker in New Albany MS in 1964. In 1969, they moved to Natchez where they raised three children. Nelson enjoyed hunting, fishing, and horse-back riding. He won many motorcycle races, three-wheeler races, golf tournaments and even got his pilot’s license. He was accomplished at just about anything he set out to do.
In 2015, he moved to New Albany MS to be closer to his family where he was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. His Sunday School class will serve as pallbearers.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany, MS. Rev. Charlie Davis will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 and from 11:00 until the service time at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 17, 2020. All visitation will occur at Hillcrest Baptist Church with social distancing and face masks requested.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Sanctuary Fund.
United Funeral Service is honored to be trusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
