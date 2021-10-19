TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Mary Bonilla, Brilliant, Alabama
W. T. "Dub" Bumpers, Saltillo
Mary Corley, Belden
Ella Farmer, Calhoun City
Brenda Gammill, Tupelo
James Key, Oxford
Kendall King, Booneville
Harold Long, Aberdeen
Evelyn McBride, Vaiden
Mary Crump-Minnis, Aberdeen
Kathleen Moore, Randolph
Martha Owen, Pontotoc
Linda Palmer, Aberdeen
Irish Peters, Aberdeen
Hob "Little Hob" Sanderson, Amory
Douglas Westmoreland, Tupelo
-------------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Mr. Verlee Jackson Sr.
Funeral service 12:00 pm Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home
Visitation from 10-12 Thursday
Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park
-------------------------------------
MEMO
Irish Peters
ABERDEEN - Irish Peters, 71, passed away on October 18, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
MEMO
Ella Farmer
CALHOUN CITY - Ella Farmer, 61, passed away on October 14, 2021, at NMMC in Eupora. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
MEMO
Evelyn McBride
VAIDEN - Evelyn McBride, 64, passed away on October 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory.
MEMO
Mary Crump-Minnis
ABERDEEN - Mary Crump-Minnis, 102, passed away on October 16, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Linda Palmer
ABERDEEN - Linda Diane Gosa Palmer, 65, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Cetner in Tupelo. She was born on July 20, 1956 in Hamilton to William Harvey "Son" and Marjorie Ruth Worthey Gosa. She grew up in Hamilton then moved to Aberdeen. For a number of years, she worked at City Hall in Aberdeen and she was also a homemaker. Linda was a self-proclaimed queen for the QVC network never knowing what might show up at the front door. She loved playing bingo and loved to play Uno with her grandson. She loved Christmas whether it was December or July. She loved to spend time with her dog Trixie and she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Aberdeen.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Hamp Valentine and Bro. Dave Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Jerry Dewayne Wells (Dennese) of Aberdeen; one daughter, Rebecca Wells of Aberdeen; one brother, Bobby Wayne Gosa; half-brother, Jimmy Butler; two sisters, Betty Kaye Sandlin and Janice Stanford; half sisters, Debbie Dean and Pam Phillips; grandchildren, William Christopher Butler (Lindley), Caden Reece Butler; step grandchild, Blake McElroy; great grandchildren, Brynlee Butler and Cohen Butler; her special friends, Teresa Jones and Theresa Estes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and half brother, Jimmy Butler.
Pallbearers will be William Christopher Butler, Caden Butler, Blake McElroy, Lee Burness, J.C. Robinson, and Jerry Wells. Honorary pallbearer will be Quinell Shumpert.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Harold Long
ABERDEEN - Sherman Harold Long, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 14, 1930 to Dwight Wayne and Donie Bell Brasher Long. A 1950 graduate of Bruce High School, he also was a proud U.S. Navy veteran service from August 1950 to May 1954. Following his military service, he returned to Calhoun County and started farming. While in the Navy and on leave, he married the former Billie Sue Sadler in August 1951. She moved to San Diego and following his deployment moved back to Calhoun County. When his ship returned to San Diego, he was reunited with his wife and saw his 10-month daughter for the first time. For over 30 years, he was the owner/operator of O.K. Tire Store in Aberdeen. He was a man of great faith and served for many years as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Aberdeen where he also taught Sunday school and was instrumental in beginning its first bus ministry. He was a Civitan and he was active in the Exchange Club and was president for the '81-'82 term. His hobby was fishing, and he belonged to two bass clubs. He was a founding member of the Monroe County Bassmasters and was the 1984 Bass Angler of the year.
A family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Collums Cemetery in Bruce with Bro. Hamp Valentine officiating. A public memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Bro. Clardy officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Visitation will be an hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Sue Long of Aberdeen; one daughter, Vicki Cheryl Long Williams (Joseph Lynn); one son, Jeffery Harold Long; one sister, Virginia Long Mitchell (Ralph); and one brother, Bobby Long (Carolyn).
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kerry Susan Long; brothers, Fred Long, Charles Long, and Larry Long; and one sister, Carolyn Long.
Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Mary Corley
BELDEN - Mary Louise Johnson Berryman Corley, 76, died Monday, October 18, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born February 15, 1945, in Lee County to Edward Johnson and Christeen Pannell Roberts. She was retired. She is survived by her husband: Bobby Corley; and 1 son: William Lee Johnson of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister: Pearly Ann Gaines; and 1 brother: James 'Bud' Johnson. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at United. There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, at United. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, FLAG, MCMILLAN LOGO
Kendall King
BOONEVILLE - Kendall Ray King, 53, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at his nephew's home. He was born May 14, 1968, to James Ray and Judy King. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked for Toyota for 10 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, NASCAR, four wheeling, shooting, and he loved his dogs.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Balius officiating. Burial will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by one son, Jonathan King; one daughter, Miranda (James) Clark; one brother, Randy (Cara) King; two nephews, Jesse (Tana) King and Jake King; two nieces, Holly (Dallas) Porter and Cassie Gray; two grandchildren, Landon Clark and Aubrie Clark; four great-nephews, Dallas, Alaster, Kenneth and Emmett; and one great-niece, Whitley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Childers King; his parents; and one brother, Rodney King.
Pallbearers are Jesse King, James Clark, Randy King, Landon Clark, Kevin Miles, Chris Seawright, and John David King.
Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Brenda Gammill
TUPELO - Brenda Sheffield Gammill passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 77. The daughter of Milton and Jewel Sheffield, Brenda was born in the Ballardsville Community on August 6, 1944. She was a graduate of Mooreville High School and lived most of her adult life in Tupelo. She worked as a bookkeeper for Savings Oil for many years. Brenda enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include her sister, Sherry McCarty (Jim) of Tupelo; her nephews, Matt McCarty (Dawn) and Cole McCarty (Megan), all of Tupelo; a niece, Natalie Nichols and husband, Daren, of Greenwood; great-nephews, Cade and Bay McCarty and Austin Savage (Elizabeth); and great-nieces, Mary Leighton and Olivia McCarty and Addison and Avery Nichols.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister Kathy Fowler and her husband, John.
While there will be no formal services, friends and family may share expressions of sympathy and fond memories at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES SALTILLO LOGO
W. T. "Dub" Bumpers
SALTILLO - W. T. Bumpers, 86, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at his home in Saltillo. W. T. was born March 14, 1935 in Altitude, Mississippi to Noel and Delzie Bumpers. He grew up and went to school in Prentiss County. On July 26, 1958 he married Bobbie Matteson Bumpers. They lived in DeRidder, Louisiana before moving to Mississippi. In 1974 they bought their forever home in Saltillo.
W. T. known by friends and family as "Dub" was also passionately known by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Pop T." He was a very accomplished and talented brick and stone mason. Owning his very successful business Bumpers Masonry, and later Bumpers and Son Masonry, he spent years doing work he loved. His talent was very sought after, and had him traveling throughout the state and surrounding states.
W. T. greatest loves were his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife, children, and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church. W. T. had a great love for The Praise Sunday School Class at Faith Baptist Church, where members became family.
He enjoyed wood working and working with his hands creating bird houses and miniature log cabins. W. T. loved to fish and would get so excited packing up for those trips, that had him on the water before the sun came up. He missed those trips terribly when his illness forced him into letting go of his boat. The illness that he so bravely fought since 2009 is only mentioned because of his handling of it. It is an example of his beautiful and gentle character, the liver disease being a direct result of a severe injury during what was to be an outpatient surgery, is noteworthy because he never complained nor spoke of any blame. "The measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort, but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges." MLK, Jr.
He is survived by his son, Perry Bumpers (Kim) of Saltillo; two daughters, Lorrie Jackson (Mike) of Guntown, and Mistye Moore (Jimmy) of Booneville; grandchildren, Erica Morgan (Brian), Brad Jackson (Deana), Garrett Bumpers (Morgan), TeJay Moore, Haleigh Moore, and Heather Moore; great-grandchildren, Emma, Andrew, Cooper, Turner, Kara, Lennon, Addie, North, Path, and Ridge due in December; sisters, Vern, Jewel, and Vonnie; sisters-in-law, Helen McAleer, Faith Wallick, and Helen Bumpers; cousin, David Bumpers, and beloved dog, Fancy.
W. T. was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Bobbie; parents, Noel and Delzie Bumpers; brothers, Cleo and Bob; and granddaughter, Kristen Paige Moore.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church, Saltillo.
Funeral services honoring W. T. 's life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church, Saltillo with Dr. Phil Ellis officiating and Tommy Dallas and Ray Oliver speaking. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Mike Jackson, Brad Jackson, Richard Roper, Brian Morgan, Jimmy Moore, Garrett Bumpers, Mike Miller, and Ray Clayton.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of his The Praise Sunday School Class at Faith Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 553 County Road 681 Saltillo, MS 38866 or charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Martha Owen
PONTOTOC - Martha Owen, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 20 5-8PM and Thursday, October 21 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Jernigan Cemetery.
MEMO
James Key
OXFORD - James Key, 49, passed away on October 16, 2021, at his home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Burney Funeral Home of Oxford.
MEMO
Mary Bonilla
BRILLIANT, ALABAMA - Mary Bonilla, 68, passed away on October 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center.
MEMO
Kathleen Moore
RANDOLPH - Kathleen Moore, 95, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at her home in Randolph. Services will be on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 1PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 20 5-8PM and Thursday, October 21 12PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Carey Springs Cemetery.
MEMO
Douglas Westmoreland
TUPELO - Douglas Westmoreland, 84, passed away on October 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Hob "Little Hob" Sanderson
AMORY - Hobson Leon Sanderson, III "Little Hob", 56, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home.
A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Elsie Sanderson of Amory; one daughter, Lauren Abigail Sanderson of Amory; one sister, Lisa Sisson (Charles) of Amory; two grandchildren, Aubree and Chance Freeman; niece, Emma Kate Gunn (Will); a host of cousins; and many, many friends who stood with him and helped him in his work.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.