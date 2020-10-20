Dennis Michael Sharpe
UNION/BENTON COUNTY – Dennis Michael Sharpe, 73, passed away on October 20, 2020, at his residence in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Linda Ridgeway
VERONA – Linda Ridgeway, 73, died suddenly at her home Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born August 24, 1947 in Lee County to Beland and Flora Mae Dill. She was a member of Verona Pentecostal Church. She worked many years in the food business, working for West Main Barbeque and Vend Foods. She spent most of her time taking care of others. She absolutely loved her family, but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 12 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. John McAllister and Bro. Steve Daniels officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Friends are asked to use COVID precautions.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Ridgeway of Verona; her children, Cindy Ivy (Walter Walters) of Shannon, Randy Jones (Cindy) of Verona, Rex Jones (Lori) of Saltillo and Scotty Daniels (Wanda) of Wren; 5 grandchildren, Steven Daniels (Kimberly), Casey Vanlandingham (Justin), Ashley Jones, Brandon Jones and Jade Hoover (Brandon); 9 great-grandchildren, Cameron Daniels, Emily Daniels, Fallon Daniels, Charlie Kate Daniels, Cayson Newsom, Tyler Westmoreland, Makenzie Westmoreland, Madelin Vanlandingham, Jaxon Vanlandingham, Cooper Vanlandingham; her special friends, Debbie Parker, Tina Moody and Bonnie Hannon; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 11 brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Daniels, Steven Daniels, Steve Daniels, Walter Walters, Cameron Daniels and Justin Vanlandingham.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Patricia Ann Dixon Murry
UNION COUNTY – Patricia Ann Dixon Murry, 71, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. A private family service of remembrance will be at 11 AM Thursday, October 22 at Faith Church Cemetery near Myrtle. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Murry family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
R L Clark
GUNTOWN – R L Clark, 85, passed away on October 20, 2020 at his home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Roosevelt Robinson
CLARKSDALE – Roosevelt Robinson, 62, passed away on October 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Lee Brasfield
AMORY – Lee Brasfield, 84, passed away on October 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Boyd, Jr.
OKOLONA – Robert Lee Boyd, Jr., 71, passed away on October 16, 2020, at Pontotoc Health & Rehabilitation Center in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Herbert D. Holt
GRUBB SPRINGS – Herbert D. Holt, 86, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on October 23, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Burial in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Nina Work
HOLLY SPRINGS – Nina Work, 87, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Sunday 12 Noon until service.
