TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jerald John "Jerry" Boullion, Tippah County
Shirley Cole, Booneville
Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope, Amory
William Thomas Frosinotes, Union County
Samuel Steven Hendrix, Jr, Tippah County
Jimmy Simpson, Hickory Flat
Trannie Stephens, New Site
Chuck Williams, Aberdeen
--------------------------------------------------
William Thomas Frosinotes
UNION COUNTY - William Thomas Frosinotes, 62, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Services will be on Thursday, October 28 at 12 Noon at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 28 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jimmy Simpson
HICKORY FLAT - James Samuel 'Jimmy' Simpson, 92, passed away on October 23, 2021, at his home in Hickory Flat. Mr. Simpson was born in Benton County, Mississippi on July 5, 1929, to John Simpson and Donnie Hudspeth Simpson. A United States Army veteran who served during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952, Mr. Simpson began his career as a car dealer for the Ford Motor Company and was a retired inventory clerk for Northwest Community College. He was also a longtime member of Hickory Flat First Baptist Church.
Mr. Simpson was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Farr Simpson. He is survived by their son, Larry Simpson (Pam) of Senatobia, and their daughter, Lynn Thompson of Olive Branch, and grandchildren, Haylie Mulliniks (Nick), Josh Simpson (Lauren), and Jim Simpson (Jacqueline), and eight great grandchildren. He also leaves his wife, Earlene Childers Simpson, and her five children.
Services for Mr. Simpson will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Hickory Flat. A visitation will be held at the church also on Wednesday beginning at 9:30am and go until service time Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Hickory Flat. Pall Bearers will be Josh Simpson, Jim Simpson, Nick Mulliniks, Michael Reed, Don Reed, Jeff Reed, Tim Reed and Kevin Childers. Honorary Pall Bearers are Glen Cossitt and Jack Gadd. The Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Ginger Potts and the staff of Southern Care Hospice Services for their loving care provided during this difficult time.
Jerald John "Jerry" Boullion
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Saturday, October 23, 2021, Jerald John "Jerry" Boullion, 79, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully at MS Care Center in Corinth.
Funeral Services, with Military Honors, honoring the life of Mr. Boullion will be at 11 AM Wednesday, October 27 at County Line Baptist Church. Bro. David Shepherd and Billy Joe Wilbanks will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Boullion was born October 2, 1942 in Conde, South Dakota, the second child of Hazel Sanderson Boullion of Princeton, Minnesota and the late Laverne Nicholas Boullion. He received his education at Aberdeen Central High School in South Dakota and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. his senior year. On September 7, 1965 he married the former Mary Sue Wilbanks of Walnut, who survives.
With a deep love for his country, Mr. Boullion proudly served in the United States Marine Corp for 17 years before retiring. He continued his education at the Sikorsky Aircraft School in Stratford, Conneticut where his military career as a CH-53 Helicopter Specialist began. After serving multiple tours in Vietnam, Mr. Boullion retired in 1977 and moved with his family to Tippah County. He furthered his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and was a valued employee of National Service Station and Farrow-Ward Ford.
A member of County Line Baptist Church, his family will reminisce about his life, with smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes, the fond memories of fishing, reading westerns and his passion for cars.
Blessed with a loving family, Mr. Boullion was a devoted husband, beloved son, cherished father and loving "Paw-Paw" to his much adored children and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will continue today from 9 AM to 11 AM at County Line Baptist Church.
Along with his mother and wife of 56 years, memories will continue to be shared by his daughter, Amy Freels (Mark) of Walnut, one son, Jason Michael Boullion (Martha) of Rienzi, a sister, Sandra Whitcomb (Paul) of Princeton, MN, one brother, Richard "Dick" Boullion of Aberdeen , SD, six grandchildren, John Adam Boullion, Drew Hopper (Jennifer), Meghan Burchfield (Jesse), Jessica Wright (Ricky), Paige Doss (Cody) and Chelsea Freels and nineteen great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a son, John Nicholas "Nick" Boullion, a grandson, Jason Kirk Boullion, one sister, Barbara Hart and a brother, Ronald Boullion.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Boullion and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Boullion family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Chuck Williams
ABERDEEN - Charles Thomas "Chuck" Williams, 74, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Clarksville, TN. Born in Bowling Green, KY on March 29, 1947, he was the son of Perry Thomas and June Hill Williams. After graduating high school in Bowling Green, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy from which he retired. Chuck was passionate about Ole Miss Football and he was the consummate caregiver to his mother following his retirement from the Navy.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by his sister, Periann Williams Allman of Clarksville, TN; his nieces, Kathryn Allman and Lauryn Allman; and his grandnephew, Elijah Tyler Overall.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Trannie Stephens
NEW SITE - Trannie Stephens, 58, passed away on October 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Samuel Steven Hendrix, Jr
TIPPAH COUNTY - Samuel Steven Hendrix, Jr, 40, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, October 28 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 28 from 12 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hendrix family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Cole
BOONEVILLE - Shirley Ruth Cole, 73, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 9, 1947, to L. H. "Tate" Oakley and Henrietta Yates Oakley. Shirley was an active member of Booneville First United Methodist Church where she served various roles of the children's ministry, including Sunday School Superintendent, Bible study leader and Nursery Supervisor.
Shirley's greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a genuine smile and a contagious laugh. Although Halloween, Christmas, and Fourth of July at her house were special occasions, she celebrated every family dinner like a holiday.
She was a member of her beloved Booneville High School Class of 1965. She attended Mississippi State University and graduated from Blue Mountain College. She worked as a fourth grade teacher, Deputy Chancery Clerk, and a Title Abstractor in North Mississippi. She was passionate in her many careers and was a true jack of all trades. Her hard work ethic took her all over, making friends everywhere she went.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service for Mrs. Shirley will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation, prior to service, will be from 9:00 AM until service time on Wednesday. Bro. Bobby Hankins and Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. A private graveside service will be held immediately after at Jumpertown Cemetery. Booneville Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Phillip Cole; her daughters, Amy Cole Williams (Tim) of Tupelo and Molly Cole Michael (Jason) of Booneville; sister, Charlotte Oakley Whitehead (Ron) of Booneville; mother-in-law, Inez Cole; four grandchildren, Anna Claire Lothorp Brock (Brakston) of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Cole Lothorp of Tupelo, Katie Michael and Caroline Michael both of Booneville; a host of special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Frances Oakley Green.
Pallbearers will be Eric Cole, Johnny Duncan, Billy Gillespie, Preston Jones, Larry Michael and Barry Raines.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Black, Travis Childers, Dustin Cole, Jordan Gann, Charles Googe, John Hatcher, John Haynes, Trent Jacobs, Steve Morgan, Charles Pollard, Bubba Pounds, Donny Prince, Kenny Robinson, Keith Shackelford, Brandon Walker, Chris Wildmon, Russell Whitehead and the Deputies of the Prentiss County Chancery Clerks Office.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or to any charity of your choice.
Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope
AMORY - Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope, 40, passed away on October 23, 2021, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
