NEW ALBANY - Mary Ellen (Sessions) Olson passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany, MS. She was born on July 31, 1938 in Fairfield, AL the daughter of the late Mary Earlene (Smith) and Harry Ellen Sessions. She was a 1956 graduate of Fairfield High School. She attended the University of Alabama before marrying Raymond Blair Olson in 1964.
Those who knew Ellen will always remember her infectious laugh and personality. She was always lightening the mood with a joke or witty remark, even in her last days. She was known for driving around checking on family members and showing up unannounced, always with treats for the pets in hand. She had one of the most easygoing spirits and never took herself too seriously. If not at a bank working, Ellen could be found taking care of her three grandchildren whom she loved with everything she had. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, where she sat in the same pew each and every week after Sunday School.
She is survived by her sons Jeff Olson and Brian Olson both of New Albany, MS; grandchildren Kyle, Kristen and Ken Olson; brother Don Sessions (Jane) of Bellevue, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Blair Olson, sister, Katherine Adele Sessions and brother, Charles Edward Sessions; Daughters-in-law Tracy Olson and Deana Harris.
Pallbearers will be Brad Clayton, Will Cooper, Bo Hamilton, Donn Owen, Regan Russell and Russell Taylor.
United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 5th from 10:00am - 11:45am with the funeral following at Noon. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Gardens.
