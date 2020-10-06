Tommy Dale Clayton
UNION COUNTY – Tommy Dale Clayton, 60, passed away on October 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Matt Reno
BALDWYN – Tracy Matthew “Matt” Reno 44, passed away on September 23, 2020. Matt worked as an industrial plumber for RH Plumbing and Lauderdale Mechanical Group for almost 20 years until becoming disabled. He was a member of Pratt Christian Church. He enjoyed the family farm, his tractors, dogs and talking with his many friends and family.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Joe Caraway officiating. Burial will be in the Reno Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Rene’ Reno; sons, Trey Reno and Casey Reno; mother, Gail Reno; special friend, Jim Hayes; special niece, Stormie Reno; brothers, Eddie Reno and Joseph Moody; mother- in-law, Dawn Baldwin; father-in-law and his wife, Smitty and Cindy Smith; many loved nieces, nephews and special friends; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy H. Reno; his grandparents, Howard and Mary Reno, Wesley and Ellie Charlene Bishop; nephew, Jimmy Reno.
Pallbearers will be Chad James, Kelsey Rodgers, Johnny Miller, Chris Strange, T. J. Jones and Larry Shelley.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Bonnie Umberger Ray
TIPPAH COUNTY – Bonnie Umberger Ray, 64, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her sister in law’s residence in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, October 8 at 2 PM at New Hope Baptist Church in Benton County. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7 from 5 PM to 8 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Bonnie’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Leslie Poston
NETTLETON – Leslie Poston, 65, passed away on October 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Christian Nanney
BOONEVILLE – Christian Nanney, 21, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home in Booneville. He attended Crossway Church. He was employed with Coca-Cola. He enjoyed playing video games, fishing and riding horses.
Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, October 8, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Private family graveside services will be in the Sumners Chapel Cemetery.
Christian is survived by his mother, Belinda Hester Miles (Jake) of Booneville; his father, Steve Nanney (Tammi) of Tupelo; his sister, Jessica Nanney of Blue Springs; his grandfather, Billy Hester of Booneville and his grandmother, Bobbie Sappington (Wayne) of Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Hester.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Rita Berthay
SALTILLO – Rita Berthay, 65, passed away on October 6, 2020, at her home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Lou Jean Huddleston
SUMNER – Lou Jean Huddleston, 76, passed away on October 6, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Janice M. Carpenter
BOONEVILLE – Janice M. Carpenter, 46, passed away on October 5, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Chassity Whaley
BOONEVILLE – Chassity Whaley, 32, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 4 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
David Cooper
NEW ALBANY – Philip David Cooper, 73, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 7, 1947, in New Albany to W. Q. Cooper and Hazel Archer Cooper. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church but had been attending Union Hill Methodist Church. He had worked at Steel-Con for many years. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and was an M. P. during the Vietnam War. He attended Myrtle High School and received his Masters degree in Education from Ole Miss. He loved playing softball and basketball. He loved his daughters and granddaughters. He was a wonderful man and a loving daddy and pappy.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dan Darling officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by 2 daughters: Candice Cooper of New Albany and Tiffany Cooper of Flagstaff, AZ.; 1 sister: Barbara Gregory of New Albany; and 2 grandchildren: Ella Jo-Leigh Kennedy and Crimson Marley Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Mike McCord, Elvis Thomas, Garry Gregory, Brentley Gregory, Bobby Picket, and Gale Manning. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at United. In honor of Mr. Cooper’s service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
James Little
NEW ALBANY – James “Jimmy” Little went to his heavenly home October 4, 2020. He was born May 7, 1942, to Carlton Little and Twanda Bennett Pickens in New Albany Mississippi. Mr. Little retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel, and served in the Mississippi National Guard. Mr. Little was Civil Defense Director for Union County, EMS Director at Union County General Hospital, and a member of the Union County Rescue Squad. He has an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. Mr. Little retired from Union County Sheriffs Office. He also was a business man in the automobile dealership and flooring business.
Mr. Little was a member of Glenfield Baptist Church. He loved his family and loved to play golf.
A private family memorial service will be held for Mr. Little. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by is wife, Shelia Kirk Little, two daughters; Debbie Rhodes (John), Whitney Roberson (William), one son, Steve Little (Patty), one sister, Jane Crispen (Fred), four grandchildren; Zack Little (Sara Beth), Morgan Little, Nathan Rhodes, and Suzanne Rhodes, and one great-great grandchild, Emmy Little.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one aunt, Aline Lewellen, one sister Mary Jack Dalrymple and a brother Tommy Little.
United Funeral Service will fly the United States Army Flag in honor of his service.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Lester Oakman
SALTILLO – Lester Oakman, 73, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Knoxville, TN. Services will be on Saturday at 11 am at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10-11 Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Mattie Foster
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Mattie Jean Foster, 84, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Mrs. Foster was born May 23, 1936, in Houston, Mississippi, the daughter of Dewey and Clytee Lancaster. She had been a seamstress during her career and was a member of Academy Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Camp (Tommy) of Coker, Alabama; two sisters, Maxine Allen of Olive Branch and Corina Hughes of Bruce; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otha Cavin “Sonny” Foster, Jr.; two sons, Billy and Tommy Foster; a sister, Jean Holliday; and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A. M., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Academy Baptist Church, with Brother Wayne Cobb officiating. Masks will be required for the service. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Houston. Pallbearers will be Paul McAllister, Ray Huffman, Mike Holliday, Scott Wilson, Michael Edwards, and Gary Adkins. Condolences may be left at Glendfieldfuneralhome.com. Glenfield Funeral Home is honored to serve Mrs. Foster’s family.
Justin Sandlin
SALTILLO – Justin Russell Sandlin, 31, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Tupelo on August 18, 1989, the son of John Russell Sandlin and Marilyn Minor Sandlin. He was a graduate of Saltillo High School and was currently working as a self-employed plumber. He proudly served in the United States Army, deployed to Afghanistan. Justin was dearly loved by his family who will miss him greatly.
He leaves behind his three children, Jesslyn, Derik, and Axl Sandlin; his mother, Marilyn Sandlin of Saltillo; two sisters, Suzanne Rice of Saltillo, Mary Grace Sandlin of Saltillo; his brother, Jason Moore of Saltillo; his grandmother, Joyce Minor of Tupelo; three uncles, Sammy Sandlin of Saltillo, Mack Minor of Southaven, and Melvin Minor of Okolona.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; his grandparents, Cecil and Mary Edith Sandlin and Bruce Minor; and uncles, Marty Minor and Bobby Sandlin.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Fellowship Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at his home 136 County Road 1946, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Danny Russell
NEW ALBANY – Danny Randle Russell, 71, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Danny was born August 26, 1949, in the Hurricane Community of Pontotoc County, the son of Orman and Audrey McCain Russell. He was a member of Cornersville Baptist Church and had been employed in the furniture manufacturing industry.
Survivors include, one daughter, Tracy Clark (Heath) of Myrtle; brother, James Marlin “Cat” Russell; one sister, Betty Russell Garrett, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandson, Trent Clark (Brittany); great grandson, Tristan Clark; the mother of Tracy Clark, Sandra Kay Russell; and several special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Winston “Slim” Russell and Kenneth “Red” Russell; and one sister, Bernice Russell Golden.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, burial to follow in Glenfield Memorial Park, with Brother Will Carpenter officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time, Friday. Condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Albert Lee Culp
BELMONT – Albert Lee Culp, 82, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at North MS. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Thursday, October 8, 1:30 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 12-1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Myrtle Lee Thornton
GUNTOWN – Myrtle Lee Thornton, 88, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, October 11,2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campbelltown.
Billy Joiner
SLAYDEN – Billy Joiner, 57, passed away on October 4, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
James Terry Farris
MANTACHIE – James Terry Farris, 67, passed away on October 6, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.