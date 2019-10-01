Laura Harris
NEW ALBANY – Laura Mae Harris, 94, died Monday, September 30,2019 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born March 17,1925 in Blount Springs, AL to Robert and Erma Miller.
She was a member of New Albany Church of Christ. She was a former employee of Union County General Hospital.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3,2019 at United Funeral Service with Minister Mike King officiating. Burial will be in the Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Beard (Larry) of Olive Branch, MS; two sons, James E. Harris (Jane) of Winfield, AL, Milton A. Harris (Sherri) of Searcy, AR; two step sisters, Ann Hall and Helen Hyde; two sisters in laws, Ruby Tyer and Eunice Duncan; eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Harris; numerous brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 3,2019 from 12:00 noon till 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lynda Thompson
MANTACHIE – Lynda Joy Thompson, 75, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 30, 1944, to Homer and Lizzie Cockrell. After attending Mantachie High School, Lynda worked for many years in the furniture and garment industries. She loved Mexican food and watching football, and she was a devoted member of Tombigbee Baptist Church. With a witty personality and unwavering support, Lynda cherished her family as the center of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Jackie, her children and grandchildren, and her special fur baby, Tennessee. She will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
A celebration of life service will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2,2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Joseph Jones and Bro. Ray Hall officiating. Private burial will take place in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jackie Thompson; her children, Melissa Whiteley (Dennis) of Hackleburg, AL, Brian Thompson (Alaine) of Marietta, and Britt Thompson of Saltillo; her grandchildren, Cory Guin, Chip Guin (Emilee), Jason Guin (Emily), Lane Thompson, Gracie Thompson, Emily Estes, Courtney Wilson (Cody), Rob Thompson (Callie), Shawn Thompson, Hayden Whiteley (Allie), and Brandi Whiteley; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Susie Goosetree; a special niece, Tonya Vaughn (Richard); a host of other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara Hughes; a brother, Thomas Cockrell; mother-in-law Madge Thompson; and father-in-law Charlie Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Cory Guin, Chip Guin, Jason Guin, Lane Thompson, Rob Thompson, Shawn Thompson, Justin Hughes, Nathan Hughes, and Lanny Franks. Honorary pallbearers will include members of Lynda’s Sunday School class at Tombigbee Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Building Fund at Tombigbee Baptist Church, 335 Tombigbee Church Road, Mantachie, MS 38855.
Dixie Haney-Ingram
TUPELO – Dixie Lee Haney-Ingram, 62, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Tracy, Minnesota July 2, 1957 to Allen Dale and Dorothy May Engler Haney. She was a 1975 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Dixie loved working in her garden and spending time with her dogs.
Survivors include her mother, Dorothy May Wright of Papillion, Nebraska; daughter, Tara Craig and her husband, Brian of Omaha, Nebraska; soul mate for over 30 years, Danny Raper of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Tyler, Chesney and Landon Haney of Omaha; two sisters, Bonnie Self and her husband, Ken of Gretna, Nebraska and Shelly Boukal of Bellevue, Nebraska; brothers, Allen Haney, Jr. of Wyoming, Iowa, Robert Haney and his wife, Susan of Omaha, Bruce Haney and his wife, Dawnel of Anita, Iowa and Roger Wright and his wife, Karen of Bellevue; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father; two sisters, Elaine Haney and Shirley Haney; and brother-in-law, David Boukal.
Bettye B. E. Thompson
OKOLONA – Bettye B. E. Thompson, 94, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living in Beloit, Wisconsin. Services will be on October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church 119 North Gatlin Street Okolona, Mississippi 38860. Fields Funeral Home is in charge of services. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.fieldsfunerals.com. Visitation will be on October 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona.
Kenneth Wayne Loving
CORINTH – Kenneth Wayne Loving, 62, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at home in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, October 4 at 12:00 noon at Macedonia MB Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Kerry Moore
POTTS CAMP – Kerry Moore, 65, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8 PM.
Dr. Johnnie M. Armstrong
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Dr. Johnnie M. Armstrong, 87, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Magnolia Place in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 11:00 AM at Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium on the campus of Blue Mountin College. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium on the campus of Blue Mountain College. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery. McBride Funeral home Ripley Mississippi is in charge of arrangements.
Louise Grimes
FULTON – Mildred Louise Wilson Grimes, 90, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at The Meadows after an extended illness. She was born January 11, 1929, to E.C. and Ida Grant Wilson. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church. She loved working with her flowers, and going and helping people, as long as she was able.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Don Baggett and Bro. Doug Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Survivors include her grandsons, Geoff and Mike Grimes; one sister, Phyllis Pitts of Fulton; three sisters -in-law, Mildred Wilson of Fulton, and Bernice Wilson and Louise Wilson, both of Tremont.
She was preceded in death by one son, Lionel Grimes; four brothers, Bill, J.D., H.C. “Pete”, and James Wilson; three sisters, Mae Evelyn Sheffield, Opal Morris, and Ruth Jones; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Bill Gary, Tony Wilson, Stevie Jones, Gerald Morris, and J.D. Hale.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time Wednesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Ruth Elizabeth “Beth” Koon
UNION COUNTY – Ruth Elizabeth “Beth” Koon, 52, passed away on September 29, 2019, in Union County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Faye P Mixon
NETTLETON – Faye P Mixon, 86, passed away on October 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore – Amory in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
