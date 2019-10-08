Doris Mae Beasley
FULTON – Doris Mae Beasley, 89, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Services will be on 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at East Fulton Baptist Church in Fulton. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Jean Bottoms Westmoreland
TUPELO – Pamela Jean Bottoms Westmoreland, 61, passed away on October 7, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Joseph Delashmit
NETTLETON – Joseph Delashmit, 78, passed away on October 8, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Jerry Wayne Duke
AMORY – Jerry Wayne Duke, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Oaktree Manor in Amory, MS. Born on December 1, 1932, in Paducah, KY, he was the son of Hubert Alfred and Alice Bernell Herring Duke.
Jerry grew up in Michigan and graduated from Parma High School in 1951. He served in the US Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Army, Jerry graduated from Adrian College in 1959 with a degree in business administration. His employers included First National Bank, Kalamazoo, MI; Universal Match Corporation; and Nettleton School District.
Jerry was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed making gifts for family and friends.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kathleen Duke O’Hara of Atlanta, GA, and Janice Duke of Mt. Pleasant, MI; a sister, Bernell (Chuck) Wood, Fenton, MI; nephew, Jerry (Brandy) Wood; niece, Betsey Wood; the mother of his children, Marilyn Roe Duke; special friends, Jill and Scot Hurley.
He was predeceased by his parents and by his wife, JoAn Duke.
His family thanks the staff at Oaktree and Unity Hospice for the love and care they provided for him.
His memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First Friends Respite Center, P.O. Box 117, Amory, MS 38821 – firstfriendsamory.com
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Thomas G. Grisham
RIPLEY – Thomas G. Grisham, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Thursday October 10, 2019 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday October 9, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. McBride Funeral home of Riple y is in charge of arrangements.
Sara Jane Cates Wilson
VERONA – Sara Jane Cates Wilson died Monday, October 7, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was 85. The daughter of Fred and Faye Evans Cates, she was born June 7, 1934 and was a lifelong Lee Countian and a descendant of the Cates, one of the county’s pioneer families. She grew up in First United Methodist Church in Tupelo and attended Verona Christian Church. She graduated from Tupelo High School, where she was head cheerleader, and went to Millsaps College, where she was a member of Kappa Delta. She married Charles Wilson on Dec. 20 1957, In Corinth, MS.
Sara was a quiet, gentle soul who took care of her mother until her mother passed. She stayed in touch with high school friends but also enjoyed her quiet time. She always put others first and had a soft spot for the treasures she inherited from the Cates family. She was a master homemaker, tender-hearted and kind. She loved stuffed animals and dolls and was a big promoter of Tupelo and Lee County.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. James Marks officiating.
Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, and Noon – 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, all at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel.
Pallbearers are Matt Cates, Dennis Cobb, Jerry Webb, Johnny Webb, John Finch, and Andrew Wall.
Sara is survived by her son, Jeffrey “Jeff” Wilson (Amanda) of Verona; sister Cecilia Hughes of Baton Rouge, LA; nieces and nephews Kym Smith Waldrop and Kip Smith of Tupelo, Matt Cates of Dallas, TX, Chad Cates of Wichita Falls, TX, Susan Crowder of Oden, AL, and Amy Hurley of Memphis, TN; her cousin Margaret Hussey; and her close friend Sonya Reed. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles Wilson; and siblings Carey Cates, Lonnie Cates, and Fred Cates, Jr.
Memorials may be made to Boys Town Nebraska, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Claris Ann Henry Bethune
PONTOTOC – Claris Ann Henry Bethune, 75, went to her heavenly home Monday, October 7th, after an extended illness. She was born January 22, 1944 to Inez Henry Kilpatrick and James Edward Henry. Claris was a talented seamstress, and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed spending time nurturing her flowers. However, time spent with family and friends were her most cherished memories. Claris had a bond with her pets, like no other. She retired from Walmart after twenty years of service. She has three children, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Services will be held at Troy Baptist Church in Pontotoc on Friday, October 11th at 11:00. Family and friends are welcome to visitation Thursday, from 5-8 pm, as well as Friday beginning at 10 am until service time. All visitation and services will be at Troy Baptist Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Eddington Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons: Tony Bethune, and Jeff Bethune (Ginger); one daughter: April Baker (Robert); five grandchildren: Zack Bethune (Kelly) and Alli Bethune both of Pontotoc; SSG Luke Bethune (Courtney) stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, GA; Emily Carrillo (Ciderio) of Batesville; Amanda Wagner (Josh) of New Albany; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Haley Richard of Germantown, TN and Jimmi Brazzel of Bossier City, LA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez Kilpatrick and James Edward Henry; her beloved husband, Edward Doyle Bethune, and three brothers: James Henry of Okolona, Joe Henry of Fayetteville, GA, and William (Bo) Henry of Pontotoc.
Pallbearers will be Zack Bethune, Luke Bethune, Ben Watson, Craig Kincade, Gerald Hester, and Toby Bush. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Henry, Charlie Roye, Bob Harmon, John Harmon, Ron Dobbs, Mark Thornton, Merl Kincade, George Gutierrez, and Mike Watson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Eddington Cemetery Fund, c/o Jesse Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc, MS, 38863
