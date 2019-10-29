Laverne Ramsey
PONTOTOC – Laverne Ramsey, 81, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2 PM at Victory Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 5-8 PM and Friday, November 1, 1 PM until service time at Victory Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Springdale Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Martha “Tuffy” Coggins Mobley
ABERDEEN – Martha “Tuffy” Coggins Mobley, 64, passed away Monday, October 29, 2019, at her residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at River Bend Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until service time at River Bend Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sarah Alice Crawford Webb
SALTILLO – Sarah Alice Crawford Webb, 92, passed away on October 27, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a housewife, former employee for Lee County and City of Tupelo, member of Eastern Star and she was the second oldest member of First Baptist Church of Saltillo.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield and Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Webb of Saltillo; son, Larry Webb of Guntown; (4) grandchildren; (1) great-grandchild; host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Duck” Webb; parents, Guy and Mary Blanche Crawford; brother, Guy H. Crawford, JR; great-grandson, Samuel Jackson Webb; sister, Mary Hamilton Caruthers and husband, Wyatt.
Pallbearers will be Larry Webb, Lawrence Webb, Nathan Webb, Wyatt Morgan Caruthers, Barry Johnston, Chris Johnston.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of her Sunday School class, James Holland Webb, Larry Webb (Tody), Carlton Smith, Marie Smith, Timmy Webb, Ann Taylor, Hazel Raines, Ernest Lee Webb and W.K. Webb.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or building fund for First Baptist Church, 311 Mobile St, Saltillo MS. 38866.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ray Silas
SMITHVILLE – Ray Silas, 71, passed away on October 28, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Kaye Tubb
AMORY – Kaye Tubb, 83, passed away on October 28, 2019, at Traceway Assisted Living in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Harry Lewis Grayson, Jr.
TUPELO – Harry Lewis Grayson, Jr., 68, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Diversicare of Tupelo in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Noon at Spring Hill M.B. Church. Visitation will be on 5:00 until 7:00 at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in the J.W. Porter’s . Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. A full obituary will run at a later date. To do online condolence to the Grayson Family please go to www,grayson-porters.com.
Henry Earl Marion
HILLSBORO – Henry Earl Marion, age 90, died peacefully at Marshall Manor on October 17th, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimers.
Henry was born in Hillsboro, Mississippi on April 18th, 1929, the 12th child of Ann Hughes and Walter Marion, Sr.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers (Walter Jr., George, Chester, Clois, Robert, & Willie), sisters (Mollie Bee, Odee, Mary Glen, Mae, Lodena, & Annie), and granddaughter (Reagan Marion).
Henry is survived by his wife, Delores, and their children: David (Joyce) Marion, Diane Marion Eunice, and Denice Marion Olatunji; three children from a previous marriage: Ann (Lee) Hamilton, Joyce (Bobby) Reese, and Fredrick Marion; 12 grandchildren (Felicia Gathings, Chelsea Marion, Chloe Marion, Brian Eunice, Ebony Neely, Olivia Cunningham, Khalid Olatunji, Horace Derricks, Curtis Derricks, Nikita Hamilton, Cynthia Reese, & Melody Reese Tyler), a special niece (Terri Riggins Thompson), a host of other great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many special friends in Aberdeen, MS.
Henry was well acquainted with hard work and instilled this in his own children. He established DeMarion Inc. and at one time – had 700 employees taking care of the cleaning, air conditioning services, and utilities at U.S. Federal Buildings in 8 states. He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 60 years and served as an elder in the local congregation in Marshall, TX.
Henry impacted thousands of lives by giving people jobs and helping them start their own business. He set the proper example of how to be a man of character with principles morals, and values and will be greatly missed.
Memorial services were held for Henry at the Meadowbrook Funeral home in Marshall, Texas on Saturday,October 26th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Henry’s Alzheimer’s Tribute Page: http://act.alz.org/goto/henryearlmarion.
Patricia Emerson
Thompson
TUPELO – Patricia Emerson Thompson, 77, passed away on October 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expression of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Beloate Fones
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE – Shirley Beloate Fones, 73, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at her home in Collierville. Services will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Magnolia Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Mike “Poss” Jones
MANTACHIE – Michael Alan “Poss” Jones, 57, died Monday, October 28, 2019, in Mantachie. He was born July 2, 1962, in Galena Park, Texas, to Jimmy and Wanda Dell George Jones. He was the former owner of Jones Monument Company. He enjoyed riding horses, running the old river, and coon hunting. He was a Baptist in belief.
Services will be at Noon on Thursday, October 31, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Aubrey Jones, and Malcolm Jones (Hope); one sister, Rhonda Elliff (Rodney); one grandchild, Oakleigh Claire Jones, all of Mantachie; eight nieces and nephews, Brad Jones, Casey Jones, Tanner Elliff, Brady Elliff, Zachary Elliff, Brent Elliff, Brittany Truelove, and Ashley Elliff.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Stevie Jones, and his parents.
Pallbearers will be John Stewart, Jeff Stewart, Josh Jones, Tracy Guin, Eddie Elliff, Tom Jones, and Ben Mears.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences may be shared with the Jones family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Betty Jane Rogers Inis
NEW ALBANY – A memorial service to celebrate the life of Betty Jane Rogers Inis will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Albany First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be in the sanctuary an hour before the service.
Reba Joy Strickland
TIPPAH COUNTY – Reba Joy Strickland, 88, passed away on October 29, 2019, at her residence in Tishomingo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
David McMillen
NEW ALBANY – David Thurman McMillen, aged 66, passed away early Monday, October 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS., after a lengthy illness. A memorial service was held in his honor on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
David was a lifelong resident of New Albany, the son of Thurman and Corinna McMillen. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Fayad (Rumzie), of Gainesville, FL., his daughter, Laurie McMillen of Winter Garden, FL., his son, Will McMillen (Val) of Oak Harbor, WA., 2 grandchildren: Sofia Fayad and Sam Fayad, and former wife Jane McMillen of Winter Garden, FL.
David graduated from Mississippi State University in Mechanical Engineering and worked for Exxon Research & Engineering in New Jersey. He returned to New Albany and worked for Piper Industries before going into business for himself, starting Hall-McMillen Company, Inc. This later became HMC Technologies, Inc., making unique automatic manufacturing equipment. He was awarded the Small Business Person of the Year Award for the state of Mississippi and was appointed to State Work Force Committees by Governor Kirk Fordice. He was appointed to Industrial Advisory Boards for Mississippi State University Mechanical Engineering Department and subsequently for the College of Engineering.
Many MSU engineering students worked for HMC Technologies. One of them superbly summarized David’s contribution to Mississippi engineering as follows: “David had a supremely gifted mechanical intellect. Beyond that, in rare combination, he had fearless business acumen along with an instinct for organizational function. He was keenly aware that he was called to pass along these guiding philosophies to the next generation. He seldom missed an opportunity, in many problematic and dire situations, to foster teachable moments. Fruits of this are evidenced by three successful North Mississippi engineering companies founded by individuals whom he had mentored. This, in addition to the scores of other engineers, technicians, and tradesmen, spread throughout the country, for whom David was a positive and impactful career influence. In this way David’s legacy continues on and he will be long remembered and appreciated in and beyond engineering circles of the Deep South.
Merle R. Claunch
TUPELO – Merle Raymond Claunch, 87, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at AvonLea Assisted Living in Tupelo. A native of Guntown, he was born March 21, 1932 to Raymond Strickland and Ruth Ella Moore Claunch. Merle was a graduate of both Cedar Hill High School and Itawamba Junior College and went on to attend Mississippi State University. Merle answered the call to arms and proudly served his Nation in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and bird hunting. He was active in Civitan Club where he served as Past President and enjoyed a fulfilling 60 year career with Tupelo Hardware Store which was one of the most rewarding achievements of his life. He was a huge supporter of Tupelo High School football and basketball. He was also a huge supporter and fan of Mississippi State University sports. Merle was a long-time and faithful member of First Baptist Church Tupelo. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
He leaves his daughter, Kimberly Claunch Nicholson and her husband, Robert A. “Tony” of Millbrook, Alabama; two granddaughters, Kristen Nicholson Killcreas and her husband, Toby of Millbrook and Brooke Elizabeth Nicholson of Los Angeles, California; great-granddaughter, Emma Killcreas; and two great-grandsons, Asa and Aaron Killcreas who after two generations of girls, were welcomed additions to the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 52 years, Marguerite Bailey Claunch.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday, November 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church Tupelo.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church Tupelo with Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Boyce Shelton, James Hall, Terry Simmons, Jerry Moore, Bobby Simmons and George Booth, III.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Howard Willson Bridges Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Howard Willson Bridges Sr., 77, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2019, at Jackson-Madison General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2 PM until 5 PM at Campground Methodist Church. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bridges family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
