William Moore
CHARLESTON – William Moore, 72, passed away on October 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Peggie Scott
CHICAGO – Peggie Scott, 75, passed away on October 12, 2019, at her residence in Chicago, IL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Fred Rogers
NEW ALBANY – Frederick Robbins “Fred” Rogers, 73, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 10, 1946 in Memphis to Herbert G. Rogers, Jr. and Catherine Robbins Rogers.
He was a graduate of the University of Mississippi where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta and played basketball his freshman year. He was a past president of the Union County Rebel Club and a member of the Ole Miss Loyalty Foundation. He was also a graduate of Mississippi College Law School. He served for 30 years as Youth Court Judge and served as attorney for the New Albany School Board. He was a member and past president of the New Albany Rotary Club.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in New Albany. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Dr. Tim Prather officiating. Burial will be in New Albany City Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Shands, Tom Shands, Geoff Mitchell, Bo Collins, Allen Jackson, Bill Kitchens, Sam Millette, Preston Smith and Kenny Owen.
He is survived by 2 sons: Bradley Ellis Rogers and Robbins Ellis Rogers (Jonna); the mother of his children: Margaret Ellis Rogers; 1 sister: Mary Nell Rogers Brandt (George); 1 step-brother: Ted Trussell Porter; his step-mother: Jimmie T. Rogers; and 4 grandchildren: Avery Grace Shaw, Mary Claire Shaw, Sam Bradley Rogers, and John Robbins Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother: Herbert Graham Rogers III.
The family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church in New Albany or the Dean Provence Endowment for Education Fund.
Vester “Mac” Underwood
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Vester “Mack” Underwood, 80, passed away on October 15, 2019, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Catherine Mary “Carrie” Mead
UNION COUNTY – Catherine Mary “Carrie” Mead, 54, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, October 17 at 3 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17 from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Georgia A. Vassar
AMORY – Georgia Ann Vassar, 79, was born on February 1, 1940. She gained her eternal wings on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Rose of Sharon Church of God In Christ in Amory, MS.
Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5:00 PM and the family hour from 5 to 6:00 PM at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Cameron Reed-Williamson
COLDWATER – Cameron Reed-Williamson, 20, passed away on October 13, 2019, at his residence in Coldwater. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Gypsy Moreland
BOONEVILLE – Gypsy Moreland (44) passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Baptist Memorial East in Memphis. She enjoyed crafting, painting and eating pop tarts, especially the strawberry off brand. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. Services will be 2 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Elder James Pete Perry and Elder Cecil Woodruff officiating. Burial will be in the Sardis Cemetery in Rienzi. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Shadburn (Pat) of Rienzi; her sons, Dustin Moreland (Cheyenne) of Guntown and Devin Moreland of Booneville; her brother, Jerry Robinson (Paula) of Booneville; her sister, Cherie Huguley of Booneville; her grandmother, Eveline Palmer of Rienzi and her grandchildren, Brayley “Bray Bray”, Emery “Emmy-Lou”, Kaiden “KK” and Paislynn “P” Moreland. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy B. Robinson and her grandparents, J.B. and Bonnie Palmer and Reese and Zelma Robinson. Pallbearers are, Chris Moreland, Eddie Cooper and Blake Moss. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Cora Amanda Morphis
BOONEVILLE – Cora Amanda Morphis, age 64, was a lifelong resident of Booneville, Ms. Amanda passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She attended Booneville High School and worked at Prentiss Manufacturing Com-pany in Booneville. She spent her retirement years as a homemaker, while loving her children, grandchildren and her puppies. Amanda truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; Chatting and dancing with friends.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS on October 16th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Danny (Dottie) Bonds of Booneville; Aaron (Janine) of Diamondhead, MS; three grandsons, Nathan and Corey Peeks of Booneville and Ashton Paul Morphis of Diamondhead, MS; brother Wayne Thornton of Booneville; her loving companion Danny Stephens of Marietta; and her dear best friend Julia Jeffreys of Booneville.
She is preceded in death by her parents Horace and Gwen Nell Thornton of Booneville and her daughter Rebecca Peeks of Booneville.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Rhonda Gail Hill
SALTILLO – Rhonda Gail Hill, 60, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 am until service time at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at McNeil Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Mary Lee Coleman
MARICOPA, ARIZONA/FORMERLY OF TIPPAH COUNTY – Mary Lee Coleman, 75, passed away on October 10, 2019, at her home in Maricopa. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Angiela Smithey
MYRTLE – Angiela Dawn Merritt Smithey, 49, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. She was born April 10, 1970, in Union County to Lamont and Jennie Barkley Merritt. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She was employed at Albany Industries.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Marty Merritt, Bro. Bobby Butler, and Bro. Neal Vick officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband: Bobby R. Smithey, Jr.; 1 daughter: Jennie Smithey of Myrtle; 1 son: Nicky Merritt of Myrtle; 6 sisters: Jean Guin, Sue Chunn, Joyce Thomas, Debbie Roaten, Sandra Dye, and Sherri Williams; 1 brother: Danny Merritt; and 2 grandchildren: Kagen Merritt and Kera Merritt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 daughter: Isabel Smithey.
Pallbearers will be Brad Cobb, Kevin Taylor, Josh Merritt, Bradley Roaten, James Smithey, and Ben Burks.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at United.
Ida Lou Tennison
BOONEVILLE – Ida Lou Tennison, 88, passed away on October 15, 2019, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Evelyn Lucille Harrell Bailey
VARDAMAN – Evelyn Lucille Harrell Bailey, 100 1/2, left for the streets of gold in her heavenly home on October 13, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, after a brief illness. The eldest of six children, Evelyn Lucille made Edgar Harrell and Elva Mae Freely Harrell parents on April 8, 1919 in the Midway Community.
This elegant centenarian walked to school in the Atlanta Community, and road a wagon to Vardaman High School where she graduated in 1937. After graduation, Evelyn Lucille married her sweetheart, the young principal of the Cherry Hill School, Edmond Rance Bailey Sr. Evelyn Lucille wore many career hats in her lifetime, she worked as a; substitute teacher in the Bruce Schools, secretary for the Office of Price Administration, in Washington, DC., beautician, farmer and homemaker. Ultimately retiring from her final job as church secretary at the age of 96, she worked hard her whole life and never found a task she couldn’t handle. Evelyn Lucille managed to love and nurture three wonderful children, grandchildren and a husband throughout her expansive life. In addition to her admirable life, Evelyn Lucille was a faithful member of Bailey Memorial United Methodist Church where she cultivated her relationship with the Lord.
Evelyn Lucille leaves behind a loving family to remember her exquisite beauty and precious memory, One Son; Edmond Rance Bailey Jr. (Brenda) of Vardaman, Mississippi; One Daughter, Reita (David) Green of Vardaman, Mississippi. Eight Grandchildren; Cole (Tammy) Brown of Grenada, Mississippi; Greta (Kyle) Parker of Austin, Texas ;Hannah (Corey) Collins of Pontotoc, Mississippi ;Jason (Laurie) Bailey of Tupelo, Mississippi ;Josh Bailey of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Larisa Bell of Tupelo, Mississippi; Molly (Dan) Brown of Biloxi, Mississippi ; Rowanna Bailey Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Trae (Sarah) Bailey of Grenada, Mississippi; Fourteen Great Grandchildren; One Brother in Law, Johnny Tubbs of Grenada, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar Harrell and Elva Mae Freely Harrell; Husband, Edmond Rance Bailey Sr.; One Daughter, Evelyn Lucille Bailey Brown; Three Brothers, Baby Paul Harrell; Charles Thomas Harrell; Floyd Gerald Harrell; Two Sisters, Mary Nell Tubbs; Vivian Maxine Barkley.
The family will receive friends on October 18, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Bailey Memorial United Methodist Church in the Loyd Community. In addition, to the visitation a celebration of Evelyn Lucille’s life will take place on October 13, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Bailey Memorial United Methodist Church; Bro. Corey Collins, Bro. Harold Robinson, Bro. Robert Earl Alexander, and Bro. Will Dowling will officiate the celebration with burial following the service at Loyd Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jason Bailey, Josh Bailey, Trae Bailey, Cole Brown, Dan Brown, David Green; Honorary Pallbearers will be: Homa Bailey, Tom Bailey, Dudley Davis, Scott Freely, Donnie Harrell, Dudley Davis ,Jerry Harrell, Ricky Harrell, Ronnie Harrell, Ricky Koonce, Charles Lee ,and David Wood.
Timothy Chaney
MONROE COUNTY – Timothy Chaney, 37, passed away on October 15, 2019, at his residence in Monroe County, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Margery Pannell
SALTILLO – Margery Pannell (55) passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. She was employed with Tupelo Manufacturing until becoming disabled. She enjoyed playing with her dogs, flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be 1 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday, October, 17, 2019 at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Plunkett of Saltillo; her sons, Christopher Pannell (Tiffany) of Guntown and William Pannell of Guntown; her step-daughter, Cynthia Plunkett (Gary) of Saltillo; her sister, Ann Carr (Dennis) of Saltillo; her grandchildren, Megan, Billy, Logan and Kaleb Pannell, Mericus Plunkett, Damion Montgomery and Joshua Siddall and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Green; her sister, Elsie Turner and her granddaughter, Hollie Montgomery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Rita Hitt
TUPELO – Rita Hitt, 82, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Holland Funeral Directors.
Andrew Douglas Hill
TUPELO – Andrew Douglas Hill, 24, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at home in Nashville. Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Clarence S. Holmes, Jr.
BENTON COUNTY – Clarence S. Holmes, Jr., 76, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence in Ashland. Services will be on Thursday, October 17 at 2 PM at Bains Chapel Cemetery in the Abel Store Community. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bains Chapel Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holmes family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
