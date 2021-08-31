TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Roy Baswell, Guntown
Carlie Sue Walker Bethay, Booneville
Margaret Laney Boland, Pontotoc
Robert Edwin Buckalew, Union County
Dakota Clayton, Nettleton
Dr. Jimmy L. Costin, Blue Springs
Earl Creely, Tupelo
Kenneth Drewery, Tippah County
Rev. Sammy Leroy Edgeston, Collierville, Tennessee
Margaret Elway, Hamilton
Sherry M. Flannigan, Tippah/Benton Counties
Joseph Thomas Foster, Killeen, Texas
Polly Waits Garrison, Ashland
Mary Alice Gipson, Smithville
John D. "Johnny" Goodin, Sr., Austin, Texas
Thomas Greer, Fulton
Robert "Bob" Hajek, Tupelo
Patsy Cowley Horne, Smithville
Beverly Huffstatler, Pontotoc
Eric Johnson, Mooreville
Janice F. Lewis, Mooreville
Betty Ann White Livingston, Booneville
Avinell "Nell" Nash, Amory
Randy Pearce, Mooreville
David Perkins, Dallas, Texas/Tupelo
Travistine Rogers, Charleston
Professor Charles Simmons, Plantersville
Rebecca Ann Turner, Port Aransas, Texas/Formerly of Houlka
Roy L. Westbrook, Amory
Michael Wilson, Collierville, Tennessee/Formerly of Tupelo
Stephanie Hamlin Wiygul, Corinth
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
September 1, 2021
DR. JIMMY L. COSTIN
Blue Springs
1 p.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. CAROL BRYANT
Tupelo
2 p.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Haughton Memorial Park
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. JANICE F. LEWIS
Mooreville
Arrangements Incomplete
Holland Directory
Mrs. Carolyn Lackey
Pontotoc, MS
3 PM Today
Tupelo Chapel
Belden Cemetery
Visit: 1PM – service time Wednesday only
Mr. Michael Lee Wilson
Collierville, Tn./Tupelo
6 PM Thursday-Memorial Service
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 5 PM-service time
Mr. Dakota Clayton
Nettleton, MS
2:30 PM Graveside Friday
Jones Chapel Cemetery
Visit: Noon-2 pm Friday
Tupelo Chapel
Mr. Randy Pearce
Mooreville
11 AM Saturday 9/4
Tupelo Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visit: 4 PM-7PM Friday
Mr. Bob Hajec
Tupelo
1PM Saturday
St. James Catholic Church
Visit: 11 AM – service time Saturday
Only at the church
Mr. VW Ned Morris
Lincoln, IL/Tupelo
2:30 PM Saturday 9/4
Tupelo Chapel
Visit 1PM- Service Time
Professor Charles “Charlie” Simmons
Plantersville
11 AM Saturday, Sept. 17, 2021
Plantersville United Methodist Church
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Dr. Natravis Cox
Charlotte, NC/ Shannon, MS
Arrangements Pending
David Perkins
DALLAS, TEXAS/TUPELO - David Thomas Perkins, a Tupelo native and 1975 graduate of Tupelo High School died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was 65 year old. Born on January 11, 1956 to Edward Perkins, Jr. and Mary Kathryn "Kaki" Perkins Brown, he enjoyed a mischievous and fun adolescence in Tupelo. He attended and participated in all the activities of the First United Methodist Church growing up. David was always known as the "nicest' of the three Perkins boys, had the innate ability early on to win friends and enjoyed good times with friends and family. He attended Mississippi State University graduating in 1979. Very studious, he learned to tend the stables, influence people and squeeze the last drop of joy out of his fraternal experience as a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Likeable, affable and highly respected, David never met a stranger. The girls liked him and he returned the pleasantry! He worked in the Atlanta area for many years in the Corporate headquarters of Home Depot. He later joined his brother, Bill, in the Dallas area where they had a prospering landscape architecture and lawn care business. David loved airplanes, obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed flying about the country in his private plane. He loved good cigars and became a fixture at the Cigar Bar/Lounge at Love Field in Dallas. You're flying high now David-and we miss you!!
A memorial service at a later date will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo.
David is survived by his daughter, Taylor Perkins and her mother, Diana of the Atlanta, Ga area; his brothers, Ed Perkins and wife, Carolyn of near Ecru and Bill Perkins and his wife, Nidia of Dallas, Tx; 2 nieces, Valerie Perkins of Dallas and Meghan Gilliand and a nephew, John Thomas Perkins of Fort Benning, Ga. and a host of friends about the country. He was preceded in death by his dad, Edward and his mother, Kaki Brown.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Earl Creely
TUPELO - Andrew Earl Creely Sr. passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, Earl was born May 16, 1943 to Albert F. and Henrietta Hodges Creely. He grew up in the Mt. Vernon community and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1961. He then went on to Mississippi State University where he earned a B.S. in Education with an emphasis in industrial technology. Earl was a member of the R.O.T.C at MSU and served in the Army Reserves. After graduation he worked as production control manager at Walker Manufacturing in Aberdeen. Since 1969 Earl was a building contractor, real estate broker of both residential and commercial construction. He served several terms on the board of the Tupelo Homebuilders Association and also as president of the board. Currently, Earl was co-owner of Tupelo Lumber Company on Daybrite Drive since 1978.
He was led to the Lord by his dad as a teen and was an active member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and later King's Gate Worship Center of Tupelo. He and his wife, Sue, founded Grace Ministries of Tupelo in 2000, a family counseling center and intercessory prayer ministry.
Earl was an avid hunter and wildlife supporter. Early in his life, he hunted all around North Mississippi for birds and deer with his bird dog, Ole Joe. He began hunting in Colorado in the early 1970's, harvested many trophy deer and elk. He also hunted in New Mexico for antelope, in Kentucky for ducks and geese, in Ireland for the fallow deer, and in Canada for caribou. He owned an operating farm and hunting land in Leflore County. Every weekend and many week days, he spent time on this project. The effort turned out to be an envy of sportsmen throughout the area. Also for a time, he owned Wilderness Outfitters, a hunting and fishing supply store in Tupelo.
Earl leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Jeannie Sue Turner Creely; two sons, Andrew Earl "Andy" Creely Jr. and wife, Renee of Tupelo and Matthew Turner "Matt" Creely and wife, Jeanne Beth; his granddaughter, Drew and twin grandsons, Garrett and Turner; and his brother, Robert Gerald Creely and wife, Johnnie of Tupelo; and the staff of Tupelo Lumber Company.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public services. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Extra Table Ministries, at extratable.org; or Grace Ministries, 1892 Columbine Drive, 38801.
Roy Baswell
GUNTOWN - Roy Baswell, 57, passed away on August 30, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
John D. "Johnny" Goodin, Sr.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - John D. Goodin, Sr. "Johnny", 79, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior, Christ Jesus, on Aug. 27, 2021, at Brookdale Westlake Hills skilled nursing center in Austin, TX. Johnny was born to JV and Violet Goodin on Sept. 30, 1941 in Booneville, MS. Johnny and his parents moved to the Northern Virginia area in 1950. As a boy, Johnny delivered newspapers by bike to 200 houses a day, a job he held for seven years. Johnny rose to the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.
Johnny married the love of his life, Carol Goodin, née Schmidt, on Apr. 13, 1961, at Grace Methodist Church. The couple eloped to Booneville four days after Carol's 16th birthday, where Johnny was a pre-engineering student at Northeast Mississippi Junior College. Johnny and bride lived in Booneville until the end of the 1963 spring semester, when the couple returned to Falls Church, VA.
Johnny worked as a cartographer with the United States Geological Survey in Washington D.C. and Reston, VA, until his retirement in 1997. He also managed the family's 20+ rental properties spread all over Northern Virginia. After his father's death in 2012, Johnny sold the 10 remaining properties and he and Carol retired in Ashburn, VA. Johnny was a tremendously hard-working man, however the strain of the property management business took its toll on Johnny and he has suffered through a number of health challenges over the past 10 years. Johnny moved into an assisted living facility in 2017, and Carol relocated to Austin, TX. Johnny moved to Austin, TX this past March to be near Carol and his eldest son's family.
Johnny's greatest joy was spending time with Carol and his family. They loved to host family dinner parties at their home. They were avid yard sale shoppers who collected many prized treasures which they stored in their basement. They also loved taking camping trips with family, traveling all over the US to national parks and other sites. Johnny, his father, sons and grandsons took annual trips to Las Vegas Casinos to play slot machines and cards. Johnny also treasured the pets in his life, and the family had several dogs and cats which brought Johnny great joy. He had a quirky, silly sense of humor, and was always ready with a joke or story to lighten the moment.
Survivors include his wife, Carol of Austin, TX; four children, Danny Goodin (Cindy) of Austin, TX, Stephanie Willett (John) of Fulks Run, VA, Teresa Dawkins (Aubrey) of Fredericksburg, VA and Chris Goodin (Katie Zupan) of Ashburn, VA; six grandchildren, Autumn Goodin (Matias Gimenez) of Lisbon, Portugal, Nicole Rector (Nick) and Madison Goodin of Austin, TX, Jessica Davis (Wesley) Of Elkton, VA, JT and James Willett of Fulks Run, VA.
Johnny was preceded by his parents, John Vandiver and Violet Goodin, née Daniel.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 1st from 6:30 - 8:30 PM at the Waters Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2nd at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pratt Cemetery. Water Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements, (662) 365-8511.
Pallbearers will be JT Willett, James Willett, Nick Rector, Chris Goodin, John Willett, and Aubrey Dawkins.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny's honor be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Rebecca Ann Turner
PORT ARANSAS, TEXAS/FORMERLY OF HOULKA - Rebecca “Becky” Turner died on August 27, 2021, due to complications after emergency surgery that were non-COVID-19 related. Rebecca was born on September 9, 1938, at the Houston Hospital in Chickasaw County, Mississippi, and grew up in Houlka, MS. She spent the first part of her adult life as the military spouse of John Robert Ford, Sr. (Houston and Mantee, MS) and moved frequently including to Scotland and Taiwan with their 2 children, John Robert Ford, Jr (College Station, TX) and Larisa Ford (Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, TX). Later in life, she resided in Flour Bluff and Port Aransas, Texas where she continued her adventures in birding, hiking, gardening, and traveling with her husband, David Bartling. She had multiple occupations but retired from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas as an Information Science Librarian. She cherished all the students that passed through the house as part of David’s Oceanography classes and was always interested in what they were doing. Rebecca was a member of the Friends of the Port Aransas Library, the Garden Club, and Keep Port Aransas Beautiful.
Rebecca was preceded in her death by her parents George C. Turner Sr, and Margaret B. Turner, her brother, George C. Turner Jr, and her husband, David Bartling. She is survived by her son and daughter, her son by choice and best friend, Aaron Fortner (Port Aransas, TX), her daughter’s partner Steve O’Toole, her sister Margaret “Cindy” (Charles) Morgan (Starkville, MS), her grandchildren Maggie Ford (San Francisco, CA) and Eli Ford, (College Station, TX), her sister-in-law Joyce Turner (Houlka, MS) as well as her nieces and nephew, Melinda (Mike) Kopp and Chris (Carra) Turner (Houlka, MS), Rachael (Chad) Carter (Starkville, MS) and Michelle (John) Guyton (Tupelo, MS) and their children Aislinn Kopp, Lila Carter, Colton Turner, Hannah Turner, John Morgan Guyton and Hudson Guyton.
Her ashes will be spread according to her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Friends of the ARK (Amos Rehabilitation Keep, formerly known as the Animal Rehabilitation Keep), P.O. Box 755, Port Aransas, Texas 78373 or online at http://www.friendsoftheark.org/donations.html.
May she rejoice in her life, as we all do, as she walks on.
Sherry M. Flannigan
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTIES - Sherry M. Flannigan, 70, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Friday, August 3, 2021 at 11AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, August 3, 2021 from 9AM until 11AM. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis, TN. Ripley Funeral home invites you to share memories with the Flannigan family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Avinell "Nell" Nash
AMORY - Avinell "Nell" Nash, 94, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, at 11:00, at graveside at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Janice F. Lewis
MOOREVILLE - Janice F. Lewis, 75, passed away on August 30, 2021, at her home in Mooreville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Eric Johnson
MOOREVILLE - Eric Johnson, 39, passed away on August 31, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
Stephanie Hamlin Wiygul
CORINTH - Stephanie Hamlin Wiygul, 44, passed away on August 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home - Corinth.
Joseph Thomas Foster
KILLEEN, TEXAS - Joseph Thomas Foster, 69, passed away on August 27, 2021, at his home in Killeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Margaret Elway
HAMILTON - Margaret Onita West Elway, 80, passed away at her residence on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born January 28, 1941 in Monroe County to the late Joseph Bruce West and Annie Corbell West. She grew up in the lackey Community and graduated from Hamilton High School. She married the late John Elway in 1971. Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, riding and visiting with her friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. There was nothing she loved more than her family and while her health allowed, she would cook Sunday Dinner for her family every week. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Sanders (Laura), Saltillo and Chris Elway (Tabitha), Lackey; sister, Mary Ann West Welch, Hamilton; brother, James Bruce West (Sara), Hamilton; grandchildren, Ashley Forrester (Brent), Sarah Kathryn Sanchez (Chris), Mary Margaret Basham (Brett), Marl Leigh Horn (Garth), April Jacobs (Jay), Jon Michael Sanders, Madyson Grace Elway, Hunter Alvis, Dwight Alvis and Tyler Alvis; great grandchildren, Will, Micki Grace, Kempe, Thomas, Charlotte, Addilyn, Coraline, Nola and Bella; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Mitchell Dayne Sanders; sister, Helen West Franklin, grandson, Joseph Wesson Sanders, great grandson, Clark.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Jack Inman officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jon Michael Sanders, Garth Horn, Tyler Alvis, Dwight Alvis, Will Lipscomb, Brent Forrester and Alan Whitworth.
Visitation will be prior to the service on Thursday from 1 pm until 1:45 PM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Roy L. Westbrook
AMORY - Roy L. Westbrook, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2012, at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Friday, September 3, 2021; 2:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Patsy Cowley Horne
SMITHVILLE - Patsy Cowley Horne was the daughter of the late Alvis Cowley and Claude Brook Cowley. She was born in the Cowley's hillside home in Smithville, Mississippi on September 12, 1935. In 1964, Patsy and her beloved husband Jack would build their home on the same hillside. On August 30, 2021, in her cherished home, the same place that Patsy began this life would be where she entered the Kingdom of Heaven. She drew her first heavenly breaths with her loving family by her side.
Patsy grew up in the Pearce Chapel community and attended Smithville Schools. She was an accomplished basketball player and always kept her active lifestyle. Patsy had a love for competition, a trait she kept her entire life. Later in life, whether she was playing dominos with family or fishing on her family pier, Patsy wanted to win. She was a graduate of Smithville High School and Itawamba Junior College.
She enjoyed her job as secretary for Smithville High School (SHS) for over 25 years. She is remembered warmly by former students of SHS for her kindness and beautiful smile. She always enjoyed that she was greeted by students, teachers, or staff from her years at Smithville School any time she was out in the community with Jack.
"Hey, Jack Horne". That greeting from one 7th grader to another from the window of a school bus sparked a lifelong romance. Jack proposed to her many times over the next few years. After their high school graduation in 1953, Jack enlisted in the Unites States Marine Corps and Patsy accepted his proposal. They were wed on May 6, 1955 while Jack was home on leave. Patsy and Jack began their marriage in San Clemente, California where Jack was stationed following his service in Korea. When Jack was discharged from the Marine Corps they moved back to Mississippi and began their family. They often recalled their year in California fondly, but Mississippi was home. Patsy once told a family member that the key to a great marriage is "to love the other person more than you love yourself." Jack and Patsy Horne always held true to that advice. Their love for one another was apparent in every facet of life. They were blessed with 66 plus years of true devotion to each other in a beautiful marriage. Even an occasional "disagreement" about how Sunday lunch was to be prepared was always followed by a loving smile or a restoring shared laugh to make amends.
Whether it be the Smoky Mountains, Rocky Mountains, Montana, or Wyoming Patsy and Jack loved to travel together. Often, or rather every time, Patsy would convince Jack to leave their travels earlier than expected just to return home to see her family.
Patsy loved the Lord and showed her faith through her many acts of kindness, giving, and compassion. Her family would tell you that she spent her entire life giving of herself for them and was selfless in all circumstances.
Her four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her eye. Patsy enjoyed following them in all their many sporting, theater, dance, and choir activities. She often would prepare a Sunday lunch and everyone would happily gather on her hillside. Surrounded by her loving offspring, Patsy would remind them that family is everything! Family vacations were noisy, wild and full of laughter and she loved every minute. She was never happier than when her entire family was gathered around her. Many peaceful hours were also spent on her family's waterway pier where she kept Jack busy baiting hooks and releasing fish.
A great woman, she poured so much into the lives of others in her beloved Smithville community. She will be missed dearly, yet all who knew her are assured that she is healed and enjoying God's kingdom.
Left behind to cherish her memories and honor her life by living as happily as Patsy did are her loving husband, Jack Horne, Smithville; daughters, Claudia Horne, Smithville, Jackie Lenderman (Jimmy), Smithville, and Kelly Strong (Mark), Oxford; honorary daughter, Cindy Gosa; son, Wade Horne (Staci), Amory; grandchildren, Brooke McCafferty (Ronnie), Matthew Lenderman (Angela), Kelby Horne , Mason Glenn, Aubrey Glenn, Jodi Minor, Kade Minor, Luke Strong, Anna Strong, and Jack Strong; great-grandchildren, Kate McCafferty, Jack McCafferty, James Matthew Lenderman, Jr., Brooks Lenderman; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Cowley, Dudley Cowley, and Victor Brook Cowley; sisters, Ruby Williams and Dorothy Noe.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 4:00 pm at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS with Bro. Drew Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in Pearce Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, MS, with pallbearers being the Deacons of Smithville Baptist Church and honorary pallbearer John Holland.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 2:00 pm until the service hour at the church in Smithville. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, TN.
*Pastor Gardner says masks are provided but not required
Beverly Huffstatler
PONTOTOC - Beverly Jane Huffstatler, 76, died August 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 17, 1945 to Hugh Mayes Crumpton and Celia Brown Latham. She worked as a supervisor of sewing department in the furniture industry. She loved her family with all her heart, and taking care of them was her favorite thing to do.
A private family service will be at Glenfield Memorial Park on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm with Bro. Mike Smithey officiating.
She is survived by her husband Terry Huffstatler, one daughter, Michelle Pettit (Roger) of Pontotoc; two sons Nathan Denton of Pontotoc, and Terry Denton (Karen) of Ecru; three sisters, Gale Simpson (James) of New Albany, Charlotte Nowlin (Sammy "Red") of Myrtle, Reida Johnson of Washington St.; one brother Larry Crumpton (Norma) of New Albany; five grandchildren, Andrea Mooneyhan (Adam), Eric Mcelhaney, Maddie Moorman, Ayana Pettit; and five great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Addison, Ryleigh, Easton, and Drake.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Tommie Jean Crumpton and Mazelle Gullett.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United in honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Rev. Sammy Leroy Edgeston
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE - Rev. Sammy Leroy Edgeston was born on May 9, 1949 at 9:00 am in Brownsfield, MS to the parents of Niece Cox Edgeston and the late Roy Edgeston. Sammy started elementary school at the Falkner Colored School under the principal of Mr. Roy D. Prather. He later transferred to Ripley Line Street and graduated in 1967. Sammy confessed Christ at an early age at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS. He later joined the St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Collierville, TN.
After graduating from school; Sammy begin working at Carrier in Collierville, TN. While working at Carrier he met and married Ms. Wilma Simmons; to this union two children were born. Later he married the late Ms. Forestine Roberts; to this union two children were born. Rev. Sammy Edgeston was called into the ministry and ordained. His first pastoring assignment was at Zion Chapel C.M.E in Earle, Arkansas. He also pastored Stinson Chapel and Hebrew C.M.E until his health failed. In May of 2006, he married Ms. Ethelyn Tate and helped raise three step children.
Sammy retired from Carrier after 34 years. He enjoyed passing the time by fishing, preaching, traveling, and helping people in his community. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
Visitation is at St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Collierville, TN on August 31, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS on September 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be at Ruckersville Cemetery, Repast at Ripley Baptist Association Building. Pallbearers will be: Rev. Donald Stone, Jr., Clay Edgeston, Stevie Edgeston, Jared Edgeston, Stephen Edgeston, Wayne Palmer, Blake Edgeston, Marcus Hunter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Line Street Class of 1967 and Carrier.
Flower Girls will be his Nieces.
He leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Ethelyn of Collierville, his loving mother, Niece Edgeston of Tiplersville, MS, seven children: Tyrone Gillard of Walnut, MS, Arnessa Edgeston and Kendra Edgeston of Indianapolis, IN, Sammy, Jr (Anna) Edgeston of Phoenix, AZ, Sonya Edgeston of Walnut, MS, Aleshia Dean of Memphis, TN, Jacqueline Edgeston of Ripley, MS; three step children Charles Tate, Colton Canada, and Alexis Canada all of Collierville, TN. His siblings Billy Wayne Edgeston of Ripley, MS, Danny (Carolyn) Edgeston of Tupelo, MS, Bobby Ray (Jessica) Edgeston of Pocohontas, TN, Sharon Edgeston, Carol Edgeston, and James Douglas Edgeston all of Tiplersville, MS, Martha Beaty of Columbus, OH, and Lisa (Micheal) Prather of Falkner, MS. He also leaves 19 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; three special aunts; Peggy Adams, Billie Adams-Polk both of Amarillo, TX and Betty Culp of Phoenix, AZ. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Betty Ann White Livingston
BOONEVILLE - On August 31, 2021, Betty Ann White Livingston, loving wife and mother, passed peacefully from her earthly home to wait for her Lord and Saviour to call her home. Services are 1 pm Friday, September 3, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Estes and Bro. Steve Howell officiating. Visitation will be 9 am until 1 pm in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Betty was a hard working Christian Lady. She was the first lady alderperson of Booneville. Betty worked for 22 1/2 years at Plumrose and had several part time jobs before cancer slowed her body down and she had to retire.
Betty was born November 28, 1957 to Junior Wayne and Betty Jane Bridges White. She married the love of her life, Jerry Wayne Livingston on February 27, 1976 and they raised a wonderful son, Jason Wayne Livingston, her pride and joy.
Betty had a kind compassionate spirit with a beautiful smile that radiated over her sweet face. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Since Betty's illness, she had become friends with her health care worker, Kim Taylor. Kim was very special to Betty.
Betty is survived by her husband, Jerry Wayne Livingston of Booneville; her son, Jason Wayne Livingston (Mandy Mcintyre) and her daughter, Journey of Booneville; her brother, Kenneth White (Bernice) of Pisgah; her sisters, Mary White (Tim Reed) of Pisgah and Elizabeth Jackson (Dewey) of Booneville; her sister-in-law, Sherry Jackson of Booneville; her brothers-in-law, Charles, Scotty and Leroy (Brenda) Livingston of Booneville; her special niece and caregiver, Rita Vaughn and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who she loved dearly.
Betty was preceded in death by a precious infant son, Jeffery Shane Livingston; her parents, Junior and Betty White; her grandparents, J.F. "Bay" & Lois Vick White and Joseph "Frank" & Bernice Eaton Bridges; her niece, Memory Chenise Miller; two nephews and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Pallbearers are; Timothy Jackson, Justin Jackson, Carey Miller, Kevin White, Hunter Jackson and Daniel Whitehead.
Honorary pallbearers are; Logan Jackson, Brady Jackson and Lucas Whitehead.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Polly Waits Garrison
ASHLAND - Polly Waits Garrison went to her heavenly home, August 27, 2021. She was born on April 21, 1936, in the Mt. Vernon Community in Webster County. Her parents were F.W. Waits and Alma Peeples Waits of Eupora, MS. She was married to Billy Mack Garrison, and they lived in Ashland MS, with their four daughters. They attended Ashland Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Ashland Baptist Church, Ashland, MS.
She is survived by four daughters: Angela Garrison Eckburg (Jamie) of Olive Branch, MS, Sondra Garrison Crenshaw (Nathan) of Winona, MS, Lydia Garrison Laster (Drew) of Madison, MS, Ramona Garrison Frye (Jay) of The Woodlands, TX; one brother: Wood D. Waits (Noriko) of Pensacola, FL; one sister: Nancy Doolittle of Cadaretta, MS; eight grandchildren: Justin Crenshaw (Trang) of Charlotte, N.C., Sarah Orr (Griffin) of Ridgeland, MS, Garrison Laster of Madison, MS, McClain Laster of Madison, MS, Trey Milton of The Woodlands, TX, Emma Frye of The Woodlands, TX, Barbour Frye of The Woodlands, TX, Campbell Frye of The Woodlands, TX; one great granddaughter: Quinn Orr of Ridgeland, MS.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Dr. Jimmy L. Costin
BLUE SPRINGS - Dr. Jimmy L. Costin, 74, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Services will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 12 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Dakota Clayton
NETTLETON - Dakota Clayton, 28, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the graveside at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be on 12 PM until service time at Holland Funeral Directors of Tupelo. Full obituary will be in Thursday's journal.
Carlie Sue Walker Bethay
BOONEVILLE - Carlie Sue Walker Bethay, 86, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Booneville. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 until 1:00 PM at First Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Pearce
MOOREVILLE - Randy Pearce, 72, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at at his residence in Mooreville. Services will be on Saturday, September 4 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors of Tupelo. Visitation will be on 4-7 PM Friday at at the funeral home. Full obituary will be in Thursday Journal. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Robert "Bob" Hajek
TUPELO - Robert "Bob" Hajek, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 4 at 1 PM at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be on 11:30 until service time on Saturday at at the church.
Professor Charles Simmons
PLANTERSVILLE - Professor Charles Simmons, 76, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at his residence in Plantersville. Services will be on Saturday, September 4 at 11 AM at Plantersville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 AM until service time at at the church. Memorials to FUMC Plantersville, PO Box 56, Plantersville, MS 38862.
Thomas Greer
FULTON - Thomas Greer, 74, passed away on August 31, 2021, at the home of his son in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Travistine Rogers
CHARLESTON - Travistine Rogers, 75, passed away on August 30, 2021, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Kenneth Drewery
TIPPAH COUNTY - Kenneth Drewery, 49, passed away on August 31, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Margaret Laney Boland
PONTOTOC - Margaret Laney Boland, 87, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home in Endville, MS. She was born in Tupelo, MS on October 17, 1933 to John Laney and Brookie Wilson Laney.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Rex E. Boland and her parents.
She leaves behind her 2 sons, John Boland of Endville, MS and Steve Boland of Orlando, FL; 3 grandchildren, Wesley Boland(Melissa) of Endville, MS, Daniel Boland(Kayla) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Angie Boland of Blue Springs, MS; 3 brothers, Paul Laney, Buddy Laney, and Bobby Laney of Oxford, MS; 4 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a private burial in Endville Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Edwin Buckalew
UNION COUNTY - Robert Edwin Buckalew, 66, resident of New Albany, departed this life on Friday, August 27 after an extended illness. A private memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
A Christian, Robert was a long distance truck operator throughout his life. His wife, Glenda Jo Reeder Buckalew who survives, were team drivers for United Furniture, Inc. for many years.
New Albany Funerals and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Buckalew family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Mary Alice Gipson
SMITHVILLE - Mary Alice Gipson was born on October 25, 1949, to the late Aaron Gilleylen and Malissie Riggins Standifer in Smithville. She transitioned on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Mary moved to the New Chapel Community of Itawamba County as a youth and was a longtime resident of Monroe County. She was a graduate of East High School (Fulton) in 1966 and received her AA degree from Mary Homes College in 1968. Mary attended St. Paul CME Church in Smithville. She was recently employed as a morning cook at Texaco.
Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother. She never wanted to miss a game her boys played. Mary has a sweet and caring spirit that made her beloved among her children's friends. Mary also enjoyed to sing. She was a member of the Mary Holmes Gospel Choir. Mary sang at many church functions, as a soloist, during her young adult years. Mary's real passion was cooking. Mary fed the community. She is a former restaurant owner who loaned her gifts to whoever was hungry. Mary's other hobbies included reading, sewing, and spending time with her brothers, sisters, and cousins; but most importantly keeping up with her grandsons' activities.
Those left to cherish Mary's memory are her son: Chad Gipson (Tawana) of Starkville; Sisters: Pastor JoAnne Daniel (Jerry) of Fulton, Devoria Standifer of Fulton; Brothers: Jodice Standifer, Jr. (Doris) of Fulton, Eugene Standifer (Pam) of Hatley, Lamar Standifer, Sr. of Fulton; two grandchildren: Lennox and Maddox; one aunt: Molly Dobbs; a host of nieces and nephews; lifelong companion: John Gipdon of Starkville; great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, and many relatives and friends.
Mary was proceeded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, twin siblings, sister, three nephews, and son Timothy Peoples.
A Homegoing Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, @ 11:00 a.m. at New Chapel Church, Fulton, MS.
Visitation will be held today at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel in Amory, MS from 2-5:00 p.m. and the family hour from 5-6:00 p.m.
Darden & Sons Funeral Home of Amory, MS is in charge of the final arrangements.
Michael Wilson
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF TUPELO - Michael Lee Wilson, 44, devoted his life to a love of music and the education of those inspired by music. After a lengthy multi- year struggle with Leukemia, Michael met his Creator on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from M. D. Anderson Medical Center in Houston, Tx. He was born on April 28, 1977 in Tupelo to parents who loved him deeply, Herman Lee and Joyce Barkley Wilson. He grew up here and met Jesus as a youngster attending East Heights Baptist Church. Michael attended the public schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1995 where his budding love of music made him a prominent member of the award winning THS Band under the director of Floyd Stevens. Michael obtained a BA in Music Education from Delta State University after attending and playing in the Northeast Miss. Community College Band under the direction of Ricky Bishop. His first teaching and band directing job was 2 years at Shannon High School. He furthered his education at the University of Florida where he obtained his MA Degree in Music. Michael was a part of the famous Southwind and Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps where he excelled at the Mellophone (marching French horn). He has spent the last two plus decades as Assistant Director of the Houston High School and Band Director of Collierville and Milan High School, all in Tennessee. His bands won many competitions, excelled in every level of band performance and always enjoyed his vibrant personality and musical skills. Many went on to secure scholarship to colleges across the Mid-south. Michael was an avid star wars fan, liked watching sports especially SEC sports and was a big Florida Gators fan. Although his life was way too brief, he made a wonderful contribution to the lives of his family, his students and the love of music.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 6 PM Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Rob Armstrong officiating and Ricky Bishop delivering the eulogy. Visitation will be from 5 PM-service time on Thursday, all at Holland-Tupelo chapel which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 6 pm and permanently archived thereafter.
Michael is survived by his wife, Janye Marie Long Wilson and his children, Kaiden Lee Wilson and Eden Marie Wilson all of Rossville, Tn; his mom and dad, Herman and Joyce Wilson of Plantersville; his sister, Angela Wilson Matthews and her husband, James "Punkin" Matthews of Plantersville; his nieces, Allie Matthrews Abell (Trenton) and Erin Leigh Matthews and a nephews, Tripp Matthews (Ashlee)., several aunts and uncles including Peggy James, Kathy Peters, Betty Jean Johnson, Howard Wilson and Tildon Barkely and many cousins and other relatives and many friends everywhere.
The family would ask as a tribute to Michael that you consider becoming a bone marrow donor for those dealing with cancer. To learn more, go to https://bonemarrow.org/ or donate to the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation, 515 Madison Avenue, Suite 1130 , New York, New York 10022.
