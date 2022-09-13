TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Ms. Alvenia Diana Hallman, Pontotoc
Randy Merle Hipps, Nettleton
Courtney Depree Newsome, Pontotoc
Ruth Pearson, Southside, Alabama
Mrs. Ernest Teen Blake Price, New Albany
Mrs. Ernest Teen Blake Price
NEW ALBANY - Mrs. Ernest Teen Blake Price, 75, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Bedford Alzheimer's Care in Hattiesburg, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 722 Coulter Dr., New Albany, MS 38652.
Randy Merle Hipps
NETTLETON - Randy Merle Hipps, 61, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Courtney Depree Newsome
PONTOTOC - Courtney Depree Newsome, 41, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Poplar C.M.E. Church, 1017 County Rd 681, Saltillo, MS 38866. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, 248 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS.
Ms. Alvenia Diana Hallman
PONTOTOC - Ms. Alvenia Diana Hallman, 66, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, 2384 Highway 389, Woodland, MS 39776. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, 2384 Highway 389, Woodland, MS 39776. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Pearson
SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA - Ruthilay "Ruth" Crossley Pearson of Southside, AL, formerly of Tupelo, MS, died at the age of 88 on September 11th, 2022 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center due to complications from pneumonia. She was born June 1, 1934 in Columbus, GA to Nesby Clyde Crossley and Frances Coulter Crossley. She graduated from Jordan V.H.S. in Columbus, GA in 1953. She worked as a nurse for more than twenty years employed by North MS Medical Center.
A new life began for her on November 27, 1954, when she married Robert A. "Andy" Pearson, Sr. They shared 56 years together until his death on July 23, 2010.
Ruth's greatest joy in life was her children and family. Her "favorite" daughter, Avah C. Anderson (Buck), her "favorite" son, Andy Pearson, Jr. (Andrea) and the "bestest" grandchildren, Adam Pearson Anderson, Anna Christine Anderson, and Daniel Robert Pearson. Her words to them were "Always Remember I Love You." She had much affection for all of her family members.
Ruth well respected those who protected her neighborhood, occasionally baking "goodies" for the fire and police departments and keeping the "Biker Boys" hydrated. Ruth attended the Plantersville Baptist Church and more recently Kings Gate Church.
Survivors include her son, Andy Pearson Jr. (Andrea) of Tupelo; her daughter Avah C. Anderson (Buck) of Cleveland, TX; grandchildren, Adam, Anna, and Daniel; three sisters, Clytee Lane (Ben) of Southside, AL; Cindy Crossley of Phenix City, AL and Nancy Boyd (Jim) of Phenix City, AL, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, Juanita Fuller (Norman) of Phenix City, AL, Evelyn Morris (Ed) of College Park, GA, and two brothers, Bobby Brewer (Vera) of Kernersville, NC and John Wayne Crossley of Georgia.
A celebration of Ruth's life and home-going with the Northeast MS Nurse Honor Guard service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 in the Sadie J. Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo, with Joel Williams officiating. A graveside service will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Friday only. The family requests that you bring a memory of Ruth to share with them.
Pallbearers will be the "Biker Boys".
Memorials may be sent in her memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner's Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. Expressions of sympathy may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
