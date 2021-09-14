TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MEMO
Jerry Barnes
SELMER, TENNESSEE - Jerry Barnes, 73, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home in Selmer, Tennessee. Graveside services will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Wade Cemetery in Ramer, Tennessee. Walk through visitation will be on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Wade Cemetery.
Hoover "Jay Fat" Richardson
SHANNON - Hoover "Jay Fat" Richardson, 67, passed away on September 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Okolona.
Adam Lee Gates
TIPPAH COUNTY - A man of several words, deliberate and exact. A diligent worker worthy of trust, dependable and sure. Adam Lee Gates, 42, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Saturday evening, September 11, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Adam will be at 10 AM Wednesday, September 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Bobby Goode and Bro. Caleb Smith will officiate.
Adam was born February 15, 1979 in Tippah County and is the son of Dorothy Rainey Gates of Ripley and the late Bobby Ross Gates. He received his education at Ripley High School and was married March 13, 1998 to his beloved wife of 23 years, Windy Clark Gates who survives.
A member of The Pentecostal Church of Blue Mountain, Adam was a well known tow truck operator with B&A Towing in Ripley. He was a devoted family man, enjoyed people and had a strong work ethic in the public sector.
Anyone that knew Adam, his passion for mini trucks was unending. He was an avid conversationalist that never came across a stranger, a clever tradesman and a true 80's music fan.
Adam will be remembered for his fun wit, infectious laugh, genuine smile and caring heart. His impact was best measured by the countless people whose lives he touched with his fiery zest for life and sense of humor.
"And when the time comes O Lord, I pray you can find a place for me to tow on Heaven's street of gold."
Visitation will be from 4 PM to 8 PM Tuesday, September 14 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will also be treasured by his children, Allison Gates and Hunter Gates, both of Ripley, three brothers, Brian Gates (Katrina) of Ripley, Mike Gates (Barbara) of Oxford and Hayden Gates of New York, his loyal pet canine, "Little Ann", a host of nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Adam's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Earl Neal Foreman, Jr.
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Earl Neal Foreman, Jr., a lifelong resident of Pontotoc, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his residence at the age of 64.
A private memorial service will be held by his family at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Born September 3, 1956, in Holland MI, he was the son of the late Earl Neal and Nina Bright Foreman, Sr. and received his education from the North Pontotoc School System. Mr. Foreman was employed as a commercial construction worker before retiring three years ago. He enjoyed the outdoors such as hunting and fishing and was also an avid musician that loved all kinds of music.
Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Leslie R. Hale of Tupelo, two grandchildren, Ainsley Hale and Noah Hale, both of Tupelo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Foreman of Pontotoc.
The family requests that all memorials be forwarded to The American Diabetes Foundation by phone at 1-800-DIABETES.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Foreman family.
Linda Wilson Funderburk
PONTOTOC - Linda Funderburk, maiden name Melinda Wilson, born September 29, 1940, passed away on August 20, 2021, from Leukemia.
Please join us in celebrating Linda Funderburk for her Memorial Service at Enon Primitive Baptist Church, Houston MS, on October 2, 2021 from 2-4 pm. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Her ashes will be buried between her mother Katie Cox Wilson, and her husband TJ Funderburk, and near her father, Daniel Foster, and brother Fred Wilson. Linda was a talented pianist from the young age of 5 years old. She played piano for many local churches throughout Mississippi, Arkansas and abroad, and had been a member of a local Gospel Quartet, along with many church choirs. She had performed at the Sparta Opry the weekend before being rushed to the hospital on Monday the 9th of August.
Linda was always working on something, whether she was creating a beautiful garden, knitting, doing puzzles, playing music or reading her Bible. She always had time to support friends. She was a member of the Women's Bible study group where she was often asked to share her insights and faith.
She will be remembered for her loving generous Spirit and for her dedication and faith in God. She passed in peace and as she slipped in and out of consciousness the words she repeated were, " it is so beautiful, beyond words"
She married her high school sweetheart T.J. Funderburk, from Houlka, MS in 1956 who passed on 2/02/2018. They were an Air Force family and had the blessing of traveling and living abroad. After retiring, TJ and Linda had moved up to Mountain View, Arkansas and had become very involved in the musical community, the Senior Center and singing and performing at "the Barn". Linda loved sitting in on many "pickin park" jam sessions. After TJ passed, she moved back to MS to be close to family.
She is survived by her three daughters; Kim Funderburk of Oxford, MS; Karla Funderburk of Los Angeles, CA; and Kail Funderburk, of Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, with two more great grandbabies on the way.
For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Shelia Graham
FULTON - Shelia Ann Barnes Graham, 59, departed this life for her home in eternity on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo after a period of declining health. Shelia was born on May 8, 1962 at the Fulton/Itawamba County Hospital, the only child of the late Bobby Joe Barnes and Dorothy Nell Blaylock. She lived most of her life in the Fulton area except for about 12 years in Tupelo. She worked for the Fulton Walmart, in the office at Charm Step and was a support manager at Lowe's until her health failed about 3 years ago. Shelia was a big fan of the Harry Potter series and read most all of J. K. Rowling's books many times over. She enjoyed talking to and being with her only daughter, son in law and her only grandchild.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be serving the family.
Shelia is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Edwards and husband, Derek of Fulton and their son and only grandchild, Nathaniel Edwards.
Timothy Barksdale
PASS CHRISTIAN - Timothy Barksdale, 63, passed away on September 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
Eupil Rayburn
TUPELO - Eupil Marie Rayburn, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her home. She was born January 30, 1932, in Itawamba County, to Orville and Hettie Lavelle Taylor Hood. She was a nurse for North Mississippi Medical Center for 25 years, where she worked in the ICU. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, reading Nicholas Sparks books, doing word search puzzles, and reading her Bible every day.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Jay Stanley officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include one daughter, Lana Johnson (Randy) of Tupelo; two step-daughters, Shelia Work and Renee Rayburn (Alex); one son, Gary Barnes (Terri); four brothers, Eulon Hood (Thelma Kay), Gene Hood (Nellie), Wayne Hood (Betty Ann), all of Baldwyn, and Joyce Hood (Betty) of Marietta; one sister in law, Doris Hood of Marietta; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, O'Neal Rayburn; one brother, Clinton Hood; and her parents.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
David Peaser
FULTON - David Peaser, 72, passed away on September 13, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Donthaniel "DK" or "Donnie" Keith
IUKA/NETTLETON - Donthaniel "DK" or "Donnie" Keith, 30, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, Ms. Services will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, in Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Andrews Chapel Cemetery, Richmond, MS. Memories and condolences maybe shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Laramie Storm Randolph, Jr.
NETTLETON - Laramie Storm Randolph, Jr., 2 months, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton. Visitation will be on Thursday 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Richard Martin
NETTLETON - Richard Martin, 64, passed away on September 14, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Rev. David S. Smith
SHANNON - Rev. David S. Smith, 53, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to service time. Graveside service will follow at Shannon Cemetery. A full obituary will follow. Holland Funeral Directors are entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 542 CR 1009, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Brenda Gailor
BOONEVILLE - Brenda Gailor, 71, passed away on September 13, 2021, at her residence in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO.
Billie Pruett
SMITHVILLE -Billie Pruett, 96, met his Savior face to face on September 12, 2021. He was born on November 17, 1924, in Monroe County, MS, to the late Will Drew Pruett and Lillie Jones Pruett.
Billie grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Wren High School. A patriot, he entered the US Army in July of 1943 and served until 1946. While in the service, he helped protect this country while he fought in WWII and the Korean War. He was a great provider for his family and worked as an auto parts manager for over 50 years. Later in life he assisted many veterans navigate the system as the VA officer for Monroe County so they could obtain the benefits they had earned.
At age 22, he married the love of his life, Jo Avonell Bailey, and they were blessed with four children, as he considered his in-laws his own, and a large extended family. Throughout his life, he lived the life of a true Christian, who let God speak through him. He served on many boards and committees in the Methodist Church and was a lay speaker at times at various churches. He was a member of Smithville United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school up until three years ago. Billie always tried to seek and listen for God's voice.
Billie was the hero in his family and they all adored him. He kept his kids spellbound as he told many stories from his service days in the Army, as well as his childhood years, playing Wren High School football, and other escapades. Billie was compassionate, always thinking of others, and had a great sense of humor. In his free time, he liked to be with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and watch them play sports. Billie also enjoyed reading and playing cards. He was also a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Billie also served as the Election Commissioner for over 20 years.
His family has complete confidence that he is in the loving arms of God, reunited with his wife, and he is completely healed. Billie will be missed dearly yet the great legacy of love he left will live on in hearts and minds of his loved ones.
He is survived by his daughter, Sue Collums (Terry), Smithville; son, Bill Pruett (Diana), Columbus; grandchildren, Toby Collums (Kathy), Drew Pruett (Taylor), and Chad Collums (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Bailey Collums, Neily Claire Collums, Emmy Pruett, Patrick Pruett, Pruett Collums, JonAsher Collums, and Parker Collums; nephews, Ricky Goodwin (Lori), and Roger Goodwin (Kim).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Avonell; sisters, Ruth Pruett Goodwin, and Louise Pruett Ray.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Smithville, MS with Bro. Wes White and Bro. Drew Gardner officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville with pallbearers being Toby Collums, Drew Pruett, Chad Collums, Ricky Goodwin, Roger Goodwin, Phillip Collums, Bobby Harper, and Jeff Morgan.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorials will be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital which Billie had actively supported for many years.
Allen Phillips
CRUMP, TENNESSEE - Allen Phillips, 61, passed away on September 13, 2021, at his residence in Crump. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO.
Roger Steele
SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE - Roger Steele, 67, passed away on September 11, 2021, at his residence in Savannah. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO.
James Bethay
BOONEVILLE - James Bethay, 91, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Booneville. Services will be on Friday September 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 am until service time at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Latosha Clark
WEST POINT - Latosha Clark, 42, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Hwy 45 as a result of an accident in Shannon. Services will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 2 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on 11 am until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. Condolences may be shared at associatedfuneral.com. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Clark/Ford family.
Velva Jane Miller Jarvis
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Sunday afternoon, September 12, 2021 at The Tippah County Hospital, Velva Jane Miller Jarvis, 77, resident of Ripley, departed this life surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Jarvis will be at 1 PM Thursday, September 16 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Bennett and Bro. Stacey McKee officiating. Burial will follow in the Whittentown Cemetery near Ripley.
Ms. Jarvis was born May 27, 1944 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Irene Ballard Miller. She received her education in the Centre Public School System in Ripley and was employed in the sample department of the BenchCraft Corporation for over 20 years before retiring.
A Christian who was affectionately known as "Bo", lived life joyfully, generously and lovingly and welcomed everyone with her warm southern cordiality. An expert in the kitchen, she loved cooking for her family and made sure nobody left hungry.
Ms. Jarvis enjoyed the beauty of her flowers, was an avid reader of the Daily Journal and read her Bible daily. Her family was her greatest passion and spoiling her grandchildren was a source of pride. Ms. Jarvis leaves behind many memories to be treasured by her family and friends and they find comfort in knowing they will meet again.
Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, September 15 and will continue from 9 AM to 1 PM Thursday, September 16 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Those left to cherish her memories include two children, Tammie South Johnson and Trey South (Sandy), both of Ripley, one sister, Joyce Cook, Little Rock, AR, two brothers, James Miller (Edna) of Ripley and Danny Miller (Gladys) of New Albany, six grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Caleb Frenn, Caden South Jackson, Monica Vandergriff, Jordan South and Hayley South, five great grandchildren and two sons in law, Johnny Johnson and Steve Frenn.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Terry Vance South, Jr., one daughter, Rhonda South Frenn, a grandson, John Terry (J.T.) Johnson, a sister, Glennie Short and three brothers, Larry, Charles Wayne and Donald Miller.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
