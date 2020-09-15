TODAY’S OBITUARIES Carneader Borsnik, Fulton Samuel Dwight Carter, Amory Charley Greer, Charleston Logan Harr, Booneville Frances Hendrix, Tupelo/Fulton Sammie Hudson, Etta Joann Miller, Lamar Travis Niemann, Union County Harold Oswalt, Belmont Jason Richard Phillips, Tippah/Lafayette Counties Ms. Ada Scales, New Albany Glenn Shumpert, Nettleton Fred Webb, Hatley Patricia Mullins “Patty” Yancey, Tippah County ---------------------------------------- Holland Directory Wednesday, September 16, 2020
NEW ALBANY – Ms. Ada Scales, 89, passed away on September 15, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
NETTLETON – Glenn Shumpert, 81, passed away on September 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tuplelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
ETTA – Sammie Lee Hudson, 87, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. He was born October 10, 1932, in Union County to Thomas Nelson Hudson and Dora Elizabeth Vance Hudson. He was a member of Christian Rest Methodist Church. He was retired from furniture manufacturing. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September, 17, 2020, at Christian Rest Cemetery with Bro. Donnie Williams officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: U V Hardin Hudson; 2 grandchildren: Jessica Bullard and Billy Wayne Bullard; and 2 great-grandchildren: Levi Hale and Amber Marie Elizabeth Bullard. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister: Denia Bolen; 1 brother: R. W. Hudson; and 1 step-son: Thomas Robert Bullard. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
CHARLESTON – Charley Greer, 81, passed away on September 14, 2020, at his residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
TIPPAH/LAFAYETTE COUNTIES – It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we mourn the passing of our beloved, Jason Richard Phillips. He passed away peacefully in his cherished home in Oxford MS, after succumbing to liver failure on September 13th at the age of 46 years with his mother and brother at his bedside. He left this world on his own terms, much as he lived his life. Jason was born on January 3, 1974 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, the day of a huge ice storm in Memphis TN. That was a glimpse of things to come in his too brief life. Jason is survived by two daughters, Kasie and Kalyn Parks of Paris MS; his mother, Dr. Margaret Robertson of Corinth MS; his brother, Richard Scott Phillips of Corinth MS; his grandmother, Mrs. Clyda Robertson of Ripley MS; his uncles, Randy Robertson and wife Charlotte of Ripley MS and Ken Phillips and his wife Brenda of Centerville, TN; his aunt, Amy Janes and husband Joel of Ripley MS. In addition, he leaves behind a host of cousins, extended family and friends. He was baptized Southern Baptist. Jason loved dogs, horses, gardening, music, and sport fishing, but his greatest love was food. He enjoyed sharing his love of Southern cuisine, and did so with students, athletes, celebrities, musicians and presidents. In addition, he shared his knowledge of life, guns and collectibles freely. At heart, he was a true combination of the Robertson, Drewery, Dugan, Ervin and Phillips’ clans. Jason attended White Station High School in Memphis TN and went on to graduate from the Art Institute of Atlanta Georgia. After receiving his culinary education, he traveled the world, working in London and Prague, among other cities before opening his own restaurants in Parson, TN. Sacred Hearts Cafe & Bakery was a highly rated fine dining establishment and the other, Grannys, he would smile and call a “meat and 3 veg” place. Highlights from his professional career included his role as chef at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, serving as Director of Operations for Harrahs Entertainment, and lastly a 13 year career with Aramark Food Services in higher education, overseeing operations over multiple universities among them, his beloved Ole Miss. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Charles Richard Phillips; grandfathers, Randolph “Buke” Robertson and Charles Phillips; grandmother, Mavis Orman Phillips Burke and two uncles, Carl Phillps and Woodrow Koonce. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the funeral service at the Ripley Funeral Home with brief graveside service to follow at Peoples Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Landon Janes, Alex Janes, Eli Janes and Charles Terry. Jason would be proud.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Patricia Mullins “Patty “ Yancey, 60, resident of Ripley, died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Blue Mountain. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Patty will be at 11 AM Wednesday, September 16 in the Antioch Cemetery with Bro. Steven Thomas officiating. Patty was born November 30, 1959 in Memphis, TN and is the daughter of Dorothy Childers Leopard of Ripley and the late Floyd Mullins. She received her education in the Ripley Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry in Tippah County. A Christian, Patty had a very generous heart and her biggest pleasure in life was beautiful flowers. Her spirit was strong and the love she had for her family was the healing power in each obstacle she overcame. She leaves a void in our lives, but not without leaving behind the wonderful memories of her love for life. In addition to her mother, Patty is survived by the family she loved, her son, Michael Herman of Ripley, two grandsons, Bryan Brooks and Alex Herman. both of Ripley, one special granddaughter, two sisters, Brenda Weaver (John) and Nancy Weaver (Tony) , one brother, Simon Leopard, Jr. (Lynn), all of Ripley and her long time companion, Mike Yancey. She was also preceded in death by her step-father that raised her, Simon Leopard and a brother, Boyd Mullins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Patty’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
LAMAR – Joann Miller, 73, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Baptist Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, TN with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Friday 11:00 am until service.
FULTON – Carneader Borsnik, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Dogwood Plantation Assisted Living in Fulton. She was born January 9, 1931, in the Fairview community of Itawamba County, MS, to Cebie Burt and Cordelia Sheffield Trulove. She spent most of her adult life in North Chicago, Illinois, before returning to Fulton in 2011. She was a homemaker and previously worked for Warwick, Abbott Laboratories, and the Zion Candy Factory while in North Chicago. She attended Union Chapel Church of God in Fairview. She was an exceptional cook who enjoyed flower gardening and being around her family. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Jim Mauney officiating. Burial will at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, Illinois. Survivors include her daughter, Virginia Ann Johnson (Vernon) of Fulton; two grandsons, Mike Johnson (Elizabeth) of Saltillo and Daniel Johnson (Sherry) of Fulton; four great-grandchildren, Benjamin Johnson, Amanda Johnson, Jacob Johnson, and Baylee Johnson; and two brothers, Jim Trulove (Shirley) of Tupelo and Merlin Dee Trulove (Maria) of Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank J. Borsnik, who died in 2008; her parents; four sisters, Ruth Kent, Dewdrop Elrod, Joyce Gonsman, and Dyann Cheney; and two brothers, Verlon Trulove and G.B. Trulove. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the Borsnik family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
BELMONT – Harold Dean Oswalt, 78, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Iuka Hospital, Iuka, MS. He was born in Belmont, MS and owned and operated Oswalt Construction for fifty-four years. He loved to dig in the dirt and farming. He was a member and elder of Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS and was a song leader for many years. He was a member of the Board of Directors at Pine Vale Children’s Home, Corinth, MS. Harold joined First American National Bank as a Director in 1993 and served as Chairman of the Loan Committee for almost twenty years as well as Chairman of the Holding Company, First American Bancshares, Inc. since 2015. He took great pride in First American and personally helped build many branch offices, including the Main Office in Iuka, MS. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 17, 11 a.m. at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS with David Conley officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife – Linda Oswalt; one daughter – Karen Timbs; two grandsons – Justin Timbs (Kaila) and Dillon Oswalt (Lacey); one granddaughter – Anna Timbs; four great-grandchildren – Jackson Timbs, Rylee, Ava and Hadley Oswalt; step-children- Connie Chism, Brent Chism and Cody Chism (Karla); step-grandchildren – Alyssa Grubbs, Maurijo Grubbs, Lexi Chism, Lilly and Kypton; two brothers-in-law – James Estes Sartain (Brenda) and Stephen Sartain (Deb) and one sister-in-law – Brenda Oswalt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Maggie Talman Oswalt, his first wife, Sherry Oswalt, a son, Keith Oswalt, one sister, Molene Oswalt, one brother, Roger Oswalt and his mother-in-law, Dot Sartain. Pallbearers will be Kerry Moody, Jimmy Moody, Robert Hester, Shane McNeil, Quint Sartain and Jerry Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Moody, Raymon Carr, Ron Deaton, Benford Pierce, Robert Cashion, Mark Segars, Scott Segars, Tommy Chamblee and Larry Sartain. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 6-8 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children’s Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834.
UNION COUNTY – Travis Niemann, 57, passed away on September 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
HATLEY – Fred Melvin Webb, 86, of Hatley passed from this life on September 14, 2020. He was born in Saltillo, MS May 14, 1934 to Mark and Florence White Webb. He married Shirley Neaves June 22, 1955. He dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel of Christ in 1953. He attended Freed Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee and Alabama Christian College in Montgomery, Alabama. He retired from pulpit preaching in 2011 but never retired from telling people about the Gospel of Christ. He enjoyed and was very much involved in training and showing and judging Racking horses. He took great pride in encouraging his children and grandchildren to train and ride and show horses. His love for beagles took him on many rabbit hunts with some if his closest friends. He was also a widely known auctioneer who passed this talent on to his grandson. Services will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home conducted by his family Hugh Glaze, Dustin Parham, and Holly Pearce Burial will follow in the Hatley Cemetery. He leaves behind to mourn his death, his loving wife Shirley; Daughters, Freida Parham of Hatley, Andra Parham (Mark) of Hatley, and Becky Webb of Hatley, James Webb, of Hatley; Grandchildren, Amber Parker (Chris) Ashlea Coon (Brian), Dustin Parham (Leah), Heather Murphree (Danny), Hannah Cranfield (Andrew), Jamie Lee Stout (Christian), Mack Webb (Keri) 14 great Grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Epperson of Saltillo and Kay Pope of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Joyce Swindle, a brother Donald Webb and a son-in-law Anthony Parham. Pallbearers will be Raymond Little, Bill Steverson, Mark Parham, Leslie Grant, Roy Lee Lindsey, Chris Parker, and Eddie Comer. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Richardson, the Hardees Coffee Club, and all past and present Wee-Care Children who affectionately called him, Granddaddy. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A special thanks to the many doctors who treated him for many years and especially Gerald Parker who cared for him with the greatest ethic. Also, thanks to North MS Home Health Services for their loving, patient, and tender care. He loved them all.
TUPELO/FULTON – Frances Hendrix, 79, died on September 15, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
BOONEVILLE – Logan Atley Harr, 16, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born in Starkville, MS, on September 22, 2003. He was a member of the Booneville Blue Devil Football and Soccer teams. Logan was the son of Amelia Harr (Nathan) and Vince Harr (Jennifer). He was an outstanding athlete and was loved by all who knew him. Logan had an amazing sense of humor and would light up any room he entered. Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Booneville, MS. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM. He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Lily Ruth and Bailey Grayce; two brothers, Gabriel Vincent and Ty Eugene; paternal grandparents, Justin Priess, Kelly Cunningham; maternal grandparents, Regina Capell (Stephen), Roy Baldwin (Wanda), and Oneta Cole; great-grandparents, Carlton and Ellie Moore; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Connie “Nana” Priess and grandfather, Benjamin Harr. Honorary pallbearers will be his teammates of Booneville High School Football and Soccer teams.
AMORY – Samuel Dwight Carter, 74, started his new life in Heaven on Friday, September 11, 2020. Born on November 21, 1945, in Quincy, MS, he was a son of the late Samuel August and Beatrice Mae Thatcher Carter. Dwight grew up in Monroe county and attended Quincy and Becker Grammar Schools. He graduated from Amory High School and went on to further his education by attending classes at Itawamba Community College. He proudly signed up to serve his country in the Army National Guard. Later, he joined the US Navy in 1968 and served during the Vietnam War and he was a Gunners Mate on the USS Stribling. Dwight was most proud of serving in the US Navy and he had some very interesting stories to tell about his time at sea. Dwight loved the Lord and he was Baptist. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Sprinkle Carter, on December 31, 1976 and they had many wonderful years together. Dwight was a great provider and worked at Star Printing in Amory for over forty years. He was a great dedicated employee and a skilled printer. Some of his close friends were Tommy Cole, Carol Stone and Mel Kinsey. An outgoing man, he was a friend to many. Dwight was a true servant, he cared about and was proud of his community. To show his pride, often times he would travel the side of the roads to clean the unsightly litter people left behind. In his free time, he liked to enjoy the quiet while fishing. In contrast, the craziness of spending time with his grandchildren was something he also cherished. He was a jokester and prankster. He liked making people laugh and he always brought a smile to those who knew him. He liked soft rock and some country music. In addition to fishing, he liked to be outdoors working in his garden growing his prize vegetables. He had a special place in his heart for St. Jude and always gave to that charity. Left behind to treasure his memories are his wife, Rebecca Sprinkle Carter, Amory; daughter, Rhonda Mae Carter, Columbus; son, Samuel Anthony Carter (Angela), Amory; grandchildren, Kasey Livingston (Keith), Dilan, Dalton, Chloe, Eli and Sam; great grandson, Aedan; sister, Dora Bivens, Tupelo, Douglas Carter (Thelma), Quincy Community; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kasey R. Carter; sister, Deborah Kay Carter; son in law, G.T. Cantrell. A Funeral Service, with military honors, will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Justin Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Lann Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS. Pallbearers will Robert Boozer, Dalton Cantrell, Dilan Cantrell, Keith Livingston, Skyler Poole, and Tony Carter. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory. Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when attending the visitation or service. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
