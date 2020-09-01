Laura Lard
SALTILLO – Laura Elizabeth Lard, 62, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 15, 1958 to Sydney and Martha Poindexter. Laura worked at Todd’s Big Star in Saltillo as a cook and deli manager. She was known for making the best chicken tenders around. Laura absolutely adored her children and grandchildren and cherished the time they spent together.
Laura leaves behind her daughter, Angela Tharp; her “spirit son”, Greg Patterson; her son, Cody Lard and his wife Amy; two grandchildren, Zoie and Chaz Tharp; two sisters, Sarah Ware and her husband, O’Neal, and Kathy Page, and a host of friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Poindexter.
Laura’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday, September 4 at the Saltillio Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Peterson officiating. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Johnny Bolden
HOLLY SPRINGS – Johnny Bolden, 66, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am graveside in Hudsonville Presbyterian Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 4-7 PM.
George Casmus
CALHOUN CITY – George Casmus, 74, passed away on August 31, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
James L. “Thunder” Clark, Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – James L. “Thunder” Clark, Sr., 67, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at his residence in Dumas. Graveside Service will be Thursday, September 3 at 6 PM at Dumas Cemetry. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Clark family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Noel Shumpert
EVERGREEN COMMUNITY/FULTON – Noel Shumpert, 89, passed away on September 1, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Otis Brinker
TUPELO – Otis Brinker, 78, passed away on August 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Robert Wayne Ashley
ABERDEEN – Robert Wayne Ashley, 80, passed away on August 30, 2020, at his residence in Aberdeen. There will be a memorial service at a later date with Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen in charge of the arrangements.
Jim Rutherford
SOUTHAVEN – James “Jim” Nelson Rutherford, 91, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto. He was born July 6, 1929 in Lee County to William and Clara Patton Rutherford. Jim graduated from the Cedar Hill School and attended Mississippi State University before being drafted in the United States Army in the Korean Conflict. Soldiers were the lucky beneficiaries of Jim’s culinary skills, as he served in the Mess of the 5th Armored Division of Chafee, Arkansas. After faithfully serving his country, he served as an experienced chef for many years in the restaurant industry, even at one time working in food service at the historic Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs, Arkansas. A longtime resident of Tupelo, he managed restaurants at the Holiday Inn and Trace Inn and many others in between. He later fulfilled his dream in opening his very own restaurants: Captain Jim’s in Tupelo and Big Jim’s at Bissell. After retiring from the restaurant business, he worked in sales for many years at National Chemical and later the Monts Company. After his retirement from foodservice, his family was delighted to be the recipient of the fruits of his culinary skills, and he never turned down an opportunity to assist his many friends in their own restaurants and home kitchens.
One of Jim’s greatest loves was indeed his family, particularly his wife, Charlotte, and numerous grandchildren. Over the years, he regaled them with stories of his antics and adventures (of which there were many and usually full of laughter), as well as innumerable dishes of the best macaroni and cheese and chicken and dressing anyone has ever eaten. Expressing opinions delighted Jim, where politics and sports were his favorite points to argue – especially when it came to defending his beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs. A product of the Great Depression, Jim learned how to fix and value just about everything he came across. As such he kept everything and wasted nothing, much to the consternation -but eventual appreciation- of his family and storage shed. His large stature and booming voice could command a room, but he was most comfortable in his recliner making up nicknames for his grandchildren and arguing about current events. His family and friends are grateful for his life, his outlook, and his character, and are all indelibly marked by his legacy.
Services will be held at the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church in Guntown with the Rev. Brad Corban officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, with graveside services at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 4. Waters Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Charlotte Gunner Rutherford of Southaven; three daughters Marilee Gomez (Ricky) of Southaven, Julie Mullenix of Hot Springs, Ark., and Rosalind White of Ark.; two sons, Robert Rutherford (Suzanne) of Jackson, and James Rutherford of Fort Branch, Ind.; and fourteen grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings, Bill Rutherford, Bob Rutherford, Beverly Davis, Julia “Dooley” Garner, Martha Swann, and Carolyn Bowman.
Memorials may be made to Desoto Healthcare Center, 7805 Southcrest Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38671 or to Pleasant Valley Methodist Church, 758 County Road 503, Guntown, Mississippi 38849.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sharon Blair
GOLDEN – Sharon Blair, 65, passed away on September 1, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Nannie Lee Coker
NEW ALBANY – Nannie Lee Coker, aged 101, left this life on August 30, 2020 at Baptist Hospital New Albany.
Nannie was born in Tippah County on December 7, 1918, to Jennie Mae (Moore) and Joel Holbert Garrison. Her schooling ended in the sixth grade so she could work in the fields with her parents. Her education never ended as she was a self-taught, strong woman with an iron will.
In 1937 at the age of 18, she married Willard Mize. During World War II they lived in Memphis and work at Goodyear building rubber life rafts for the military. After the war they settled in the Wells Chapel community where Willard had a small store. Willard passed away from a heart condition in 1949 at the age of 35.
On December 23, 1950, Nannie married Carl Ray Coker, the brother of her sister-in-law. They built a home in the Wells Chapel community and lived there together the rest of their lives.
Nannie worked at the shirt factory in New Albany before starting work as a nurse at Shands Hospital. Later she worked at UCGH and as an office nurse for Dr. Ellis, until she retired. Nannie was a big personality with many friends throughout her lifetime. She loved crocheting, painting and traveling with her family. Nannie lived a full and wonderful life and her love for her family and her friends made her the richest woman in the county.
Nannie is survived by her son, Jimmy Ray Coker (Amy) of Gainesville, Florida and her beloved niece Dorothy Huffstatler of New Albany, and four grandchildren, Jennifer Leigh Coker of Jackson, Tennessee; Carl Bradley Coker of Knoxville; Shelby Ross Coker of Bangor, Maine and Wesley Luke Coker of Gainesville, Florida. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Caleb Coker of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania and Baleigh Coker of Blue Mountain.
Nannie is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Palmer William Garrison of Wells Chapel, and her husband Carl. A private, immediate family, service will be held at a later date.
Cordery Ruth Daugherty
DORSEY COMMUNITY – Cordery Ruth Daugherty, 69, passed away on August 31, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born on March 14, 1951 in MS to parents Linza Watson and Velma Watson. She lived most of her life in the Dorsey Community. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family. She was of the Church of God faith. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Itawamba County on Friday, September 4, 2020 with Bro. Ronnie Martin and Bro. Shawn Martin officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one son, Rodney Pruitt (Connie) of the Richmond Community; three daughters, Shelley Reeves Butler (John) of Gulf Shores, AL; Jennifer Daugherty of the Dorsey Community; Teresa Lovelace of the Dorsey Community; thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands William “Bill” Pruitt, and Carlos Daugherty, two brothers, and one sister. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Peggy Vernon
BOONEVILLE – Peggy Vernon, 81, passed away on September 1, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Clinton W. Pruett
TIPPAH COUNTY – Clinton W. Pruett, 78, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, September 3 at 11 AM at Cannan Baptist Church in Benton County. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Canaan Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by RipleyFuneral Home. Burial will follow at Canann Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Patsilu Sheely Reeves
ATHENS – Patsilu Sheely Reeves passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Patsilu was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and received her higher education, including her Ph. D., from Mississippi State University. She had a long career with the Mississippi State Extension Service, working in Benton and Monroe Counties as a Family Life Specialist and then as a professor at Mississippi State University. She retired as Professor Emenitus of Human Sciences and began her new passion, restoring her family home in Athens. There she was a member of Paine Memorial United Methodist Church.
Patsilu was devoted to her friends and her family, always available to listen, laugh, and share a story. She was also especially devoted to her alma mater, Mississippi State University. She was an avid bulldogs fan and member of the Bulldog Club. She faithfully attended and supported both men’s and women’s athletics.
Patsilu is survived by her niece, Brandy Sheely, of New Orleans; her sister-in-law, Martha Sheely, of Athens; Bryan Camp, who helped her restore and maintain her family home and provided years of friendship; and her caregivers, Moneika and Kim.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. Sheely and Patsy Dilworth Sheely, and her brother, John D. Sheely.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Sammy Washburn officiating. A private burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mississippi State University Foundation in Patsilu’s honor or Paine Memorial United Methodist Church.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
James Giles
NEW ALBANY – James Huey Giles, 85, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Mississippi Veteran’s Home in Oxford. He was born December 29, 1934 in the Pleasant Ridge community of Union County to Paul Nance Giles and Annabelle Smith Giles. He was a 1953 graduate of New Albany High School and a 1959 graduate of Mississippi State University. He retired as a Major from the U.S. Marine Corp. and also retired from Air Gas Company. He was a member of New Albany ARP Church and was very active in Boy Scouts of America.
He is survived by a brother, Bobby Joe Giles (Carolyn) of Caledonia, MS. He was also survived and loved by his nieces, nephews and their children: Bob Cornelius, Bill Cornelius, Kathy Cornelius Pace, Ginny Ray, Carol Cornelius, Jeff Giles, D’Anne Giles Wester, Chris Giles and Rob Giles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Billie Ruth Giles Tabor (Bob) and Mary Elizabeth Giles Cornelius (Tom).
The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Mississippi Veterans Home, 120 Veterans Drive, Oxford, MS or to the Boy Scouts of America.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com for online condolences and registry.
Wayne Gates
TUPELO – Wayne Gates, 59, passed away on August 31, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Ronald “Ronnie” Merle McNutt
NEW ALBANY – Ronald “Ronnie” Merle McNutt, 33, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home in New Albany, MS. He was born on May 23, 1987, to Mr. Cecil Ronald McNutt and Elaine McNutt. Mr. McNutt is a member of the Celebration Church in Tupelo, MS. He enjoyed and performed theater plays. He was a member of the Comicons club. He was employed at the Toyota plant in Blue Springs, MS. Mr. McNutt is a Veteran of the United States Army Reserve where he served in the Iraq War.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Sevilla officiating. Burial will follow at the Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine McNutt; one brother, Joey McNutt (Susan); one sister, Mindy McNutt; two special nieces, Allie McNutt and Paisley McNutt; two special nephews, Drew Ham and Chance Pounds; a special cousin, Hope Newcomb (Daniel); two special second-cousins, Ella Newcomb and Rayker Newcomb; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Ronald McNutt; and four grandparents, Raz and Elois Rooker, and Jeff and Helen McNutt.
Pallbearers will be Jamey Nunley, Benjamin Neff, Nathan Belue, Chris Prestage, Evan Crabb, and John Barnes.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
James William Carnathan
HOUSTON – James William Carnathan, 68, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home in Houston. Mr. Carnathan was born August 12, 1952 in Greenwood, MS to Mrs. Mable Linn Carnathan and the late Mr. William Clarence Carnathan. He was a member of McCondy Methodist Church. He enjoyed 4-H, baseball and basketball as a youth, he was an SAE fraternity member at Mississippi State University, Houston Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer in 1977, State President Mississippi Soybean Association 1984-1985, Soybean Promotion Board member in 1989, served on the Chickasaw County Soil and Water Conservation District Board and Mississippi Farm Bureau Board.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Kevin Lindley officiating. Burial to follow. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Mable Linn Carnathan of Houston; his wife, Deborah Waller Carnathan of Houston, two daughters, Julie Carnathan Graves (Marshall) of Burke, VA; Karen Martin Cook (Billy) of Houston; one
son, Rob Greenleaf Martin (Leigh Anne) of Vernon, AL; one sister, Kay Carnathan Gammill (Neel) of Memphis, TN; five grandchildren, Leigha Evelyn Graves, Steven Cook, Coy Cook, Annah Kate Martin amd Madlyn Palmer Martin; one nephew, Kneeland Bennett Gammill and one niece, Emma Linn Gammill.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Clarence Carnathan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McCondy Methodist Church.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
