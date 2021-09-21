TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Doris Agnew, Corinth
Dorothy "Dot" Blackwell, Tupelo
Ellen Boyd, Amory
Linda Shults Bryan, New Albany
Maxine Bryant, Pontotoc
Carolyn Davis, Tremont
Michael Ericksen, Baldwyn
Rev. Michael J. Heard, Blue Springs
Harlan Lee Hester, Amory
Austin Cole Miles, Amory
Herbert "Archie" Miller, Aberdeen
Roger Mitchell, Holly Springs
Arlee F. Owens, Tupelo
Vicky Russell, Saltillo
John D. Sellers, Pontotoc
Bobbie Farrow Simpson, Benton County
Elizabeth Waldrop, Aiken, South Carolina
-----------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
September 22, 2021
MRS. LINDA SHULTS BRYAN
New Albany
11 a.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Graveside Services
3 p.m. Saturday
Hickory Flat Cemetery,
Cedar Grove, Tennessee
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. MARY BLANCHE
POSEY ARNOLD
Vienna, Virginia
Graveside Services
11 a.m. Thursday,
September 30, 2021
New Chapel Cemetery
MRS. DOROTHY “DOT”
BLACKWELL
Tupelo
No formal services
-----------------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Mrs. Vicky Russell
Tupelo
2 PM Today, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit Noon- Service Time Today
Saltillo Cemetery
----------------------------------------
MEMO
Elizabeth Waldrop
AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA - Elizabeth Waldrop, 87, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2021, at home in Aiken, SC. Services will be on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, TN.
MEMO
Maxine Bryant
PONTOTOC - Maxine Burgess Bryant was born on December 20 1932, in Houlka, Mississippi, and died September 16, 2021. She was 88 years old. Born in the midst of the Great Depression. She met her late husband, William Curtis Bryant, at a friend's home at 16. She was sitting on the floor and Curtis would later state it was her dark, naturally wavy hair that first caught his eye. And her sitting on the floor with her legs crossed like an Indian. They later married and raised four children together.
Having dropped out of high school to support her family, Maxine fulfilled her lifelong dream when she was awarded a scholarship in her late thirties to study nursing at the Mississippi University for Women. She went on to work as a nurse and tireless champion of the sick for 40 years at hospitals across Mississippi and Louisiana, including North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and the Mississippi State Penitentiary. In her professional as well as personal life, Maxine held herself to a high standard and most often demonstrated her love and devotion through good works, whether it was dressing a wound or cooking a meal for her family. She was a lifelong follower of Christ, and her words and actions demonstrated her willingness to put others before herself.
In Latin, compassion means "with suffering", or to be with someone as they suffer. Maxine expressed natural compassion towards her patients, family, friends, and anyone fortunate enough to know her throughout her long life. Maxine's gentle heart, hard work, and selfless devotion are evident in children and grandchildren molded by her unfaltering love, countless patients made better by her touch, and a world now a little less warm without her.
The family will gather at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM for a time of visiting. A graveside service will be follow at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Carol Doredant; two sons, William Curtis "Chip" Bryant, Jr. and Michael Anthony Bryant (Michele); one sister, Barbara Meeks; five grandchildren, Melissa Frosch, Robert Doredant, Tonya Bailey, Brittney Kelton and Joshua Bryant; and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Claud and Ida Mae Paton Burgess; her husband, a brother, Malone Burgess; a son, Jimmy Bryant and a grandson, William Curtis "Trey" Bryant III.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Burgess, Roger Warren, Ryan Terry, Mike Ford, Kevin Wilson and Brian Gann.
The family will gather at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM for a time of visiting. A graveside service will be follow at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
MEMO
Harlan Lee Hester
AMORY - Harlan Lee Hester, 94, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm at at Liberty Cemetery Nettleton, MS. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Bobbie Farrow Simpson
BENTON COUNTY - Bobbie Farrow Simpson, 96, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at her residence in Ashland. Services will be on Thursday, September 23 at 11 AM at Beech Hill Church of Christ. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Beech Hill Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Beech Hill Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Simpson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Michael Ericksen
BALDWYN - Michael Kenneth Ericksen, 76, peacefully passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 14, 1945, in Mesa, Arizona, to Kenneth J. Ericksen and Norma Young Ericksen. His father passed away at 32 when Michael was fifteen months old. He and his mother were devoted companions until her death in 2003. She instilled in him a love for the His Savior and the Gospel. He graduated from Fullerton High School in Southern California in 1963. In 1964, he was called as a Missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in the Canadian Mission. In 1966, he attended Fullerton Jr. College and continued on to Cal State Fullerton for a semester. In 1968, he married his eternal companion Ricki Morris of Fullerton. In 1969, he was drafted into the US Army where he served honorably until 1971. He began working for Summa Corporation, the Corporate Head of the Howard Hughes Organization in California, and in 1976 he and his family were relocated to Las Vegas, NV with the Corporation. He was the Transportation and Operations Supervisor for the company and retired in 1989. He continued his studies and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1978 from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Michael and his family moved to Baldwyn, MS in 1991. He worked at Cooper Tire from 1992 until 1998 at which time he retired.
Michael was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor. He was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings over the years including Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts, seminary teacher, and Branch President in the New Albany MS Branch. He was an Eagle Scout and had his Duty to God Award, and he helped many boys to prepare for their Eagle Scout awards over the years. Mike was a dedicated reader, enjoying the scriptures and other religious materials as well as how-to books as he was constantly wanting to learn how to do new things. He loved all kinds of music, especially Pavarotti-- which he also liked to share with others---even though they may not have enjoyed it quite as much as him. He began playing the piano at age eight, and he was always willing to play for Church as well as accompany others, especially his mother and daughter. He enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball when he was young, as well as playing on adult teams later on.
Michael was an avid car enthusiast, an interest which began at an early age and continued throughout his life. He shared his knowledge of building cars as a teaching tool for his sons, as well as scores of others who wanted to learn. He and his sons and friends built several race cars over the years. He belonged to the NHRA and participated in Pro Gas competitions all over the country.
Michael loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, and his greatest desire was to be an eternal family. He and his wife Ricki and their four children enjoyed spending time together doing a multitude of activities, and he was especially proud of his 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren when they came along. To them he is their "Pa Mike". He enjoyed it when they participated in school activities and sports, always encouraging them to do their best.
Funeral Services for our beloved Mike will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 404 W George E. Allen Drive in Booneville. Additional visitation prior to service time will be from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM. Visitation will be held from 5:00- 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Due to COVID 19, the family request that mask be worn. Bishop Michael Byrd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mormon Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mike Ericksen is survived by Ricki, his wife of fifty-three years; four children, Allyson Bernat (Sean), Vanessa Ericksen, all of Murray, UT, Ryan Ericksen (Sonya) of Pine Grove, and Steven Ericksen (and special friend, Tammy Almand) of Baldwyn. Five grandchildren, Jessica Hartness (Casey), Dillan Ericksen, Madison Ericksen, Gracie Ericksen, and Burke Ericksen; three great-granddaughters, Everleigh Harrell, Alyssa and Aleah Hartness.
He was preceded in death by his precious great-granddaughter, Aleigh Fayth Perrigo.
Pallbearers will be Dillan Ericksen, Sean Bernat, Sam Jepson, Shane Gray, Bart White, and Paul McCutchen.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Morris, Sr., Kevin Morris, Casey Hartness, Tommy Murphy, Randy Piersky, Rick Howell, Mickey Wood, Bruce Hirschi, Ned Floyd, Randy Hill, Burke Ericksen, all of Uncle Mike's nephews, Dr. Don Presley, Dr. Erik Dukes, James Roswell, Danny Henry and Curt Henry.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Vicky Russell
SALTILLO - Vicky Ann Yeager Russell, 61, laid down her badge and met her Creator at 3:20 AM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from the NMMC in Tupelo after a 3 week struggle with meningitis. Vicky, a caring and compassionate soul who often put others above self, was 61 years old. Born on May 20, 1960 to the late Raymond Yeager and Donna Gaines Yeager, who survives, she lived all her life in the Saltillo area. An avid Ole Miss fan, Vicky was Baptist by faith. She attended Saltillo Schools and ran the B-Quick in Saltillo for many years where she endeared herself to countless friends. She worked 13 years at Hunter Sadler Mfg. before finding her calling in life as a law enforcement officer. Vicky first worked for Lee Co. Sheriff Harold Ray Presley and, after his death, Sheriff Larry Presley. Almost 15 years ago, she joined the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department. At the time of her unexpected death, she had risen to the rank of Major and served as the Jail Administrator. She was beloved by co-workers and the public. She could be tough and independent but had a large heart and always rooted for the underdog-never meeting a stranger! Her "fun" personality was always evident and she could master most any challenge presented to her. Sheriff Chris Dickinson praised her for her devotion to all the citizens of Itawamba County and throughout our area. When not working, to which her commitment was complete and diligent, she loved nothing more than spending time with her 4 grandchildren. She always had time for her Mother and spent many Saturdays shopping with her-mostly buying for the grand's!!
A service, with law enforcement honors, will be held at 2 PM Today, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Sheriff Chris Dickinson will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-8PM (Tue.) and from Noon-service time on Wednesday-all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. The service may be viewed at 2 PM Wednesday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter.
Vicky is survived by her only daughter, Jessica Donnell Russell Townsend and husband, Richard of Guntown; Mamaw's 4 grandchildren, Carson, Maisy and twins; Delaney and Dylan; her Mother, Donna Yeager of Saltillo; her sister, Patty Sanders and husband, Craig of Saltillo; his brother, Ricky Yeager; 3 nieces, Susie Page, Donna Waldon and Emily Trulove and 3 nephews, Andrew Sanders, Austin Sanders and Tyler Russell; a host of friends and law enforcement colleagues from around the State. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Yeager.
Pallbearers will be Richard Townsend, Ricky Yeager, Craig Sanders, Skip Johnson, Malcolm Driskell, and Sheriff Chris Dickinson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Itawamba Co. Sheriff's Department, all law enforcement personnel and Austin and Andrew Sanders.
Memorials may be made to the Vicky Russell Foundation for Hope. This foundation will support area law enforcement with personal needs such as scholarships, medical costs and other concerns-all in memory and appreciation for Vicky's countless contributions during her lifetime. Checks should be made to the Create Foundation, P. O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS. 38802 and labeled Vicky Russell Foundation.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO, FLAG, MEMORIAL FH HOUSTON LOGO
Herbert "Archie" Miller
ABERDEEN - Herbert Harold "Archie" Miller went to meet the Lord at Heaven's gate and be reunited with his loving wife, Betty, on September 19, 2021 at the age of 90. Archie was born on February 9, 1931 in Houston, MS to the late John Herbert Miller and Elease Davis Miller. He married Betty Katherine Kilgore on November 23, 1955. He graduated from Houston High School and Mississippi State University. Archie was a four year U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Yorktown.
He and his wife Betty were charter members of St. Mark United Methodist Church and remained dedicated servants throughout their lives. Archie was a retired employee of Walker Manufacturing Company in Aberdeen and an avid sports fan, especially for his MSU Bulldogs. He spent his time on the computer, reading, watching sports and the news on TV, and working in the yard.
Archie helped his wife, children, and grandchildren in anyway he could. He always said that his day was complete when he had made at least one person laugh.
Survivors include his four daughters; Kim (Howard) Dahlem of Decatur, AL, Candy (Randy) Ferguson of West Point, MS, Katie (David) Holliday of Memphis, TN, and Leigh (Gary) Bynum of Collierville, TN; eight grandchildren, Will (Jennifer) Dahlem, Anna (Matt) Jackson, Lane (Alley) Ferguson, Lee Ferguson, Mitch Bynum, Abby Holliday, Ainsley Holliday and Maddie Bynum; six great grandchildren, Aiden Ferguson, Bailey Dahlem, Harper Jackson, Ben Dahlem, Miller Jackson and Culley Ferguson.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life his wife Betty, and his special angel, granddaughter Miller Katherine Bynum.
Services will be at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., with the Rev. Frank Davis and Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be grandsons; Will Dahlem, Lane Ferguson, Lee Ferguson and Mitch Bynum; grandson in-law, Matt Jackson and family friend, Steve Gaskin.
Donations may be made to: St. Mark United Methodist Church-Aberdeen, MS / St. Jude-Memphis, TN or charity of choice.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, MS.
For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Ellen Boyd
AMORY - Ellen Moore Boyd, 81, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Daughter of Vardaman and Bertha Alice Henderson Moore, she was born in Cleveland, Mississippi on February 3, 1940. Ellen graduated from Cleveland High School in 1958 and also Delta State University. Receiving the honor of "Best Dressed" in college, she was also a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She met the love of her life while in college and after marrying Garland, they moved to Mountain Home, AR and later moved to Memphis while her husband finished dental school. In 1969, they made their home in Columbus, MS and shortly after, moving to Amory to raise their family. While in Amory, Ellen was a member of the Fidelia Club, a lifetime member of Junior Auxiliary of Amory and a Board Member of the Haskell Foundation. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory. Ellen loved to travel and spent enjoyable times in London visiting her sister and her family. For many years, she traveled to Gulf Shores with her close friends, better known as "The Three Bees," Dot Forbus and Jean Sanders. It was on these trips the three would visit and solve the world's problems. A devoted and faithful mother, grandmother, and friend, she found a fun and amusing side to every situation. Ellen considered family a top priority and her faith and devotion ran deep. She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 at the cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her sons, David Garland Boyd (Dee) of Amory and Matthew Roberts Boyd (Trisha) of Amory; granddaughters, Lindsey Boyd Rainey (Matt) of Oxford, MS and Bailey Estes Boyd (Zac Lawrence) of Germantown, TN; sister, Lattra Moore Malone of Sarasota, FL; nieces, Tiffany Malone of Sarasota, FL, Donnely Warren of Little Rock, AR, and Brooke Barrow (Luke) of Spring, TX; and nephew, George Moore (Tanja) of Houston, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Garland Boyd; her parents; one sister, Frances Moore Warren; brother, Joseph V. Moore, Jr. "Bubba;" and brother-in-law, Tom Malone.
Pallbearers will be Brad Tate, Tyler Tate, Glenn Smith, Mike Pearson, Hollis Brown, Nathan Doyle, and Jon Alexander.
Memorials may be made to Project Ultrasound, a pro-life charity to protect the unborn for which Ellen was most passionate about.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Doris Agnew
CORINTH - Doris Agnew, 86, passed away on September 20, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Linda Shults Bryan
NEW ALBANY - Linda Shults Bryan, 72, passed away suddenly in her home on Friday, September 17, 2021. Linda was born in Memphis, Tennessee on September 1, 1949, to Mattie Sue and Joneal Hodgin.
After 30 years as a telephone operator, she proudly retired from AT&T, previously South Central Bell and BellSouth. More recently, for several years, she has been everyone's favorite door greeter at Sam's Club. Linda has also been a devoted follower of Christ, her entire life.
Linda was a loving sister, niece, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend, who is survived by her sisters, Nancy Hodgin of Guntown and Manessa (Gary) Monson of Crystal Lake, Illinois; son, Marvin Neal Shults of New Albany; daughter Shelia (Tim) Hall of Guntown; granddaughter, Jessica (Jorge) Interiano of Oxford; and her adored great-grandchildren, Christopher and Natalie Fernandez-Interiano, also of Oxford.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mattie Sue and Joneal.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, September 25, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Linda's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Hamilton. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Hickory Flat Cemetery in Cedar Grove, Tennessee.
Memorials may be made to FNB Bank towards the Shults-Bryan Family to provide future housing and care for her disabled son, Marvin.
Pallbearers will be James Bryan, Tim Hall, Jorge Interiano, Tom Rogers, Gary Monson, and Harmon Hall.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Roger Mitchell
HOLLY SPRINGS - Roger Mitchell, 74, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 5-9 PM.
MEMO, FLAG
John D. Sellers
PONTOTOC - John D. Sellers, age 92, went to be with Jesus on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Pontotoc Health Services. He was born September 11, 1929 to John D. and Jennie Ruth Fitts Sellers. John was retired from the Kellogg Company in Memphis, TN. He enjoyed working, cleaning, camping, boating and spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Wayne Cobb officiating. A private family graveside service will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Hester Stepp Sellers; a daughter, Charquita Stalnaker (Tommy); two sons, Donnie Sellers (Melanie) and Ronald "Frog" Sellers (Kathy); six grandchildren, Robyn Milsap, Donna Gail Stutsy, Mandi Stutsy Waldrep, Beth Anne Holder, Katelyn Richardson and Stephen Stalnaker; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee Evans, Brittany Mathis, Brianna Mathis, Mille Anne Holder, Grey Holder and Emma Stalnaker, one great-great grandchild, Nahmi Evans; and an adopted daughter, Kathy Richards (Doug).
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Verness Houston and Mary Sellers.
Pallbearers will be Andy Stephen, Stephen Stalnaker, Michael Richardson, Jay Holder, J.W. Taylor and Robert Mitchell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday and from 10 to 11 AM on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO
Austin Cole Miles
AMORY - Austin Cole Miles, 38, passed away on September 21, 2021, at Shelby County in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Arlee F. Owens
TUPELO - Arlee F. Owens, 106, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 12 pm at Blackland Missionary Baptist Church, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Carolyn Davis
TREMONT - Carolyn Davis, 83, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Dogwood Assisted Living in Fulton. She was born January 31, 1938, in Itawamba County to Woodrow and Reba Wren Davis. She was a homemaker for many years and enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, and being around her family. She also enjoyed watching veterinarian shows on television, such as Dr. Pol. Carolyn was a sociable person who loved her Lord and Savior.
Services will be at noon Thursday, September 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery at Tremont.
Survivors include one son, Steve Stevens (Nancy) of Tremont; three daughters, Kathy Moore Luprete (Anthony) of Tremont, Debra Sanders (Allan) of Jackson, MO, and Rayette Stevens of Tremont; the father of her children, Bro. Ray Stevens of Tremont; two sisters, Barbara Sanderson of Smithville and Linda Heatherly of Fulton; 10 grandchildren, Andrea Ross, Chris Walton, Elizabeth Gutierrez, Catie Moore, Dustin Sanders, Brooke Garbey, Jessica Longoria, Emily Stevens, and Kel Nichols; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa Ritch; an infant brother; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Kel Nichols, Dustin Sanders, Nick Garvey, Mitch Brown, Michael Sanderson, Bud Loden, and Lee Loden.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Davis family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, NL JONES LOGO
Rev. Michael J. Heard
BLUE SPRINGS - Rev. Michael Junior Heard was born February 13, 1977 in Grand Rapids, MI. He departed this life Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center.
A Graveside Celebration of his life will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. A Walk-Thru Public Viewing will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Dorothy "Dot" Blackwell
TUPELO - Dorothy "Dot" Wayne Blackwell, at 92 years old, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a short illness.
Dot was born May 7, 1929, in Plantersville, to Noah Espy Blackwell, Jr. and Merle Durrett Blackwell.
Dot is survived by a brother, Noah Espy Blackwell, III and Joan Vance Blackwell of Paris, Kentucky. She has two nieces, Melanie A. Blackwell, and Nora Blackwell Judy (Morgan) both of Lexington Kentucky, and one nephew, R. Vance Blackwell of Paris.
Also surviving are two great-nephews, Dustin H. Pegg of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and Captain Joshua S. Judy (Amy) of Niceville, Florida, and one great-niece, Elizabeth M. Judy of Charleston, South Carolina.
Dot graduated from Plantersville Consolidated High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Blue Mountain College. She went on to earn her Master's of Education from the University of Mississippi in Special Education.
After retiring from her teaching career that spanned over 30 years, Dot moved back to Tupelo. She taught in both Mississippi and the Miami-Dade County School system in South Florida.
Ever the student, Dot continued to take courses at Itawamba Community College and took every opportunity to travel with the Community College, friends and family.
She was a very active member of the Plantersville Baptist Church, serving in the capacity of Sunday School teacher and a member of the Music Ministry as Pianist and Organist. The family is very appreciative of the members of Plantersville Baptist Church and her loving friends and neighbors for their exceptional care and compassion during Dot's hour of need.
No public services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Plantersville Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.