TUPLEO - Lorinda Carole Lee, 53, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022. Born in New Orleans, LA, on July 28, 1969, she lived in Tupelo, MS, most of her life until moving to New York City in 2002. After graduating from Tupelo High School in 1987, Lorinda graduated from NEMCC and the University of North Alabama. Lorinda was passionate about ballet, having begun dance in elementary school. She was a member of the Dance Company in high school, dance teams in college and continued dancing in NYC. A born again Christian, Lorinda gave her life to Jesus at 9 years old. A friend described her as beautiful, kind, smart, vibrant, with an inquisitive mind and effortless style. Her adventurous spirit started when she travelled to Washington, D.C., with her gifted class in 6th grade. She continued travelling in college and beyond with trips to London, Paris, Sweden, Chicago, California, and finally NYC. A continual learner, Lorinda enjoyed taking classes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Living just a few blocks from Central Park, Lorinda loved her walks there with Phoebe, her beloved dog, and taking pictures of the beautiful flowers. This was also a place of refuge for her during the pandemic. Lorinda treasured her southern friends from elementary, high school, college, especially her sisters in Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, keeping these and other friends close throughout her life. Lorinda held a variety of positions with numerous companies until she began her career in Pharmaceutical sales with Wyeth and later with Pfizer, which led to her move to NYC.
Lorinda was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Bobby Lee, grandparents, Albert and Iris Lee of Franklin County, MS, Ilene McCreary Huddleston, Grafton and Bobbie Huddleston of Booneville, and uncles, Glenn Lee and Gene Lee.
Survivors include her mother, Carolyn Lee of Tupelo, her aunts and uncles, Linda (David) Springer, Mike (Cindy) Huddleston, Teri (Darell) Goins, aunts, Peggy Lee and Evelyn Lee and numerous cousins and friends.
A service celebrating Lorinda's life will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 300 North Church Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Tupelo, Harvest Building Fund.
