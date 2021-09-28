TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Ray Bridges, Guin, Alabama
Betty Jean Clark, Tupelo
George Dickson, Jr., Saltillo
Shelia Dykes, Bigbee Community
James Johnson, Mantachie
Tommy F. King, Saltillo
Charles Wallace, Sr., Okolona
Mary Williams, Walnut
Lula Kay Barnes Youngblood, Tippah/Marshall
------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
September 29, 2021
MR. JAMES “BUSTER”
OSWALT
Saltillo
2 p.m. Wednesday
Saltillo Chapel
Lebanon Cemetery
MRS. MARY BLANCHE
POSEY ARNOLD
Vienna, Virginia
Graveside Services
11 a.m. Thursday
New Chapel Cemetery
MR. TOMMY F. KING
Saltillo
2 p.m. Friday
Saltillo Chapel
Saltillo Cemetery
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Friday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Wednesday, September 28, 2021
Jeniffer Garner
Tupelo
6 PM today
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 5 PM-service time
Mrs. Shelia “Puddin” Dykes
Bigbee Community
2:30 PM Thursday
Graveside Service
Conwill Cemetery
Visit: 12 noon – 2 PM Thursday
At the Tupelo Chapel
Mr. Sammy Burt
New Chapel Community
11 AM Saturday
New Chapel Community Church
New Chapel Cemetery
Visit: 10 AM-service time
------------------------------------
MEMO
Mary Williams
WALNUT - Mary Williams, 63, passed away on September 26, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
James Johnson
MANTACHIE - James Johnson, 78, passed away on September 27, 2021, at Ruleville Nursing and Rehab Center in Ruleville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
James Ray Bridges
GUIN, ALABAMA - James Ray Bridges, 54, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at his home in Guin, AL. Services will be on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11-1 at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Betty Jean Clark
TUPELO - Betty Jean Clark, 76, passed away on September 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors and Cremation Service.
MEMO, PEGUES SALTILLO LOGO
Tommy F. King
SALTILLO - Tommy King passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his daughter's home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 68. Born in Arkansas on November 23, 1952, Tommy was the son of Jack and Geraldine King Short. He worked building cabinets and painting houses. When Tommy was not tinkering on cars, he enjoyed watching his favorite old westerns.
He leaves behind two children, Kelly Angle and husband, Brandon, of Saltillo and Brad King and wife Brittney of Ardmore, Alabama; three grandchildren, Madison and Haden Hogue and Gavin Angle; three sisters, Nancy Farrar and husband, Tim, of Saltillo, Jackie Hutcheson and husband, Kenny, of Wheeler and Joyce Escobedo and husband, Joel, of Saltillo; two brothers, Danny King and wife, Dot, of Pontotoc and Gary King and wife, Loretta, of Baldwyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Alan King.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Friday, October 1, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Andrew Ledbetter officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Charles Wallace, Sr.
OKOLONA - Charles Wallace, Sr., 73, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Diversicare of Amory in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, September, 30 2021 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion MB Church Cemetery - Van Vleet. Visitation will be on today from 4 pm until 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors - Okolona. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion MB Church Cemetery.
MEMO
George Dickson, Jr.
SALTILLO - George Dickson, Jr., 78, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at The Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton. Services will be on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1:30 p. m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:30- 1:30 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Mantachie Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday's edition of the Daily Journal.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Lula Kay Barnes Youngblood
TIPPAH/MARSHALL - Lula Kay Barnes Youngblood, 82, resident of Redbanks, MS, and former resident of Tippah County passed away peacefully September 27, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, TN.
A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mrs. Youngblood will be at 3 PM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at County Line Cemetery near Walnut. Visitation will be from 2 PM until 2:30 PM at the Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Youngblood was born July 7, 1939 in Chalybeate, MS to the late Lymon and Josie Shaw Barnes. She received her education in the Chalybeate Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry in the Memphis Tennessee area and was also employed as a beautician.
A Christian and member of Victoria Heights Baptist Church, gardening, shopping, and outdoor activities were favorite pass times. The matriarch of the family and affectionately known as "Mamaw Kay", she will be remembered for her love of cooking which included her delicious lemon pie and her loving heart towards her very large family.
Those left the cherish her memories include three sons, Johnny Hall (Deborah) of Redbanks, Billy Hall (Sharon) of Walnut, and Bobby Hall of Walnut, one sister, Ann Vandevender of Meridian, one daughter in law, Melinda Hall, fifteen grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Winford "Sonny" Youngblood, the father of her children, James Russell Hall, eleven sisters, three brothers, and one grandson.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Youngblood family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Shelia Dykes
BIGBEE COMMUNITY - Bigbee Community-Shelia Fay "Puddin" Dykes, 62, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo after a 15 day struggle with Covid. Born in Tupelo to Charles Flurry and Doris Van Buskirk on Feb. 13, 1959. They both survive. She graduated from Nettleton High School and spent her life as an animal rescuer and caregiver for her family. Puddin, as she was known by family and closest friends, was a member of the Full Gospel faith. She loved all animals, fishing, motorcycle riding, red Corvettes, and spending time with her two sons and their children. She enjoyed on-line shopping and listening to all types of music. She looked forward to her monthly visits to Shorty's Style Shop to have Julie Raper fix her hair.
A graveside service will be held at 2:45 Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Conwill Cemetery off Hwy 371 with Bro. Rob Sargent officiating. A public visitation will be from Noon-2 PM Thursday at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Survivors include her husband, David Dykes of Bigbee; sons, Levi Dykes (Mickie) of Nettleton and Dusty Dykes (April) of Amory; grandchildren, Alyssa, Brilee, Lexius and Paisley Dykes; her mother, Doris VanBuskirk of Shannon; Charles Flurry (Dorothy) of Nettleton; brothers, Jimmy David Capps of Houlka and Gary Flurry (Tammie) of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Bill and Ella Mae Sullivan VanBuskirk; two sisters, Donna Harlow and Cheryl Clayton and her son, Dakota who were both buried on September 3, 2021 and a brother, Terry Flurry.
Pallbearers will be Daniel, Matthew and Bobo Dykes, Anthony Fooshee, Zach Cresap and Corey Fines.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.