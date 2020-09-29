Mrs. Loraleane Golden
NEW ALBANY – Mrs. Loraleane Golden, 85, passed away on September 29, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Bobby J. Phillips
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES – Bobby J. Phillips, 69, passed away on September 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Ernie Cummings
AMORY – Ernie Cummings, 66, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 .m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Michael Ferguson
BOONEVILLE – Michael Ferguson, 57, passed away on September 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Glenda Gardner
MANTACHIE – Glenda Pace Gardner, 64, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 30, 1956 to the late Dennison Pace and the late Jessie White Pace In Tupelo. She retired from Super Sagless after 45 years of service. She was a member of South Marietta Independent Baptist Church. Glenda leaves behind her 3 beloved fur babies, JoJo, Princess, and Annie. She enjoyed flower gardening, going to church, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services will be private with burial in Ozark Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 3 sons; Randy (Kimberly) Cates of Mantachie, Adam (Atesa) Gardner of Mantachie, and Nicky Gardner of Mantachie, and a daughter; Jessie (Ernesto) Grande of Mantachie, grandchildren; Jordan and her husband Max, Dustin, Teryn, Kennedy, Dugan, Daniel and his wife Brooke, A.J., Nelia, Alayna, Grayson, Bella, Caelen, 2 great grandchildren, Maddox, and Bentley, 3 sisters; Brenda (Terry) Rogers of Muscle Shoals, AL, Linda (Jimmy) Hallmark of Kirkville, Joyce (Jimmy) Galloway of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Paul Michael Gardner, her parents; Dennison and Jessie Pace, brother; Tommy Pace, 2 sisters; Betty Westmoreland, and Peggy Houston.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Randal Mauldin George
WALNUT – Randal Mauldin George, 72, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Wednesday September 30, 2020 2:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
Joy Odle
PONTOTOC – Joy Odle, 69, passed away peacefully at her home on September 28, 2020. She was born October 12, 1950 to Merle and Opal Sanders. She enjoyed going to church, shopping, and watching hallmark movies alongside her fur baby, Bruiser. She also loved spending time with her grand babies and baking for her family. The family would like to thank all the nurses from Sanctuary Hospice Care for providing exceptional care.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Odle; her sisters, Debbie Pettigrew of St. Paul, NE and Gayle Fitzgerald (Lloyd) of New Albany, MS; her daughters, Mary Betts (Sam) of Tupelo, MS, Jessica Brown (Jason) of Pontotoc, MS, and Christy Putt (Adam) of Pontotoc, MS; her sons, Jon Brown (Mona) of Pontotoc, MS, Jaye Brown (Robin) of Whitesville, KY, and Doug Odle (Christina) of Jonesville, VA; and a whole slew of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jerry Sanders; one sister, Barbara Benefield; and one son, Jesse Brown.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a private immediate family only service on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Bro. Joel Ray and Bro. Llyod Fitzgerald officiating. The service will be Facebook Live at 12PM on Victory Baptist Church’s Facebook page. Burial will be in Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Eathan Daugherty, Sloan Henry, Travis Pound, Jamie Kincade, Douglas Adams, and Sam Jernigan.
Fidel Reyes Leon
PONTOTOC – Fidel Reyes Leon, 53, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5 – 7 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Daphne Knight
BOONEVILLE – Daphne Knight, 84, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Jumpertown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemtery.
Flora Patterson
MYRTLE – Maggie Flora Hall Patterson, 97, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 5, 1923, in New Albany to Berry Benjamin Hall and Geneva Florence Quillian Hall. She was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. She was retired from the cafeteria at Myrtle School and Union County Head Start.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Enterprise Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Monk and Bro. Robert Sheppard officiating. Burial will be in Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 4 daughters: Lynda Lott of New Albany, Barbara Atkeison (Mike) of New Albany, Cathy Wilbanks of Walnut, and Janice Messer (Bobby) of Myrtle; 1 son: Johnny Patterson (Peggy) of New Albany; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: George Madison Patterson; 6 sisters; and 2 brothers. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Messer, J. D. Messer, Brandon Higgason, Johah Higgason, Lee Wilbanks, Ryan Wilbanks, Bill Lott, and Noah Ghoul.
Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Enterprise Baptist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Charles Henry Henson
TUPELO – Charles Henry Henson, 64, died September 28, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Willie F. Lucas, Jr.
BALDWYN – Willie F. Lucas, Jr., 69, passed away on September 29, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Frances Stiles
BIGGERSVILLE – Frances Stiles, 35, passed away on September 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Lanny Maxwell
BALDWYN – Lanny Maxwell, 69, passed away on September 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
James King
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTY – James King, 60, passed away on September 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Roosevelt Gray
RIPLEY – Roosevelt Gray, 70, passed away on September 29, 2020, at his home in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
