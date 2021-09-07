TODAY'S OBITUARIES
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
September 8, 2021
MRS. POLLY LAVERN
“LITTLE MOMA” FOWLER
Shannon
11 a.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. THOMAS L.
“TOMMY” BROOKS
Tupelo
11 a.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. JEANETTE CHRISTIAN
Tupelo
No formal services
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Mr. Tony Stegall
Itawamba County
Graveside
Harden’s Chapel Cemetery
9 AM Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Professor Charles “Charlie” Simmons
Plantersville
11 AM Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Plantersville United Methodist Church
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Magnolia Cemetery-Pike County, MS
Mrs. Mary Lou Hunter
Oxford/Tupelo
Arrangements Pending
Mr. Marvin Fowler
Tupelo
Private Family Services
Mr. Ricky Young
Eupora
Arrangements Pending
Robert Banik
GUNTOWN - Robert Stanley Banik, 65 of Guntown, MS, passed away September 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born December 14, 1955 in Chicago IL, to John and Joyce Banik.
He worked many years for Hunter Sadler in Tupelo, and he spent the last twenty years working maintenance at Guntown Middle School. He loved buying, selling, and trading. He was a people person and he could talk to anyone and everyone.
Services were held Sunday at 2 pm at Waters funeral Home with Bro. Chad Higgins and Bro. John Jacks officiating. Burial was at Camp Creek cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Wages Banik, one son Robert (Kelly) Banik of Starkville, one grandson (Isaiah), two brothers, John Banik of Fulton and Joe (Pam) Banik of Mooreville, one brother-in-law Mickey Wages of Mantachie, three sister-in-law's Judy (Steve) Hughes of Guntown, Kathy (Rex) Harrison of Iuka and Tammy Ingram of Guntown.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sherrie and husband Jim Davis of Fulton, his daughter Kimberly Ann Banik, his in-laws Reverend Jim and Dorothy Wages.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sara Monroe
CORINTH - Sara Monroe, 68, passed away on September 5, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Theodore "BEN" Roosevelt Hayden, Jr.
PLANTERSVILLE - Theodore "BEN" Roosevelt Hayden, Jr., 86, passed away on August 31, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
George Merriweather, Sr.
OKOLONA - George Merriweather, Sr., 67, passed away on September 3, 2021, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Pastor Fredrick Orr
WEST POINT - Pastor Fredrick Orr, 49, passed away on September 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton.
Jason Hatfield
BOONEVILLE - Jason Hatfield, 41, passed away on September 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
Donald Lee Sloan
CHERRY CREEK - Donald Lee Sloan, 73, passed away September 6, 2021 at NMMC-Hospice, Tupelo, MS. He was born September 27, 1947 to Lee Roy and Birdie Kitchens Sloan. Donald Lee graduated from Ecru High School in 1965. After graduating, he attended Mississippi State University and Blue Mountain College. He worked for Tennessee Tombigbee River Valley Management, Monts Tobacco Co., and then retired from Action Lane Co. Donald Lee loved the Lord. He was a devoted and active member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church for most of his life. He served as a long time Sunday School Teacher (45 years), Deacon (41 years), and a member of the Cemetery Committee (45 years). He was very educated in the Bible and received a degree from Blue Mountain College. He loved studying and educating himself about the Bible. He was a mentor to many. It was a great joy for him to share his love of Christ and the Bible to others. He also loved to spend time outside gardening. Creating and cooking his own recipes in the kitchen, was something he enjoyed as well. His sense of humor and mischievousness will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Cherry Creek Baptist Church and community, family, and friends for their support during Donald Lee's illness.
Donald Lee is survived by his sister, Dianne Benjamin (Danny); nieces, Danae Horton (Randy) and Heather Bolen Benjamin; great nephew and nieces, Alex Weeks (Storm), Destiny Griffin (Robert), Sloan Horton, and Heath Benjamin; great great nieces, Haisley Carter Griffin, Maisyn Ann Weeks, and Ava Riley Griffin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Birdie Kitchens Sloan; grandparents, Kitty and Roy Sloan and Augie and Nettie Kitchens; and his nephew, Dannon Benjamin.
Services will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3 PM at Cherry Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Dustin Long and Bro. Jim (JR) Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Cherry Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will begin at 12 PM Wednesday, September 8th and continue to service time at Cherry Creek Baptist Church.
Lester Williams
FULTON - Lester Williams, 70, passed away on September 6, 2021, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Gerald F. Stafford
PONTOTOC - Gerald F. Stafford, 88, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on his farm at Locust Hill, private for his family.
Dana Grimes
MANTACHIE - Dana Denise Grimes, 52, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was saved at a young age at First Baptist Church in Mantachie. Dana had a special place in her heart for all animals, and she was especially fond of her chihuahua, Pepper, who passed recently. Handed down from her Papaw Grimes and father, Dana had a natural gift for music. There weren't many instruments that she couldn't pick up and play a tune on. Dana also loved nature and spent a great deal of time gardening, arrowhead hunting, and anything else she could do to be outdoors. Dana spent her remaining days with her close friends and family, including her daughters and grandchildren. Her adventurous personality and fun spirit will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery.
Dana leaves behind two daughters, Meghan Guin (Thomas), and Alle Whitaker (John), both of Mantachie; her mother, Wanda Grimes; grandmother Thelma Knight; brothers, James Mackie Grimes, II and Tracy Grimes, all
of Mantachie; grandchildren Makennah Guin, Hannah Guin, Liam Guin, Mila Kate Guin, Emma Whitaker, Hadley Whitaker, and Adalyn Whitaker; three aunts, Shelia Moore (Gary), Linda Fitzgerald (Tim), and Dian Young (Pat); and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Noel Knight and James and Rena Grimes; her father, James Mackie Grimes; and her uncle, David H. Knight.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Lynne Lantrip
PONTOTOC - Patricia Lynne Lantrip, 70, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc.
Jeanette West
MANTACHIE - Jeanette Vanover West, 83, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born March 17, 1938, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Lawrence and Rebecca Combs Vanover. She was a homemaker and cake decorator while raising her three children. A natural born caregiver, Jeanette returned to school to be a registered nurse at the age of 38. She worked at Fulton Hospital and Daniel Nursing Facility until her retirement. She loved animals and growing flowers.
Grave- side services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, at the Stephens Cemetery with Bro. Henry Jenkins officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Smothers (Chuck) of Mantachie; two granddaughters, Heather Pearce (Matt) of Mantachie and Nikki Ballard (Michael) of Starkville; three great grandchildren, Paige Smith of Mantachie, Chelsea Smith of Pontotoc, and Casper West Wilkerson of Starkville; one son in law, Stanford Ballard of Mantachie; one brother in law, Wayne West (Sharon) of Mantachie; one sister in law, Marilyn Smoot (Roger) of Ohio; several nieces and nephews that she loved deeply.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James A. West; two daughters, Sandy Ballard and Susan West; two grandsons, Michael Shane Ballard and Bryan West Lucas; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Patrick West, Brody West, Steven West, Kyle West, Matt Vanstory, and Mark Tigner.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until service time at Stephens Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Donald "Tootsie" Mize
AMORY - Donald "Tootsie" Mize, 88, passed away on September 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Earl N. Foreman
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Earl N. Foreman, 64, passed away on September 1, 2021, at his residence in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Barbara Dye
BOONEVILLE - Barbara Dye, 71, passed away on September 6, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Polly Lavern "Little Moma" Fowler
SHANNON - Polly Lavern Fowler, 97, died Saturday, September 5, 2021, at Samaritan Garden Personal Care Home. Polly was born on September 14, 1923, at the family home, in Nettleton to Pruitt Young and Lillian Berryhill Young. As the daughter of sharecroppers and growing up during the great depression she understood from an early age the value of hard work. She was a talented seamstress; not only making the majority of her family's clothing but also made a career in furniture manufacturing. After spending time at Hunter Saddler Fabric and Style Line Furniture, she retired in 1999 from Ballard Furniture. Polly adored children and took great pride in raising her kids, grandkids, and caring for any child who needed a home- earning her the nickname of Little Moma. Although unable to attend in recent years due to failing health Polly was a lifetime member of Palestine Baptist Church. Polly enjoyed cooking and gardening, but she loved spending time with her family; especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Polly is survived by her grandchildren, Sam Fowler, Adam Fowler, David Lee, Ricky Lee, John Lee, Jessica McLevain, Steven Hilliard, Melissa VanRossum, Richard Fowler, Angie Keeler, and Katie Fowler; two twin brothers, Billy and Jimmy Young; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Sonny Fowler, Sammy Fowler, Brenda Ballard, Linda Knaak, Robert Fowler, and Marvin Fowler; and sister, Lucille Culver.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Thursday, September 9, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Little Moma's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow in Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steven Hilliard, Sam Fowler, Adam Fowler, John Lee, David Lee, Ricky Lee, and Richard Fowler.
The family is grateful for the wonderful and compassionate care of Little Moma at Samaritan Garden Personal Care Home by the nursing staff.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left on her memory page at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Martha Bruce
ASHLAND - Martha Fay Bruce, 80, of Ashland, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at her daughter's home in Ashland. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Waymon C. Bruce of Ashland, MS; her son, Gary (Kathy) Bruce of Ripley, MS; her daughter, Sheila (Jerry) Clifton of Ashland; her grandchildren, Brittany (Chris) Byrd of Mandeville, LA, Elizabeth Bruce of Ripley, MS, and Leigh Ann Clifton of New Albany, MS; her sister, Ruth (Hank) Fathera of Murfreesboro, TN and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Daisy Burdin and two brothers, JD Burdin and Hurley Burdin and three sisters, Louise Kee, Myrtle Lowe, and Mae Dell Holt.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 3933 Pleasant Hill Road, Ashland, MS 38603.
McMillan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Danny Harol Flippo
TIPPAH COUNTY - Danny Harol Flippo, 75, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully September 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Flippo will be at 11 AM Thursday September 9, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. John Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery in Counce, TN.
Mr. Flippo was born October 12, 1945 in Corinth to the late Harold Flippo and Beauton Agnus Calhoun. A graduate of South Side High School in Counce, TN, he continued his education at State Technical College in Memphis. A patriot and proud veteran, Mr. Flippo served as a Sargent in the United States Army and was also employed as a truck driver with Kimbely Clark Trucking while enjoying traveling all over the country.
Gardening, dancing, riding his Harley Davidson, and drinking coffee on the front porch with his special canine companions, Lillie and Snow, were favorite pastimes. Known to be a family man, Mr. Flippo will be remembered for his love of gatherings at his late mother's home, tinkering on old cars with his son, and sharing time with his much adored family.
Visitation will be Thursday September 9, 2021 from 9 AM until 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Those left to cherish his memories include his special companion, Faye McCollum of Iuka, one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Copeland of Horn Lake, one son, Jeremy Flippo(Sarah) of Missoula, Montana, four grandchildren, Ainslee Copeland, Bella Copeland, Asher Flippo, and Rhett Flippo, and a dear friend, Kaye Warren.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Flippo family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Linda Ivey
BELMONT - Linda Ivey, 78, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, September 9, 10 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 8, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at East Prentiss Cemetery, New Site, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Donita Trotter
BELMONT - Donita Trotter, 66, passed away on September 7, 2021, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Roy E. Barkley
RIPLEY - Roy E. Barkley, 84, passed away Sunday, September 05, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Peoples Cemetery.
William W. "Bill" Jumper
JUMPERTOWN - William W. "Bill" Jumper passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home in Jumpertown. He passed doing what he enjoyed most, working in his yard.
Bill was born June 6, 1935. He attended Pisgah High School until it was closed and then he transferred to Jumpertown School where he met the love of his life, Ara Eaton. Bill and Ara married on December 20, 1952, and were blessed to share 68 years together. Their devotion and love for one another was as strong at the end as it was in the beginning of their marriage.
After marriage, Bill farmed for a few years, then in 1967 he bough the Jumpertown Service Station from Cullen Yates. A hard worker, Bill managed his farm and the service station for the next ten years. He also took over management of the cotton gin in Jumpertown. In 1976, Bill bought the Lion Oil distributorship in Booneville. Along with his son and grandson, Bill was able to work to grow Jumper Oil and see it continue in operation as a successful business in Booneville and Prentiss County. Every day, Bill came out to visit with the many friends he had made through the years in business.
Bill was a longtime member of Jumpertown Methodist Church. Over the years, he served positions in the church as a trustee. He was elected and served as chairman of the church trustees, a position he held for 40 years.
He was a second generation fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Mississippi State.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ara Jumper; his son, Danny Jumper (Eleshia); his grandchildren, Sloane Jumper Hankins (Blake), B.J. Ward (Whitney) and Warren Jumper (Kari Beth) and his great-grandchildren, Vivian, Oliver and Henry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dexter and Nettie Green Jumper; his daughter, Patti Jumper; his brother, Junior Jumper; his sister, Jerry Palmer and Shirley Jean Jumper and his brothers-in-law, Hugh Donald Eaton, Hoyle Eaton and Frank Palmer.
Services will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3:30 pm in the sanctuary of Jumpertown Methodist Church with Jim Peterman, Ronny Sweeney and M.J. Pope officiating. Visitation will be 12-3:30 pm Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Thompson, Kenny Paul Geno, Bruce Green, Benny Eaton, Jerry Starling and Terry Chaffin. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Yates, Larry English, David Brown, Joe Reed, Kent Geno, Craig Brown, Jimmy Moore and Reed Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jumpertown Methodist Church, 888 HWY 4 West, Booneville, MS 38829 or to any charity of choice.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Terry Porter
DUMAS - Terry Allen Porter (73) passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home in Dumas. He was born in Union County to Jimmy and Helon Beaty Porter on October 27, 1947. He retired from Hillcraft Furniture. He was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Services are 11 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany with Bro. Michael Baker officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service in the cemetery.
Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Debbie Porter; his sons, Glen Porter (Jeannie) and Steven Porter (Miriam); his grandchildren, Scott, Lillian, Abby, Emma and Vivian and his brother, Thomas Hugh Porter (Dianne).
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Emborsky.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Sharon McDonald Angeles
JUMPERTOWN - Sharon McDonald Angeles, 55, passed away Monday, September 06, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ruby Madine Cummings Webb
RIDGELAND/AMORY - Ruby Madine Cummings Webb, 85, passed away on September 7, 2021, in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Lydell Hughes, Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS - Lydell Hughes, Jr., 53, passed away on September 6, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
J.D. Richardson
TIPPAH COUNTY - J.D. Richardson, 85, lifelong resident of Tippah County and well known logger, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the well lived life of Mr. Richardson will be at 1PM Wednesday, September 8, at Unity Baptist Church where he was a devoted member. Rev. Ronnie Barefield will officiate with remarks given by his son, Paul Richardson and Robert McKee. Burial will follow in the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Richardson was born May 10, 1936 in Tippah County, the son of the late James Andrew "Vick" and Worthie Velma Potts Richardson. He received his education in the Alcorn County Public School System and served in The United States Army in earlier years. He then became the proud owner of J. D. Richardson Logging Company that he operated for over 50 years before his retirement.
Mr. Richardson will be remembered for his strong work ethic and his love for life. Traveling, working on his farm and coffee at McDonald's were some of the pleasures he enjoyed.
Visitation will be from 11AM to 1PM Wednesday, September 8 at Unity Baptist Church.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Ann Beasley Richardson, two daughters, Lynn Roberson (Jimmy Dale) of Blue Mountain and Karen Jones (Mike) of Ripley, one son, Paul Richardson (Lisa Renae) of Ripley, and one sister, Charlep Sexton of Tiplersville, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald Richardson, 3 sisters, Rachel Plaxico, Ethel Hall, and Johnnie Sue Thrasher Hall and one brother, James Richardson.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Richard Roberson, Dan Jones, Wade Carmichael, Deven Harris, Apallo Loudadio and Josh Richardson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Garry Hall, John Wynn Dollar, Tom Connor, Dewade Howell, Bobby Rushing and Fred Smith.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Richardson and all United States Veterans for their service to our country. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Richardson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Brandon Cory Horton
JUMPERTOWN - Brandon Cory Horton, 36, passed away on September 3, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Johnny Works
SALTILLO - Johnny Works, 61, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home in Saltillo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 8, at 4 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Clover Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time today at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Works family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Roy Jordan
SHANNON - Roy Jordan, 64, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1 p.m., graveside at 16th Section Cemetery, Starkville, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 2-4 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Fairy Nell Bates
FULTON - Fairy Nell Bates, 86, passed away on September 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Jeanette Christian
TUPELO - Jeanette Donald Christian, 83, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a long illness. She was born in Dorsey on July 23, 1938 to Oswalt and Vera Jilton Donald. Jeanette married her high school sweetheart, Tommy Christian and they shared 44 wonderful years together. She worked as a salesperson for Kay Jewelers for 18 years before she retired. This experience gave Jeanette an appreciation for fine jewelry and accessorizing her wardrobe. She also loved spending time with her grandkids.
Jeanette leaves behind two children, Don Christian of Tupelo and Tina Harper and husband, Roger, of Meridian; two sisters, Jane McLeod of Gautier and Dorothy Newsom of Mantachie; a brother, Dwight Donald of Moss Point; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her son, Mike Christian; and three brothers.
At Jeanette's request, there will be no formal services; however, expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.Peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Harold Ray Garrett
NETTLETON - Harold Ray Garrett, 92, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at his Residence in Millbrook, AL. Services will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10 AM at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home, Nettleton. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 8, from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Doty Chapel Cemetery.
Tommy Brooks
TUPELO - Thomas Lee "Tommy" Brooks passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Regency Hospital in Meridian following a lengthy illness. He was 87 years old.
Tommy was born in Itawamba County's Turon Community on December 6, 1933, the son of Charlie E. and Lurcy Murphy Brooks. After his graduation from Tupelo High School, he earned his industrial engineering degree from Mississippi State University and began his career at General Electric in Hampton, South Carolina while completing his military obligations in the South Carolina National Guard.
Always striving towards making his town and state a better place for others, he was extremely active in many local civic clubs and boards, resulting in his being named Tupelo's Outstanding Young Man of the year in the 1960's and being elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 1972, where he served until his retirement in 1988.
Tommy was the epitome of an entrepreneurial spirit, establishing Tommy Brooks Oil Company in 1966 which has continued to serve many communities in North Mississippi for over 50 years. He was active in the Mississippi Petroleum Marketers Association, eventually serving as president.
He was an avid fan and supporter of Mississippi State University, championing and advocating for the school's needs as well as those of the state's community colleges and establishing endowments in athletics, education, and business departments.
He was a dedicated lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and was currently an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Tupelo. His faith was very important to him and always came first in his life.
Tommy leaves behind his wife, Peggy Brooks of Tupelo; two daughters, Lynn Brooks Taylor of Belden and Lee Brooks Murphree and her husband, Greg, of Tupelo; two step-children, Lori Raines and her husband, Roger and Leanne London, all of Tupelo; his sister, Charlotte Brooks Flanagan and her husband, Mike, of Brandon; seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Dr. Susan McLaren "Laren" Brooks; and his son-in-law, Srgt. Bobby W. Taylor.
A celebration of Tommy's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Roger Puhr officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Wilburn, Keith Parham, Ronnie Warren, Zach Sisk, Charles Collier, Steve Stanphill, and Scott Parham. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Warren, Leroy Carver, Dan Langley, Pete Harris, Larry Chittom, Charlie Barber, Bob Aycock, Gary Walker, Bill Reeder, Paul Smithey, John Murphy Jr., and the employees past and present of Tommy Brooks Oil.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or LeBonheur Children's Hospital at PO Box 42048, Memphis, TN 38174-2048.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
George Guy "Big G" Adams, Sr.
NETTLETON - George G. "Big G" Adams, 80, finished his earthly course and met his Savior face to face on Monday, September 6, 2021. Born on March 31, 1941, in Becker, MS, he was a son of the late James Thomas Adams and Minnie Mae Camp Adams.
A man with a big stature, "Big G" grew up in Monroe County in a large family with five other siblings. He attended Becker Schools and later served this great country by enlisting with the National Guard. A great man, he was a proud patriot and a great provider for his family. Big G worked hard and started off working on the upholstery line at Futorian Manufacturing Company. He worked his way up the ladder and eventually became General Manager, retiring after 27 years of service. He made many friends at work through the years and always gave back to others and his community.
He married the love of his life, Linda Riley Adams, on Christmas Eve, 1964, and they enjoyed over 56 years of marriage. They were blessed by God with four children. Big G was a protector of others, cared deeply about his faith and made sure his family had a great example of a servant for God. He was a long time member of Cason Baptist Church where he help lead the singing for several years. You could sense his love for God and he really enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel, especially The Gaithers. Big G loved his church and always was willing to lend a helping hand. He also served for many years as the Fire Chief for Cason Volunteer Fire Department.
In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Every Sunday, for the past 35 years, his family has gathered for lunch. These weekly meetings has kept his family's bonds tight as they shared each other's experiences from the week prior. All the conversations and advice given over these years will be cherished. Another favorite past time was hanging out with his hunting buddies, the members of the Nettleton Hunting Club. Anyone that knew him enjoyed his good company and Big G always kept things interesting as he was often clever and quick witted.
His family and friends know that he is finally experiencing all the glory the Kingdom has to offer of which he only sung about before. They will hold tight to the wonderful memories created through the years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Riley Adams, Nettleton; daughter, Glenda Adams (Jimmy Britt), Nettleton; sons, George Adams, Jr., (Michelle), Mooreville, Johnny Adams, Tupelo, and Thomas Adams (Heather), Nettleton; grandchildren, Michael Adams, Meghan Bradley, Gavin Adams, Brooklyn Adams, Silas Adams, and Stella Adams; great-grandchildren, Cohen Adams, Carson Adams, Kyler Bradley, Baby Bradley (due April, 2022); Loghan, Gage, and Alex Bradley; sister, Mae Dean Chism (Gene), Amarillo, TX; brother, Larry Adams(Carolyn), Becker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Adams, and J. T. Adams; his sister, Geraldine Myatt.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Mc Millen, Bro. Jim Manley, and Bro. James Rutledge officiating. Burial will follow at graveside with services being officiated by Bro. Matt Long and will take place at Liberty Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Pallbearers will be Steven Bradley, Gavin Adams, Jimmy Britt, Gene Chism, Mike Sargent, and Andy Hood . Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Adams and Larry Adams.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Funeral Home, on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
James (Jim) Richard Nelson
BUENA VISTA - James (Jim) Richard Nelson, 88, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Jim was born February 8, 1933 to the late Richard and Dolly Nelson in Buena Vista, Mississippi where he lived his entire life. He was a lifetime member of the Buena Vista Methodist Church where he sat on the same pew every Sunday. He loved the church and was a faithful member until recently when his health kept him from attending. He worked at Rexall Drug Store in Houston, Caldwell Farms, Tennessee Pulp & Paper and Ware Milling. He served in Company A 223d Engineering Unit of the National Guard in Houston. During the Berlin Crisis, he and two of his brothers, John and Oliver, were sent to Fort Polk.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Buena Vista Methodist Church with J Nelson and Rev. Kevin Lindley officiating. Burial to follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine Porter Nelson of Buena Vista; his brother, David Nelson (Mary Anna) of Columbus, MS; his sisters, Dora Coggins (Bill) of Jacksonville, FL, Nancy Cook (Al) of Bartlett, TN, Betty Dean (Lester) of Columbus, MS; two sister-in-laws, Helen Nelson of Sonora, MS and Phyllis Nelson of Woodland, MS; he also leaves to cherish his memory, many nieces and nephews and special friend/caregiver, Sue Byars.
The family would also like to extend thanks to the nurses on the Hospice floor at North Mississippi Medical Center for their kind and gentle care.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; Dick and Dolly Nelson; three sisters, Margaret Jo Johnson, Jewel Tisdell and Bonnie Buskirk; two brothers, John Nelson and Thomas Oliver Nelson.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Michael Buskirk, Alex Coggins, Joe Nelson, Ren Nelson, John Hayes, Romie Hayes and special friend, Richard Ware.
Honorary pallbearers will be, Neal Colbert, Robert Garner, Doyle Booth and all past and present employees of Ware Milling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buena Vista Methodist Church C/O: Gaye Booth 451 CR 169- Houston, MS 38851.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
The family asks that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks at all services.
For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Eugene Britt
TOCCOPOLA - Eugene Britt, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed gardening, hunting arrowheads, riding four wheelers and working on small engines. He was born in Pontotoc County and attended South Pontotoc School. He had worked in the factories and the timber industry. He was always willing to help if you needed him.
A visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Blackwelder will hold a private family service at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-mother-Wilma Jean Britt of Toccopola; two brothers-Joey Britt and Mike Britt both of Toccopola; a special friend-Glenda Miller of Toccopola; nephew-Eric Britt; two nieces-Cassidy Tutor and Alex Britt; one great nephew-Knox Tutor.
Preceded in death by-father-Edward R "Sonny" Britt; grandparents-Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Tallant and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Britt; and several aunts and uncles.
Eunice Welch
BALDWYN - Eunice Welch, 62, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Jeannie E. Hardell
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF BALDWYN - Jeannie E. Hardell, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
