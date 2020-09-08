Bonnie Kisor Stokes
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Bonnie Kisor Stokes, 73, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, September 10 at 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 10 from 2 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Christopher Straub
TISHOMINGO – Christopher Straub, 37, of Hamburg, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. A private burial will be held at a later date in the Forest Grove Cemetery in Tishomingo, Mississippi. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home of Hamburg, Arkansas. Online guestbook, www.jones-hartshorn.com.
Charles Long
AMORY – Charles Long, 87, passed away on September 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Delbert Coy McCullar
NETTLETON – Delbert Coy McCullar, 78, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his residence in Nettleton. Graveside services will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at Wofford Cemetery, Sulligent/Vernon, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Wofford Cemetery, Sulligent/Vernon, AL. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Gordon Bland
LONGVIEW COMMUNITY – Gordon Bland, 74, passed away on September 7, 2020, at his residence in the Longview community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Donald Ray Fields
UNION/LEE COUNTY – Donald Ray Fields, 71, passed away on September 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. (662) 539-7000
Ed Householder
ABERDEEN – Edward Lee Householder, 76, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital–Golden Triangle in Columbus. Born on June 24, 1944 in St. Louis, MO, he was a son to Robert Louis and Patsy Cobb Householder. Graduating Kelly High School in Scott County, MO, he married his high school sweet heart, Joyce Branam, in 1963. A farmer most of his working life, Ed took great pride in his work and was a great steward of the land. Even later, he still worked a garden and raised chickens. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to be in nature whether hunting or fishing especially with his family. His favorite was deer and turkey hunting and he was instrumental in getting wild turkeys introduced into the Coontail Community. Ed realized his children were one of God’s greatest gifts and he took his role as a father to heart and showed every day a father’s love to his girls and son who were the twinkle of his eye. His love was matchless and he was selfless in every way, never about Ed. He and his wife were the perfect team in rearing a family and providing a great home. He liked nothing more than to spoil his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Coontail Cemetery.
In addition to his wife Joyce Householder, he is survived by his mother, Patsy Cobb Householder of Greenwood, MS; one son, Keith Householder (Carrie) of Wren; three daughters, Carla Westbrook (Wayne) of Ocean Springs, MS, Lori Childress (T.C.) of Baldwyn, and Amy Spencer (Bill) of Amory; three brothers, George Householder (Joy) of Amory, Daniel Householder (Angela) of Greenwood, MS, and Greg Householder (Jeannie) of Cruger, MS; one sister, Jane Hooe of Sykeston, MO; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren plus one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; a granddaughter, Alexis Haywood; and by a brother, Robert Householder, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Connor Haywood, Tyler Householder, Dillon Householder, Joe Westbrook, Grady Westbrook, and Trey Spratt.
Visitation will be on Friday from 12 p.m. until 1:45 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfunerlahome.com.
Bret Pearson
TIPPAH COUNTY – Bret Pearson, 85, passed away on September 8, 2020, at National Heaath Care in Somerville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Hugh Edward Moore, Sr.
MARIETTA – Hugh Edward Moore, Sr., 90, of Marietta passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a member of the West Booneville Church of Christ, a United States Air Force Veteran, and was retired from the Prentiss County School System where he was director of maintenance at the bus shop. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1950 where he was a member of the 1950 State Championship basketball team. He was a chartered member of the City of Marietta Board of Alderman and a member of the Marietta Lions Club. He loved gardening, going out to eat and visiting with everyone at Agnew’s restaurant on a daily basis.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Ward Hogland and Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M on Wednesday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mavoline Murphy Moore; four sons, Hugh Edward (Eddie) Moore, Jr. (Donna), Phillip Moore (Barbara) both of Marietta, Rodney Moore (Debbie) of Baldwyn and Scotty Moore (Lori) of New Site; two daughters, Mitzi Moore Jumper (Art) of Booneville and Melissa Moore Burns (Ronald) of Marietta; 10 grandchildren, Andrea Shapley (Dereck), Chris Moore (Melonie), Kellie Crabb (Jeremy), Doug Jumper (Saray), Mary Alice Carpenter (Kyle), Will Moore (fiancé Lacy), Kindra Shadburn (Chris) , Aaron Moore, Beau Burns (Brittany), and Clint Burns (Darbi); 13 great grandchildren; and one sister, Ruby Cain of Thrasher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson Moore and Lula Cunningham Moore, infant brother, and great grandson Mason Burns.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Chris Moore, Doug Jumper, Beau Burns, Aaron Moore, Clint Burns and Will Moore.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Roy Wayne Luttrell, Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Roy Wayne Luttrell, Sr., 71, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Graveside Service will be at 10 AM Thursday, September 10 at Anticoh Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Luttrell family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Darius Hamilton
HOUSTON – Darius Hamilton, 36, passed away on August 23, 2020, at his residence in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Harold Adams Thompson
STARKVILLE – Harold Adams Thompson was born on February 15, 1925 in Campton, Georgia. He was the fifth child of Roy Lee Thompson and Clarice Adams Thompson. Because both of his parents had died by the time Harold was fifteen, he was raised by his sisters, Mary and Becky Thompson. Harold demonstrated distinguished musical talent at a young age. Becky and Mary supported him and paid for his piano lessons. After entering the University of Georgia, his academic studies were interrupted by military service during World War II. While in the Army, Harold was awarded the Purple Heart and three Bronze Stars. Upon his return from service in World War II, he completed his Bachelor of Music degree in piano at the University of Georgia in Athens. There in Athens, Harold met Frances Benson. They married on August 9, 1951 in Ann Arbor, where he was completing his Master of Music degree in piano at the University of Michigan. He also pursued private piano studies with Eugene List of the Eastman School of Music. Dr. Harold Thompson earned his PhD from the LSU School of Music, where he studied the piano in the studio of Jack Guerry. Harold joined the faculty of Mississippi State University in 1970, after serving in two previous appointments at Jacksonville State University (Alabama) and at Radford University in Virginia. Dr. Thompson maintained a large private piano studio in Starkville for over forty years. Under the auspices of the Mississippi Music Teachers Association, Dr. Thompson founded Mississippi Piano Showcase, for which he served as Director until his retirement from MSU. In 2012, Dr. Thompson was honored as the sixth MTNA Foundation Fellow, selected by the Mississippi Music Teachers Association. In recent years, Dr. Thompson was named Professor Emeritus, a fitting honor for his many years of distinguished service on the faculty at MSU.
Harold Thompson died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Starkville on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by Frances, his wife of sixty-eight years. He is also survived by four children, three grandchildren and one great grandson. His oldest son, Dr. Christopher Thompson, resides in Pontotoc with his wife, Dr. Laura Thompson. Harold’s only daughter, Dr. Margaret Thompson, resides in Atlanta with her husband, Walter Brown. Harold’s son John lives in Austin, Texas. The youngest, Charles, lives in Athens, Georgia. Harold Thompson is survived by three grandchildren. Martin and Lena Brown, children of Margaret and Walter, reside in Atlanta. Suzanne Doerfer, daughter of Christopher and Laura, resides in Houston, Texas, with her husband Andre Doerfer and their son, Maximilian Doerfer.
A memorial service at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Starkville will be planned and announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Mississippi Music Teachers Association at msmusicteachers.org.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Wayne Earl Gates
TUPELO – Wayne Earl Gates, 59, passed away on August 31, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Willie Clifton Ezell, Sr.
OKOLONA – Willie Clifton Ezell, Sr., 74, passed away on September 5, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
