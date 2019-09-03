Eloise Bearden
BOONEVILLE – Eloise Kelton “Boogie” Bearden, age 83, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at her residence at Lake Mohawk. She was born on November 1, 1935, in Booneville to the late Riley Luke Kelton and Ella Alice Benefield Kelton. She was employed at Wurlitzer, and was a part owner in a day care. She was a member of the Thrasher Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Eloise love reading, crocheting, gardening, and listening to gospel music. She loved her girls and grandchildren, and all the babies she had over the years at preschool.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Merritt and the Rev. Dale Ross officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband Van Dorn Bearden, her five daughters Sandy Harvell (Ricky) of Glen, Debbie Kennedy (Johnny) of Booneville, Patty Whitley of Ramer, Jan McBrayer of New Albany, and Lisa Bearden of Booneville, a sister Brenda Collins (Terry) of Booneville, seventeen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Christine Ross, and two brothers Lowell Kelton and Junior Kelton.
Pallbearers will be Matt Kennedy, Gaylen Michael, Mark Kellum, Joey Wilbank, Riley Holley, and Shane Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Kellum, Storm Mitchell, Scout Mackin, and Kash Mackin.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 5 p.m. ‘til 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net. Helen Modine “Bagwell” Wofford
ABERDEEN – Helen Modine Wofford, 87, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born November 3, 1931 in Alabama to Joseph Walker Fleming Bagwell and Roxie Lee Taylor Bagwell. She lived most of her life in Aberdeen. She was a retired seamstress for TIL. Ms. Wofford was a wonderful cook, a compassionate caregiver, a fine Christian Woman and a wonderful loving mother. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Aberdeen. Services will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Sister Brenda Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two daughters Donna Hill of Aberdeen, MS and Diane Wofford Dillard (Nathan) of Saltillo, MS; two sons Mike Wofford (Anita) of Kosciusko, MS and David Wofford (Darla) of Aberdeen, MS; two sisters Elease Bowen of Aberdeen, MS and Sara Gilmore (Leon) of Dallas, TX; ten grandchildren Lee Hill, Clint Hill, Justin Wofford, Hunter Wofford, Jake Nabors, Leslie Stiglets, Stacy Hood, Brett Dillard, Haylee Allen and Drew Wofford and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Ronnie Hill, one sister Myrtle Plunkett, one brother Gary Bagwell and one daughter-in-law Brenda Wofford. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Elwanda Sue Stone
BYHALIA – Elwanda Sue Stone, 74, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday 11:00 am until service.
Ravish “Gene” York
OKOLONA – Ravish “Gene” York, 83, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be private to family at Okolona.
Barbara Chilcoat
FULTON – Barbara Chilcoat, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Services will be on Friday September 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday September 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. The complete obituary will be in Friday’s edition of the Daily Journal.
Glenn Langston, Sr.
TUPELO – Glenn E. Langston, Sr., 74, of Tupelo, MS, passed away on August 31, 2019, at home with his family. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Ray Funeral Home. There will be a private family burial.
Glenn was born on December 4, 1944, to Russell and Lillian Langston in Birmingham, Alabama. After completing high school, he attended the military academy then went on to the Marine Corps where he served his country faithfully for 14 years before having to retire due to medical issues. On July 2, 1966, he married Peggy Davidson in Lake Village, Arkansas. Glenn enjoyed traveling, reading, frequenting flea markets and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid shooter and enjoyed his time at the shooting range. Glenn was a strong supporter of veterans and individual’s in active duty, always taking care of fellow service members in small ways, he was a true patriot.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen Russell Langston and Lillian Lucille Belleau; brother, Allen Langston; and sister, Joanie Langston.
Glenn is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy Langston of Tupelo, MS; son, Glenn E. Langston, Jr. (Laurel) of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Teres Weeks (David) of Cleveland, MS; brothers, Joseph Belleau of St. Petersburg, FL and Mike Belleau of Cocoa Beach, FL; sister, Jeannie Belleau of Deltona, FL; granddaughters, Tanya Wurl of Olympia, WA, Elizabeth Lankford (Kenneth) of Houston, TX, Vanessa Loyd (Jeremy) of Leadville, CO, Kylie Mitchell (Ryan) of Clinton, MS, and Shelby Langston of Grand Junction, CO; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Glenn’s nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Miller, Frank Miller, Phil Beckerich, Bobby Clifton, and Phillip Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LifeSong Evangelism, c/o GlobeWorks International Ministries, 400 Office Park Drive, St 230, Birmingham, AL 35223, The American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.
Perry Roe
HOLLY SPRINGS – Perry Roe, 68, passed away on September 2, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Eva Strawhorn Hatcher
WREN — Eva Strawhorn Hatcher, 81, passed away on September 2, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center- Gilmore, in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Roy G Thompson
HATLEY – Roy G Thompson, 71, passed away Monday, September 02, 2019, at Tupelo, MS in North Mississippi Medical Center. Services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Eloise Bishop Barnes
TUPELO – Eloise Bishop Barnes, 85, gained her wings, September 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness at Diversicare in Tupelo. She was born June 27, 1934 to Robert and Effie Cooper Bishop. She loved going shopping, eating out, working in her yard and spending time with her family and her dog Abby. She was a former beautician and worked in retail.
A celebration of life will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Carl Dunlap officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by two sisters, Judy Bishop Hooton of Guntown, and Brenda Morgan (Terry) of Tupelo; three brothers, Bobby Gerald “Pete” (Sandy) Bishop of Interlachen, FL and Lorenzo “Butch” Bishop (Karen) of Hinesville, GA and Buddy Jake “Bud” Bishop (Linda) of Statesboro, GA; three sisters-in-law, Ellen Barnes of Tupelo, Dorothy Price (James) of Southaven and Janet Bishop of Baldwyn; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by in death by her husband, Ellis Barnes; son, Steve Barnes; parents; brothers, Leonard Bishop and Lennie Merle Bishop and one brother-in-law, Billy Barnes.
Pallbearers will be Mike Barnes, Tony Barnes, Ricky Barnes, John Johnson and Evan Harris.
The family gives their heartfelt thanks to Eloise’s hospice nurse from Sanctuary Hospice House, Ann Blair Hoffman for her compassion and understanding during Eloise’s illness.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Barbara McAlpin
MANTACHIE – Barbara McAlpin, age 74, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. A devoted Christian she was also a loving mother, sister and Nana. She married the love of her life, Wayne D McAlpin Sr. on April 3, 1962 Who preceded her in death.
Services were held on Sunday, September 1 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery at 5668 Poplar Ave. in Memphis, TN. Her pastors the Rev. Mark Johnson and Rev David Johnson officiated.
She is survived by her son Wayne David McAlpin Jr (Sylvia) of West Memphis; two daughters Lisa Bowman(Brian) and April Guzman (Noe) of Memphis; three sisters
Betty Whitten (Joe) of Blue Springs, MS, Laura Franklin(Donald) of Pontotoc MS and Nancy Phillips(Ronny) of Tupelo, MS; two Brothers Elbert Lyons (Helen) and Delbert Lyons (Donna)of Pontotoc MS also 11 Grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, a son Jeffery McAlpin, her parents Mr and Mrs Paul Lyons, a sister Hazel Houston and six brothers; Gene Lyons, James Lyons, Wayne Lyons, Clint Lyons, Clyde Lyons and Sam Lyons.
Pallbearers were Taylor McAlpin, Jake Hatchett, Johnny Powell, Glynn Franklin, Johnathan McAlpin and Jay Anthony McAlpin.
Burial was held in Memorial Park Cemetery 5668 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN.
Joseph Martin Thorn
SALTILLO – Joseph Martin Thorn, 81, was welcomed into the presence of his Lord, September 3, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Home. He was born March 10, 1938 in Vina, Alabama to Thomas Alexander and Girlie Lee Lutrell Thorn. Over his lifetime, Joe worked many jobs. He retired from Mueller Copper Tubing after a 20 year career.
Survivors include: sister, Lola Burcham and her husband, Ron; sister, Marie Veasey and her husband, Walter; brother, John Blackburn and his wife, Laura; sister-in-law, Maggie Thorn Rawson. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, friends and special best friend, Juanita Waters to cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Monroe Thorn.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services honoring his life will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Ronnie Hatfield of First Baptist Church Saltillo officiating. Graveside services will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Burleson Cemetery in Vina, Alabama with Joseph’s nephew, Timothy Thorn, officiating.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
No one was a greater fan of the University of Alabama football... Let the TIDE ROLL!
James Timothy Patterson
FULTON – James “Beau” Timothy Patterson, 63, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home in the Ryan’s Well community. He was born July 3, 1956 to the late James M. Patterson and the late Patsy Patterson. He grew up in Leighton, AL and moved to Nashville later in life where he spent most of his life. He had various jobs in the restaurant industry. He was very fond of his vacation cruises and loved his horses and dogs. He had a gift for making flower arrangements and cooking. He was very proud to be a part of Porch Swing Pickings in Fulton.
A celebration of his life will be 6:00-8:00 pm on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Sheffield Manor in Fulton. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family.
Survivors include his partner Paul R. Hood of Fulton; cousins Myrtle (David) Dossey and Eric (Tammy) Dossey; extended family members in Alabama.
Preceded in death by his parents.
In Lieu of flowers or plants memorials can be made to Itawamba Crossroads Ranch at 716 Airport Rd. Fulton, MS 38843 or online at createfoundation.com
Online condolences or stories of Beau can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
