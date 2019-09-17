James Douglas Lipsey
PONTOTOC – James Douglas Lipsey, 67, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Ecru. Services will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Usher Valley U.M. Church Algoma, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral home. Burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Doris Miles Turner
UNITY – Doris Miles Turner, 82, passed away on September 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Rebecca Gilley
RIENZI – Rebecca Gilley, 57, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Services will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Danville Cemetery.
Jr. Parker
MOOREVILLE – Walker Mace Parker, Jr., 88, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Meadows in Fulton after an extended illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, he was born June 14, 1931 to Walker Mace and Jerusha Ion Gory Parker. In 2001, he retired from Clark Truck Line after working as a truck driver for over 50 years. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing Dominoes and Rook. He also enjoyed visiting the Casinos, watching wrestling and football, and doing anything outdoors, especially gardening. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his two sons, Danny R. Parker and his wife, Debbie of Corinth and James A. Parker and his wife, Tonya of Baldwyn; two granddaughters, Jessica and Brittany Parker; two great-grandchildren, Camryn Young and Connor Keith; and brother, Milton Parker.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jewel Parker who died February 23, 2011; four brothers, Jack Parker, Hoyle Francis Parker, J.W. Parker and Gene Parker; and sister, Mazie Parker Gossett.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., September 18, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Young, Marty Stacks and Patrick Dixon.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Peggy Culver Shaver
SHANNON – Ms. Peggy Jane Culver Shaver, 75, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born March 15, 1944 to Carlos L. Culver and Lucille D. Young Culver. Peggy worked many years as a supervisor employed by Daybrite Lighting before retiring. She was full of life, enjoyed sewing and going to resorts. She was a member of Palestine Baptist Church in Plantersville.
Peggy is survived by her siblings, Timothy Culver of Nettleton and Nancy Culver Lyle of Olive Branch; 2 uncles, Billy Young (Joan) and Jimmy Young (Sandra); aunt, Polly Fowler; 3 nieces, Shiloh Koon (Clay), Randi Carter, and Laurie Michelle “Tootsie” Holiday and nephew, Chris Culver (Tabitha). She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gerald Leon Culver.
Services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
William “Bill” Jackson
PONTOTOC – William “Bill” Raymond Jackson, Sr., 84, passed away September 17, 2019 at NMMC-Pontotoc Extended Care. Bill was born on February 15, 1935 in Troy, MS. He graduated high school from Tupelo High School in 1952. He attended Itawamba Junior College where he played baseball and football. In 1954, be married his high school sweetheart, Katie. He completed his electrical engineer degree from Mississippi State University in 1960. Bill worked for MS Power before transferring to Pontotoc Electric Power Association, where he was manager for 35 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc where he was a deacon and served on many committees as long as he was able. Bill faithfully served his family, church, and community throughout the years all for the Glory of God.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Katie Merchent Jackson; his son, Bill Jackson, Jr.(Carol); his daughter, Hillery Jackson Wise(Jeremy); grandsons, Will and Sellers Jackson, and Jackson Wise; granddaughters, Katie and Carol Anne Wise; and a sister, Jessie Powers.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Donald and Thelma Jackson; brothers, Joe, Ken, and Bob Jackson; and grandsons, Bobby and Troy Jackson.
Services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge arrangements.
Pallbearers: Will Jackson, Sellers Jackson, Jackson Wise, Fagan Jackson, Terry Wise, and Josh Wise.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 9 AM until service time at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Edd Arnold
BOONEVILLE – Edd Arnold, 83, passed away on September 17, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Lucy Bell Carpenter
OLIVE BRANCH – Lucy Bell Carpenter, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday 2:00 PM until service.
Margaret Raper
SALTILLO – Margaret LaVerne VanBuskirk Raper, 99, passed away September 17, 2019, at NMMC after a brief illness. Born on December 23, 1919, in Lee County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ila VanBuskirk of Saltillo. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Sublett (Harold) of Hohenwald, TN and Margaret Palmer (Jimmy) of Saltillo; 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews including two special nieces who checked on her daily, Betty Carter and Joyce Burney.
She loved cooking and spending time with her family. She was a member of East Main Church of Christ where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, John Perry Raper; two sisters Grace Long and Mary Ruth Edwards; three brothers, Earl VanBuskirk, Donald VanBuskirk and Murrell VanBuskirk.
Services will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 – 2 Thursday. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be her grandson, grandsons-in-law and great-grandsons.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
